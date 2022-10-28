ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County to challenge ruling on rent control ordinance

Despite a Florida appeals court ruling the against ordinance, Orange County voters will still see a proposed rent control measure on their ballot this November. The would-be regulation was narrowly approved as a ballot measure by the Orange County commission earlier this year. It proposes a rent cap based on the year's most recent percentage changes in the Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in the cost of goods and services over time. [content-1]
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Commissioner Candidate Reprimanded for Violating Multiple Policies

According to official personnel records, Orange County Commissioner candidate Michael “Mike” Scott was previously reprimanded for violating city policies in his professional role. Scott’s bad behavior continued after an oral reprimand, resulting in a written reprimand stating Scott’s “total disregard for City protocol” violated multiple city policies.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced on Monday that it issued a rabies alert for the 32808 ZIP code in Orange County. The alert is for 60 days and is in response to a cat that tested positive on Oct. 28, according to a press release issued by the health agency.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods

I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy. You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
THE VILLAGES, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Students residents at Lark apartments react to change in electric policy

UCF student residents at the Lark Central Florida apartment complex will no longer have electricity included in their housing agreement rate if they choose to renew their lease for the upcoming year. Some student residents became upset with the change, even posting on social media to express their concerns and...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

One-cent sales tax measure on Osceola County ballot to be reviewed by a judge

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Come Election Day, Osceola County voters may be deciding on a one-cent sales tax that would renew a tax that's been in place for years. Officials with Osceola County Schools said if the tax is renewed, the district, the county, and the cities of Kissimmee and St. Cloud would benefit from it. They said the money would be used for public projects like schools, parks, and roadways.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Officials: Florida inmate allegedly tried to attack deputies with broken toilet plunger

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida inmate is facing additional charges after he allegedly tried to attack deputies with a broken plunger on Thursday, officials say. According to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, inmate Isaac Brevil, 35, got a hold of a plunger to unclog a toilet in a cell and then allegedly refused to give it back to deputies through the cell meal flap opening when ordered to. The incident happened at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents discuss rising electric bills in Ocala/Marion County

In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on rising utility costs in Ocala/Marion County, two more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “I’m so tired of seeing high electric bills. I’ve been with Duke Energy for five years now, and for the last 3 months, my bill went from under $300 to over $500. It’s insane to me. I don’t know how we’re supposed to eat with our bills being so extremely over budget. I hope that something will happen that will change this,” says Ocala resident Victoria Pate.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando man driving with $1M in car sentenced to federal prison

An Orlando man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering after Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) found $1 million in cash in his car. Jason Pagan-Reyes was sentenced on Thursday to six years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the money laundering charges on June 21, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man convicted in Volusia County for armed robbery charges

Multimedia Specialist/PIO, Office of State Attorney R.J. Larizza, Seventh Judicial Circuit. At the conclusion of a two-day trial on Wednesday, Oct. 26, a Volusia County jury found defendant Edgardo Hernandez guilty as charged of principal to robbery with a firearm. Hernandez has a history of gun charges including a previous robbery with a firearm and in-state delinquent in possession of a firearm.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

