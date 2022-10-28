ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Rumors: LA Among the Favorites to Sign Aaron Judge This Offseason

By Noah Camras
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21BxQX_0iq6DzwI00

Las Vegas likes the Dodgers' chances of making a big splash this winter.

The Dodgers have been reported to be one of the top landing spots for Aaron Judge this offseason . It's not difficult to see why. The Dodgers are coming off a historic regular season, but a potentially even more historic collapse in the 2022 NLDS. There's a good chance they have their fingerprints all over the top free agents in this year's class, and that includes the guy who just set the American League home run record in 2022.

As of Thursday morning, a major Vegas sports book had the Dodgers among the top landing spots for the star outfielder.

According to Bovada, the Dodgers have the fourth-best odds to sign Judge this offseason. The division rival Giants are the non-Yankees favorite , while the Mets are in third due in large part to their proximity to Judge's current home.

But the Dodgers are certainly among the top landing spots for Judge, as they most likely will be for many of the best free agents in this year's class. If there was ever an offseason to make a big splash, this would be the time. The front office needs to provide a jolt of energy to this organization, and there's no better way to do that than with a big name free agent.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Max Muncy Thanks Dodgers Fans & Says Team Needed To Be Better

Max Muncy became the latest Los Angeles Dodgers player to thank fans for their support on social media after a disappointing end to an overall great 2022 season. Previously, Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Brusdar Graterol and Yency Almonte also turned to social media to offer fans their end-of-season thoughts express gratitude.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
NFL Analysis Network

This Rams-Panthers Trade Sends RB Cam Akers To Carolina

The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the teams mentioned most prevalently in trade rumors with the NFL trade deadline being November 1st. It isn’t too surprising as the defending Super Bowl champions have struggled to find any consistency this season. Could they end up exploring a trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Cam Akers?
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy