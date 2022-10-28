ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Salisbury Singers join the conversation in 'Alzheimer's Reflection' concert

By Richard Duckett, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

WORCESTER — Bradford T. Dumont has seen that there can be a darkness or void in terms of conversations about Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia because meaningful dialogue often doesn't seem to be encouraged.

"It's something we never talk about  publicly. There's a stigma," said Dumont, music director of the Salisbury Singers.

Both of Dumont's grandmothers suffered from dementia. But when he talked about his experiences to members of the Salisbury Singers he was surprised by how many chorus members started to open up with their own stories.

As music director of the chorus, "I'm always interested in telling stories that speak to our communities," Dumont said about concert programing. The more he talked about dementia, "the more I found  how prevalent it was."

Alzheimer's Awareness Month

November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month, and the conversation will include the Salisbury Singers as the chorus opens its 49th season with "Light Shines in the Darkness: Alzheimer’s Reflection" at 4 p.m. Nov. 6 in Wesley United Methodist Church, 114 Main St., Worcester.

The program will include a variety of works such as the title piece, contemporary American composer Michael John Trotta’s 2017 "Light Shines in the Darkness" consisting of settings of different texts with the overriding message of “you will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”

A representative of the Alzheimer's Foundation of America will speak at the concert, and in between musical selections members of the Salisbury Singers will share stories about loved ones or friends with dementia.

"This is something we must talk about," Dumont said.

He hopes the concert will help people to talk about the subject "honestly and to try and find a path forward."

Dumont said one of his grandmother's had Alzheimer's disease and lived with his family. His other grandmother had  a different but still devastating kind of dementia.

"For me having grown up having cared for both of these grandmothers and seeing them at a young age, I know the impact this disease can have on a family," Dumont said.

But in terms of a concert, "I didn't want this to be about me."

It turns out that many members of the Salisbury Singers have been impacted by dementia. A number of chorus members participated in the annual Worcester County Walk to End Alzheimer's in October.  They have loved ones or relatives suffering from the disease and in some cases are caring for them.

Stories shared by members

"A singer shared with me that he's starting to care for his wife," Dumont said. Another singer "self-identified to me as (being) diagnosed with very early onset (Alzheimer's)." The week Dumont was being interviewed, a former member of the Salisbury Singers died of complications from dementia.

"Light Shines in the Dark: Alzheimer’s Reflection" does not feature music written directly about Alzheimer's per se but the works can be seen through the lens of the disease in the concert, Dumont said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKNtp_0iq6FS4r00

One piece is an arrangement of Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are A-Changin'."

Four Quartets by Brahms deal with romantic subjects such as night, autumn, longing and love, but "in the context of an Alzheimer's concert gives them a whole new meaning and life," Dumont said.

Another piece celebrates "Who you are — that's the tone I want to set, that we can celebrate who we are," he said.

The Salisbury Singers will soon be celebrating 50 years. The chorus was founded by late Malama Robbins Collinsworth, who got them up and running to immediate acclaim in 1973-74.

Michelle Graveline was artistic director from 1999 until retiring at the end of the 2019-20 season - which was curtailed at the end because of the pandemic. Graveline's farewell concert was finally held Nov. 7 last year in Mechanics Hall, a fine occasion that included Worcester Mayor Joseph M. Petty giving Graveline the key to the city.

Meanwhile, Dumont succeeded Graveline in 2020 , first with the title of music director before being named artistic director last spring.  He has been involved with the Salisbury Singers since 2017 and his previous titles have included assistant conductor and associate conductor. Dumont's other affiliations include director of Choral Activities at Assumption University, director of music at First Parish Church of Stow & Acton, U.U., special projects manager with Emmanuel Music in Boston, and board chair of the Greater Boston Choral Consortium.

The difference between artistic director and music director at the Salisbury Singers "is really a point of status recognition," Dumont said. The job descriptions are very similar, although being artistic director recognizes having "the wider vision of the organization."

But no matter how you define things, "It's fun to be with a group that has this level of commitment," he said of the the chorus.

Dumont guided the Salisbury Singers through lockdown and online rehearsals. Last season began with Graveline's farewell. "It was a great way to recognize her and a great way to keep building," Dumont said. The season also included holiday outreach and a program of carols in December at St. Cecilia Church in Leominster; a program "Heavenly Hurt / Gloria" with Vivaldi's "Gloria" at Trinity Lutheran Church, Worcester, and St. Cecelia's in Leominster; and "Abraham Lincoln Walks at Midnight: Reflections of the 'Great War'" at Assumption University.

