White Hall, VA

schillingshow.com

Resigned: Oberg out at Albemarle County School Board

The Albemarle County School Board is down one member. At last night’s Board meeting, Whitehall Magisterial District member David Oberg resigned his position, effective December 31. Oberg was first elected to his seat in 2015 and has been a staunch supporter of leftist education policies in Albemarle County schools.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Swords into Plowshares holds community engagement discussion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The planning team for the organization, "Swords into Plowshares," held a community engagement get-together Sunday evening. The meeting started with a discussion about the lawsuit involving Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. Dr. Andrea Douglas, the center's executive director, shared where they stand in the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Faculty Senate begins voting on censure of Board appointee Bert Ellis

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee of the Faculty Senate introduced a resolution to censure College and Darden alumnus Bert Ellis’s appointment to the Board of Visitors at its general body meeting Thursday. If passed, the resolution would act as an official statement disapproving Ellis's appointment to the Board. The Board also began voting on four proposed amendments and voted to table a fifth proposed amendment.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Gift helping UVA students participate in residential experience

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More University of Virginia students will be able to participate in the university’s residential experience thanks to a gift. According to a release, UVA President Jim Ryan recently announced a substantial investment in a fund that provides opportunities for more students to participate in the residential experience.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional

The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Rockingham County working toward purchasing Massanutten water system

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is continuing to work toward purchasing the Massanutten Water and Sewer system. The county hired a consultant to oversee the system’s appraisal and hopes to have that complete in the next 30 days at which point it would be in a position to make a fair-market offer on the system.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Honoring Veterans Series: Service Dogs of Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- CBS19's Honoring Veterans Series is highlighting the Service Dogs of Virginia. The organization helps place furry friends with Veterans who need them most. Man’s best friend turned to hero’s companion. Roughly 23 Labrador Retrievers, like Maggie here, are being trained at the Service Dogs...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
BRISTOL, VA
NBC 29 News

Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Waynesboro cosmetologist helps restore clients’ confidence

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A cosmetologist in Waynesboro is hoping to change the world one head at a time. Nico Ibarra knows first hand how hard dealing with hair loss can be. “A lot of men will get joked on for being bald, and they think that it’s so natural that it’s OK, but it really hurts,” Ibarra explained. “I was coloring eggs with my daughter one day, and my wife is taking pictures and she’s like, ‘wow!’”
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

HVAC companies team up to support BRAFB, people in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several area HVAC companies are teaming up to help the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Albemarle Heating and Air, Beck Cohen, Jones Heating and Air, Monticello Air, Restoration 1, and W.E. Brown will be kicking off the Home Services for the Holidays Food Drive on Tuesday.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
charlottesville.gov

Joint Press Release from Commonwealth's Attorney and CPD

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - On Sunday October 23, Charlottesville Police Officers responded to a shots fired report near the 200 Block of West Main St. Two individuals were involved in an altercation and Davonn J. Wilson suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the UVA Medical Center. This...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
massachusettsnewswire.com

Innovative Refrigeration Systems in Lyndhurst, Virginia, has been certified as a Virginia SHARP Worksite

RICHMOND, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Commissioner Gary G. Pan announced today that the Innovative Refrigeration Systems in Lyndhurst, Virginia, has been certified as a Virginia SHARP Worksite under the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP), the agency’s highest level of recognition for excellence in safety and health management systems for small businesses.
LYNDHURST, VA

