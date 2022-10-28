ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PETE JENSON: Ex-Barcelona coach Quique Setien reveals he should have WALKED OUT on the club before getting sacked in 2020... and insists the Catalan side 'still owe me money' after agreeing a 'payment plan'

By Pete Jenson for MailOnline
 4 days ago

Former Barcelona coach Quique Setien says he should have walked out on the club before they sacked him and admitted: ‘They still owe me money’.

The new Villarreal manager has been two years out of the game since Barcelona replaced him with Ronald Koeman.

Speaking to Spanish radio after his first game in charge of his new club Setien also touched on problems he encountered managing Leo Messi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pfNiE_0iq6G7ps00
Quique Setien was appointed Barcelona boss in January 2020 but was dismissed by August
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pY3Z_0iq6G7ps00
He has recently made his first return to management in over two years as Villarreal coach 

‘There is no point in me talking about Messi because for me he has been great to watch for 14 years. I was 14 years waiting to see Barcelona’s matches to see him and that is what I want to remember of Messi,’ said Setien.

Asked by Cadena Ser if Messi disappointed him when, after those 14 years of enjoying watching him, he then became his coach, he replied: ‘I can’t evaluate that. But it’s true that things happened, as happens with many players, that as a coach you like and others that you don’t and you have to find a way to deal with them.

‘There is always one player or another that you find it harder to work with. But I would do it all again and I learned from it and it will make me a better coach.’

Asked about Barcelona’s current predicament, losing to Bayern Munich on Wednesday he added: ‘Bayern is a great team and Barça still need more time to compete in Europe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wmr6O_0iq6G7ps00
When asked on Lionel Messi, Setien said there are players you 'like and others that you don’t' 

‘Everyone understood that there was going to be a transition as happens with all teams. The financial situation influences things too and I say that because they still have not paid me everything [they owe me]. We reached an agreement and there is a payment plan [of three years] and I have told them they can take the time they need.’

Asked by Cope if he felt he should have walked out, Setien said: ‘If you see things not working out then you shouldn’t be a hypocrite and you should walk away. But it’s a team you have always wanted to coach and it’s been difficult to get the job so to enter through one door and then exit through another is hard to do.’

He admitted to thinking that perhaps he should have ‘done a Camacho’ in reference to the Spanish coach who walked out on the Real Madrid job after 90 days in 2004 because of discrepancies over who should be in the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332aT7_0iq6G7ps00
The 64-year-old says even during his tenure at the club, people knew they needed a 'transition'

During Setien’s time at Barcelona there were often rumours of disquiet on the training ground with the manager struggling to stamp his authority on a group of players who had won everything.

‘You go to a club where the players have been 15-20 years winning trophies and they have certain habits ingrained that I had never experienced,’ he added.

‘You turn up and you realise that there are little things that you cannot change. And that is not easy for a coach.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dC2H_0iq6G7ps00
Setien was sacked and replaced by Ronald Koeman despite having a 64 per cent win-rate

