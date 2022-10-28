San Joaquin County high school football: Week 10 scores and more
In the final week of regular season play, Manteca roared back from their only loss, and St. Mary's defeated Lincoln in their rivalry game. As teams look to the release of playoff brackets on Sunday, here are scores for Week 10.
- Tracy 48, West 7
- Edison 56, Franklin 0
- East Union 30, Kimball 36
- Escalon 56, Livingston 20
- Mountain House 22, Lathrop 25
- Oakdale 0, Manteca 55
- Stone Ridge Christian 72, Millennium 7
- Ripon 19, Hughson 21
- Sierra 7, Central Catholic 69
- Bear Creek 58, McNair 12
- Chavez 28, Stagg 50
- Lincoln 14, St. Mary’s 42
- Linden 23, Weston Ranch 26
- Tokay 20, Lodi 26
- Ripon Christian 41, Delhi 7
This article originally appeared on The Record: San Joaquin County high school football: Week 10 scores and more
