San Joaquin County, CA

San Joaquin County high school football: Week 10 scores and more

By Record Staff
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 4 days ago

In the final week of regular season play, Manteca roared back from their only loss, and St. Mary's defeated Lincoln in their rivalry game. As teams look to the release of playoff brackets on Sunday, here are scores for Week 10.

  • Tracy 48, West 7
  • Edison 56, Franklin 0
  • East Union 30, Kimball 36
  • Escalon 56, Livingston 20
  • Mountain House 22, Lathrop 25
  • Oakdale 0, Manteca 55
  • Stone Ridge Christian 72, Millennium 7
  • Ripon 19, Hughson 21
  • Sierra 7, Central Catholic 69
  • Bear Creek 58, McNair 12
  • Chavez 28, Stagg 50
  • Lincoln 14, St. Mary’s 42
  • Linden 23, Weston Ranch 26
  • Tokay 20, Lodi 26
  • Ripon Christian 41, Delhi 7

Elk Grove Citizen

Elk Grove's nature park opens

The public can visit a new showcase of Elk Grove’s wetland environment at a 2.7-acre park that’s tucked away from Elk Grove Boulevard. Elk Grove Nature Park officially opened on Oct. 19, and visitors can relax in a small grove that includes a boardwalk, walking paths, and a bridge over a future vernal pool. This project’s first phase was completed this fall as part of a $521,600 construction project. The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) plans to raise funds for future amenities such as a play area, an agricultural garden, and a building that houses a nature center.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Dixon middle school student arrested for having gun on campus

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — Dixon Police said a report that a student had a gun on campus led to an arrest on Monday.  Just after 11 a.m., officers went to John Knight Middle School, and they, along with the school resource officer, found the student the report was about.  According to police, the student was […]
DIXON, CA
FOX40

Bomb threat cleared at Davis school

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Davis Police Department investigated a possible threat at Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High on Friday, according to the Davis Joint Unified School District. At 11:37 a.m. the district announced the campus is safe and the shelter in place order was lifted. The district said that a note in a boy’s […]
DAVIS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Recognition For Citizens’ Quick Actions That Saved Lives

Sonora, CA – The CHP is recognizing a dozen citizens that helped individuals that were trapped in three separate fiery crashes in Tuolumne County. All received a Certificate of Commendation award for their bravery at a ceremony held on Thursday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. As earlier reported here, on May 8, 2020, a solo vehicle crash on Highway 120 east of Washington Street in Chinese Camp sent a pickup smashing into a power pole, bringing down live lines that sparked a grass fire. The group of eight men in the image box, Vince Hagins, Joseph Lopez, Robert Adams, Jason Dambacher, Derek Scholl, Shawn Patterson, and Andy Birrell, helped free the driver who sustained major injuries in the wreck. John Gisler is not in the photo as he was not able to attend the ceremony. On either side of the photo are Sonora Unit CHP Lieutenant Destiny Tafoya and Sergeant Randy Matyshock.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

2 men shot in Stockton carjacking, deputies say

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men were hurt after an attempted carjacking in Stockton, deputies said Monday. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Déjà Vu Showgirls on North West Lane just before 1 a.m. However,...
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Destination California – Sutter Creek, Plymouth, Granite Bay

On the latest Studio 40 special, Gary and Scott take their RV and head out to the many wineries out in Sutter Creek, Amador County and Plymouth. Nestled in the middle of a row of recreational vehicle dealerships on El Camino Avenue, in North Sacramento, is a family owned RV dealership that has been making customers happy since 1974.
SUTTER CREEK, CA
FOX40

Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Northgate Drive in Manteca

On the evening of Saturday, October 22, 2022, officials in the Manteca area reported a fatal hit-and-run crash. The collision occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. at Tidewater Bike Path and Northgate Drive, Manteca PD reported. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in the Manteca Area. A preliminary report by the...
MANTECA, CA
FOX40

First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Fatality on McHenry Avenue in Modesto Area

On Sunday, October 23, 2022, the Modesto Police Department reported a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash on McHenry Avenue. The collision occurred around 11:00 p.m. just north of Roseburg Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on McHenry Avenue in Modesto. A Modesto PD spokeswoman reported that a...
MODESTO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?

Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
SACRAMENTO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Mountain Lion creates stir in Brentwood, prompts school lockdown

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (CNS) —A mountain lion wandered into the Brentwood area Thursday, prompting a precautionary lockdown of an elementary school and eluding authorities for much of the day, but the animal was eventually tranquilized and captured. Police responded to the area of Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard...
BRENTWOOD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Rollover Crash along Interstate 5 [Stockton, CA]

Traffic Accident near Eight Mile Road Left a Woman Dead. STOCKTON, CA (October 31, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, a woman died, and her passenger was injured in a rollover crash along Interstate 5. The crash happened on October 25th, at around 2:19 a.m., in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Eight Mile Road. According to reports, the woman was driving along the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 when her car collided with another vehicle. Her vehicle then left the roadway and crashed into an embankment causing it to overturn several times. Following the incident, emergency crews declared the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene. Medics then transported her passenger to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries. Meanwhile, the other involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. At this time, further investigations into the rollover crash along Interstate 5 are currently underway. Police do not suspect DUI as a factor in the crash.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands celebrate Diwali in Rancho Cordova Saturday

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — In Rancho Cordova Saturday, thousands of people celebrated Diwali at BAPS Sacramento. Organizers estimated more than 3,500 people came by the temple to celebrate. “We're celebrating Diwali,” said Niraj Dhanani, who is a community outreach coordinator at BAPS Sacramento. “We celebrating here today with the...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KRON4 News

12-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A girl has been reported missing, according to a Facebook post on Friday from the Antioch Police Department. Chasity Lloyd, 12, was last seen on Judsonville Drive. Chasity is described to be 5-foot-7, approximately 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Innocent bystander struck, killed in Modesto by suspected street racer who crashed

MODESTO – A 66-year-old Modesto man was killed after he was struck by a suspected street racer who had crashed Friday night, police say. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. near Scenic Drive and Bodem Street. Modesto police say a white BMW and a motorcyclist were allegedly racing each other when they hit slower traffic. The motorcyclist tried to evade the traffic – but ended up hitting a curb and getting ejected.That's when the motorcycle and the rider crashed into a man who was walking on the sidewalk. Officers got to the scene and found a citizen doing CPR on the bystander. However, the man was soon pronounced dead. Police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with "substantial" injuries. The driver of the BMW also stayed at the scene.  The name of the man killed has not been released at this point. Investigators note that this crash is the second of the year where alleged street racers have killed an innocent bystander in Modesto. It's also the city's 16th deadly crash of the year, police say.  
MODESTO, CA