50th season celebration

Besides "Light Shines in the Dark," this season will include three holiday concerts; a concert featuring the Salisbury Singers with Assumption University Chorale in March 2023 (date and location TBD); and "To the Barbershop! A Celebration" in May 2023, (date and location TBD).

Dumont said "To The Barbershop!" closes 2022-23 but also kicks off the 50th season celebrations with a special concert featuring the Salisbury Singers and a professional barbershop quartet, “The Daily Special."

Without revealing any more details at this point, the 50th season will include more collaborations, holiday events and storytelling, he said.

Chorus membership is currently about 50 singers, a little smaller than pre-pandemic times. Rehearsals are Monday nights at Trinity Lutheran Church in Worcester.

"We're always recruiting and welcoming new members," Dumont said.

He is currently inviting singers from around the city and beyond to join the Salisbury Singers for its holiday concerts, no strings attached.

The Salisbury Singers holiday schedule includes a Holiday Pops concert in Clinton, Dec. 3; The Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Pops concert in Mechanics Hall Dec. 10; and its annual holiday concert at the Worcester Art Museum Dec. 18.

"They're gonna be really fun," Dumont said.

Singers are invited to commit to two out of three concerts and to three out of four rehearsals in November.

"We thought, what would happen if we threw the doors open. It's a time of year when people want to get out and sing," Dumont said.

For more information about the Salisbury Singers, visit www.salisburysingers.org

'Light Shines in the Darkness: Alzheimer’s Reflection'

When: 4 p.m. Nov. 6

Where: Wesley United Methodist Church, 114 Main St., Worcester

How much: $25; $20 seniors; $12 students. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/light-shines-in-the-darkness-alzheimers-reflection-tickets-428604626977 to purchase tickets.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Salisbury Singers join the conversation in 'Alzheimer's Reflection' concert

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

GWAR devastates in glorious Palladium show

WORCESTER — The area between Major Taylor Boulevard and Main Street was alive with the sound of music on Friday night, but the demographics couldn’t have been further apart. On one hand, a small ocean of children dressed as Elsa and various other characters converged on the DCU Center with their parents and fistfuls of brightly colored LED wands for a night of Disney On Ice, their favorite cartoon characters and future memories that will surely be cherished as a result of the spectacle.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Fitness instructor hopes his recovery story will inspire others

NEWTON -- Four years ago, an athletic director overdosed on the job. Now, Billy Gaine is sharing his recovery story in hoping of helping someone else. "I developed this substance abuse problem. It's a disease," said Gaine. For six years, he was addicted to opioids. Before his fitness career, Gaine was the athletic director at Hopedale High School. In 2018, he overdosed at school in his office. "Everyone was in the building that day, so a lot of people were there," Gaine recalled. "Lowest point, we call that the gift of desperation, our rock bottom in the recovery world."For Gaine, rock bottom...
NEWTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

Paraeducators head back to the negotiating table with the Leominster School Department. Linda Williams, treasurer of the Paraeducators Association of Leominster Schools, said the union is asking in its new contract for a wage that keeps its members above the poverty line. Their previous contract expired June 30. According to Williams, the starting wage is $16.09 per hour. The highest-paid paraeducators earn $18.19 per hour. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services set the 2022 poverty level at $13,590 for a single person, $18,310 for a couple, $23,030 for a household with three people and $27,750 for four people.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Woo Crossword, Sunday, Oct. 30: 'Your Move'

On the final Sunday of the month, the T&G publishes a crossword puzzle with some local flavor created by Frank Virzi. Virzi, who grew up in Worcester and now lives in Holden, has had puzzles published in the Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Boston Globe and more. Click here for an interactive version.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
SALEM, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Thursday, November 3: Going Nuts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We visit Arcade Snacks in Auburn and Q’s Nuts in Somerville for their veritable nut buffets and choices. We learn about the benefits of acorn flour and how to make it. We are also introduced to high-powered almond butter, courtesy of local Bear Butter and discover how local researchers are trying to tame nut allergies in patients.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Gov. candidates Healey, Diehl talk community development at Polar Park forum

WORCESTER — Gubernatorial candidates Maura T. Healey of Boston and Geoff G. Diehl of Whitman both committed to working with community development corporations at a Saturday candidate forum at Polar Park. The forum was part of the Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations' annual convention. The candidates separately were asked the same questions by moderator Simón Rios of WBUR News. The audience was largely made up of conventiongoers representing various community development corporations and partners...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy