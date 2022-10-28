Read full article on original website
usf.edu
Trans care limits receive backing from medical boards' joint committee
Jacob Riley took the day off school and made the drive from Gainesville to Orlando on Friday to speak out at a joint committee meeting of the Florida Board of Medicine and Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine on the topic of gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Wiley, 17, started hormone...
Orange County to challenge ruling on rent control ordinance
Despite a Florida appeals court ruling the against ordinance, Orange County voters will still see a proposed rent control measure on their ballot this November. The would-be regulation was narrowly approved as a ballot measure by the Orange County commission earlier this year. It proposes a rent cap based on the year's most recent percentage changes in the Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in the cost of goods and services over time. [content-1]
westorlandonews.com
Commissioner Candidate Reprimanded for Violating Multiple Policies
According to official personnel records, Orange County Commissioner candidate Michael “Mike” Scott was previously reprimanded for violating city policies in his professional role. Scott’s bad behavior continued after an oral reprimand, resulting in a written reprimand stating Scott’s “total disregard for City protocol” violated multiple city policies.
click orlando
Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced on Monday that it issued a rabies alert for the 32808 ZIP code in Orange County. The alert is for 60 days and is in response to a cat that tested positive on Oct. 28, according to a press release issued by the health agency.
villages-news.com
Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods
I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy. You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
click orlando
Seminole County sees low turnout of early voters, supervisor of elections says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – If you ask Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson, early voter turnout has been, well, dismal. “I’m definitely seeing a low turnout. Voters are happy but there is usually more activity at the early voting sites, and it is not there,” Anderson said.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Students residents at Lark apartments react to change in electric policy
UCF student residents at the Lark Central Florida apartment complex will no longer have electricity included in their housing agreement rate if they choose to renew their lease for the upcoming year. Some student residents became upset with the change, even posting on social media to express their concerns and...
Stetson University celebrates a brand new building in an inaugural ribbon cutting
DELAND, Fla. — Stetson University cut the ceremonial ribbon Friday for the new Cici & Hyatt Brown Hall for Health & Innovation building. The new facility is a two-story 40,000-square-foot building that connects to Sage Hall Science Center, creating a 120,000-square-foot science complex. The building will will house academic...
Appeals court blocks Orange County rent control ballot measure; What it means for voters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With less than two weeks to go before election day and early voting already underway, one ballot measure in Orange County may go nowhere even if it passes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. An appeals court has ruled that a rent control...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Halifax Health reports record number of trauma admissions during 2022 Biketoberfest weekend
Vice President of Communications at Halifax Health. The 2022 Biketoberfest weekend had a record number of trauma admissions and trauma team activations. Patients with trauma admitted and deemed Biketoberfest-related were 23 and trauma team activations deemed related to Biketoberfest were 32. The number of trauma activations is 17 more than...
WESH
One-cent sales tax measure on Osceola County ballot to be reviewed by a judge
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Come Election Day, Osceola County voters may be deciding on a one-cent sales tax that would renew a tax that's been in place for years. Officials with Osceola County Schools said if the tax is renewed, the district, the county, and the cities of Kissimmee and St. Cloud would benefit from it. They said the money would be used for public projects like schools, parks, and roadways.
click orlando
‘Sit down and shut up:’ Lake supervisor of elections battles voting misinformation
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Alan Hays, Lake County’s supervisor of elections, said voting misinformation is inviting disaster ahead of Election Day. Hays said he was reading an Associated Press article about some people who are encouraging others not to send in their vote-by-mail ballots and instead hold onto them until Election Day.
leesburg-news.com
Mail-in ballots dominate in-person voting as Early Voting continues this week in Lake County
Mail-in ballots dominated in-person voting as Early Voting kicked off last week and continues this week in Lake County. The Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office reports that 47,637 votes have been cast thus far in the lead up to the Nov. 8 election. That represents 17.25 percent of the county’s 276,188 eligible voters.
Officials: Florida inmate allegedly tried to attack deputies with broken toilet plunger
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida inmate is facing additional charges after he allegedly tried to attack deputies with a broken plunger on Thursday, officials say. According to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, inmate Isaac Brevil, 35, got a hold of a plunger to unclog a toilet in a cell and then allegedly refused to give it back to deputies through the cell meal flap opening when ordered to. The incident happened at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.
WESH
Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
ocala-news.com
More residents discuss rising electric bills in Ocala/Marion County
In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on rising utility costs in Ocala/Marion County, two more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “I’m so tired of seeing high electric bills. I’ve been with Duke Energy for five years now, and for the last 3 months, my bill went from under $300 to over $500. It’s insane to me. I don’t know how we’re supposed to eat with our bills being so extremely over budget. I hope that something will happen that will change this,” says Ocala resident Victoria Pate.
Good Samaritan tells residents to start paying rent as safety concerns are raised
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — All mobile home owners and some tenants with leases on Good Samaritan’s Kissimmee Village property that flooded after Hurricane Ian last month will have to start paying rent again Friday, the property announced. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Rent was suspended...
villages-news.com
Villager jailed after chilling text message threatening to kill court-appointed guardian
A Villager has been jailed after allegedly sending a chilling text message threatening to kill her court-appointed guardian. Debra Jean Freeman, 64, was arrested at her home this past week on Woodridge Drive in the Village of Polo Ridge on a charge of intimidation. She continues to be held at the Sumter County Detention Center.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando man driving with $1M in car sentenced to federal prison
An Orlando man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering after Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) found $1 million in cash in his car. Jason Pagan-Reyes was sentenced on Thursday to six years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the money laundering charges on June 21, 2022.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Man convicted in Volusia County for armed robbery charges
Multimedia Specialist/PIO, Office of State Attorney R.J. Larizza, Seventh Judicial Circuit. At the conclusion of a two-day trial on Wednesday, Oct. 26, a Volusia County jury found defendant Edgardo Hernandez guilty as charged of principal to robbery with a firearm. Hernandez has a history of gun charges including a previous robbery with a firearm and in-state delinquent in possession of a firearm.
