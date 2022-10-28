ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Escuelita Familiar builds literacy

SIOUX CENTER—When Chapis Bahena moved to Sioux Center from Cuernavaca, Mexico, five years ago, she didn’t yet speak English, and she spent her days at home, caring for her daughter, Athena, and her niece, who were both 2 years old. “I was always finding new places to go...
Middle school musicians earn three honor spots

SIBLEY—Three students from Sibley-Ocheyedan Middle School earned the opportunity to perform in two honor ensembles in November. Seventh-grader Karah Shaffer was selected for participation in the 36th annual Opus Honor Choir Festival. She is the daughter of Preston and Kris Shaffer of Sibley. Shaffer fills one of the 720...
Community Career Expo held in Hawarden Oct. 25

HAWARDEN—About seventeen businesses joined together at the Hawarden Community Center on Tuesday to inform people about the great advantages of working close to home. Hawarden Community and Economic Development director Carol Hoogestraat said there are “great career opportunities right here” and that is why the Community Career Expo was held.
H-M-S mini-excursions in learning

HARTLEY—Until this year, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School students had a regular study hall each day before lunch. They spent that time doing the usual things — coursework, daydreaming, perhaps working their way through a set of math problems. This year, however, that study hall has been repurposed as instructional...
Superintendent contract extended with 4-1 vote

SIBLEY—Sibley-Ocheyedan School District Board of Education members and administrators are looking at ways to address and improve the school climate and discussed the results of a recent staff survey on the topic during a meeting on Monday, Oct. 17. Superintendent Jamie Craig asked for comments and questions and what...
Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns

(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
Lyon veterans office nears vacancy

ROCK RAPIDS—The veterans service director of Lyon County is set to resign, effective Nov. 21. Sharon Fuller, who has held the part-time position since December 2018, said the work she does is important and she enjoys doing it but she can’t make enough money. “I’m going to miss...
Ireton to hold public hearing Dec. 21 for street project

IRETON—Dan Van Schepen with DRG Engineering spent about a half-hour giving the Ireton City Council at update on the proposed First Street/La Salle Street paving project, most of which involved a general overview of the timeline. Van Schepen’s next step is to gather all the documents and assessments by...
Laurens Blankers, 89, formerly of Archer

OWATONNA, MN—Laurens Arthur Blankers passed away, at the age of 89 years old, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, due to complications related to a fall and pneumonia. The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna, Minnesota, with family visitation prior to the service at 10 a.m. and lunch to follow.
Van Ginkel joins Sioux Center police

SIOUX CENTER—Looking for a change in his work-life balance, Sam Van Ginkel is investing in others with his new line of work as a Sioux Center police officer. Originally from Rock Valley, Van Ginkel now calls Orange City home, where he lives with his wife, Bailey, and 2-year-old daughter, Ada.
Margie Van Steenwyk, 79, formerly of Sheldon

BOUNTIFUL, UT—Grandma Marge rejoined the love of her life (Gib Van Steenwyk) Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, just nine days after what would have been the couple’s 59th wedding anniversary. She passed in her Bountiful, Utah, home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born and raised...
News for Saturday, October 29

This weekend, Saturday and Sunday is the annual Octoberfest, a Remsen tradition. Curtis with Octoberfest describes what happens today in Remsen. Sunday events include a mass at St Mary’s, featuring a choir concert. There’s also the all you can eat meal at St Mary’s cafeteria, from one to 7-30 pm.
One stabbed Sunday in George, Iowa

LYON COUNTY, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff is investigating a stabbing on Sunday in George, Iowa. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says that on October 30th, at approximately 8:00 a.m., they were called to the 300 block of East Indiana in George for a stabbing. It was found...
Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Sioux City area restaurants

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tired of eating at home and want to try a local restaurant? The Sioux City area is full of local, family-owned small businesses serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants are the best in the area thanks to their highly-rated reviews. 10....
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
