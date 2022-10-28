Read full article on original website
lakeandsumterstyle.com
2nd Annual Boots & Bling Event for Autism Awareness
The Bridlewood Ranch in Clermont hosted “A Night Under the Stars,” the 2nd Annual Boots & Bling Event for Autism Awareness, on Sept. 10. Wolf 103.1 Morning Show host Susie served as emcee while guests enjoyed dinner, cocktails, a silent auction, music, and dancing. All proceeds benefit Collaborative Corner for Exceptional Children, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing the exceptional education community with information, resources, and services.
Tribute To Veterans Concert: The Alter Eagles
Bring your friends, family and dancin’ shoes for this one night only Community Event and be ready to sing along!. For over a decade, The Alter Eagles have been astonishing audiences across the United States with their inspiring tribute to the number one selling band of all time in North America. Having performed over 2000 shows, making them one of the most prolific tribute acts today, Alter Eagles is comprised of 6 versatile vocalists who each play multiple instruments during the show. Whether it’s an outdoor show with 20,000 singing fans or an intimate venue with 100 “Friends of the Band”, Alter Eagles make every performance exciting and memorable. And now, they’re coming to Ocala to help pay tribute to Veterans of the Armed Forces of the United States.
mountdorabuzz.com
NOVEMBER EDITION: News & events for Mount Dora, Tavares & Eustis
Thanksgiving is November 24 and the weekend following the holiday is when local cities will turn on their twinkling lights. Light Up Eustis will be November 25 followed by Light Up Mount Dora on November 26. This year Mount Dora brings a new twist to its annual event. Learn more.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Extraordinary People of Lake & Sumter
You don’t have to be rich or famous to be extraordinary. You just need to be filled with purpose, passion, and joy. Meet this year’s group of ordinary people who are accomplishing extraordinary feats.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Bob Tucker
Bob Tucker has a special talent. He turns field-fresh blooms into stunning floral arrangements that create treasured memories. Bob is a florist and owner of Miss Daisy’s Flowers and Gifts, which he opened in 2004 in downtown Leesburg. Since then, his career has blossomed. He earned the prestigious “Designer...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Joseph Bostwick
Not many seniors can say they had a book signing just after high school graduation. Joseph Bostwick can. Inspired by his beloved grandmother Jessie’s battle with Alzheimer’s, the 18-year-old Sorrento resident wrote “A Rotten Mind,” a firsthand account and published his book through Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Thomas Ware
Groveland native Thomas Ware wears multiple hats equally well: singer/songwriter, actor, pastor, husband, and father. Pastor of The Uncommon Faith Center in Clermont, Thomas is a national Gospel artist whose current Billboard hit, “Love Me to Death,” reached No. 24 on the Billboard Gospel Indicator Chart in September.
playgroundmagazine.com
Go Play! November 2022 Family Events in Orlando
November 2022 in Orlando has a little of everything … Some fall festivals, rescheduled Oktoberfest events (thanks to Ian) as well as a plethora of holiday festivities that kick off the most magical time of year. Here’s a list of the best local events for your family. Go...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Christina Vukel
Talented. Inspiring. Rising Star. All those words describe Christina Vukel, a singer/songwriter and accomplished musician from Sorrento, who at the age of 16, is on an upward track with no end in sight. Already, Christina has released 15 original singles, and in September she dropped her first album, “They Say.”...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
A Light in This World
Villages High School dance captain on track to graduate with associates degree while sharing her faith. Public relations officer of the National Honor Society. Communications officer of Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Maintains 4.6 grade-point average. Member of Future Business Leaders of America.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Jim Keegan
Pastor Jim Keegan tragically passed away in July, leaving behind a legacy of service. He began pastoring at New Life Presbyterian Church in Fruitland Park in 2012 and was involved with the Bless Fruitland Park organization. “He was involved with the community, making it a point to get to know...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
villages-news.com
Greater Yellowlegs At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
Sometimes you wonder why a bird was named a certain name. That’s certainly not true with this greater yellowlegs spotted at Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Jianna Timmons
After five years vying for the title, Jianna Timmons made history by being the first African American woman crowned Miss Sumter County in the scholarship program’s 44-year run. “I was a little nervous about how people would receive me, but I felt nothing but love come back to me,...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Motivating Local Businesses
Clermont Main Street president and owner of Dash Sports shows entrepreneurial passion for motivating local businesses. Competed in Ironman Hawaii and more than 30 half Ironmans. Rebranded Gear for Multisport into Dash Sports in 2019. Organizes local racing events through FloDash Events. Promotes a healthy lifestyle.
Aussie Grill by Outback to open in Waterford Lakes soon
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Tampa-based restaurant will be opening a new location in Orlando. Aussie Grill, part of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., is the first standalone location in Orlando and it will only be a few miles from the Waterford Lakes Town Center. Aussie Grill is in the same...
ocala-news.com
Cardinal Visits Back Porch In Ocala
A beautiful male cardinal stopped by for a visit at this back porch in Ocala. Thanks to Blanca Felipe for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
lakeandsumterstyle.com
This Week’s Featured Adoptable Pets
Check out these adorable adoptable pets from the Lake County Humane Society. For more information on how to start the adoption process, visit www.humanelake.com or call 352-589-7400. Thor is a playful male Hound mix with an approx. DOB of 3/22/2022 and currently weighing around 45lbs. Thor is friendly and loves...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Aaron Harris
Sixteen-year-old Aaron Harris has made big strides since he began running in third grade. In May 2022, while at Tavares Middle School, Aaron broke six school records, including the mark in the 400-meter run, which he ran in :53.6, the fastest time in the state and third best time in the nation for his age group (14-16).
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Your New Favorite Barbeque Spot
Grandpa’s quest for perfect Bar-B-Q celebrated at must-visit Summerfield restaurant. The word around Summerfield is that the parking lot is always full during business hours at Artman Country Smokehouse. Walk inside, take a whiff of mouth-watering aroma coming from the kitchen, and you’ll immediately know why. “We’re a...
