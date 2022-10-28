ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ClutchPoints

‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues

Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Records His Highest Quarterback Rating of Season

Fields records his highest quarterback rating of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Despite a 20-point loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, there was an evidential improvement. Bears quarterback Justin Fields recorded his highest quarterback rating (QBR) of the season with a 120 value. His previous high was...
CHICAGO, IL

