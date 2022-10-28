Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News
The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
Look: Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Has Telling Admission
Relationships aren't easy, whether you're married or not. One of the most famous couples in the world, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce this week. Brady and Bundchen had been married for more than 10 years. They got married in 2009 and had two kids together. Prior to...
Tom Brady Reveals His 2 Main Priorities Following His Divorce
Last week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen officially filed for divorce. They both released statements confirming that news. During the latest edition of the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady opened up about his personal life. Although this can't be an easy time for Brady, he made it abundantly clear that his...
NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said About Bill Belichick
When defeating the New York Jets on Sunday, Bill Belichick passed George Halas for second in all-time wins among NFL head coaches. The following day, Belichick received recognition from a player who helped him stockpile many of those 325 victories (including the playoffs). On his Let's Go! podcast, via Ben...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News
Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
Report: How Gisele Feels After Divorcing Tom Brady
Divorce is never easy, but Gisele Bundchen is reportedly doing OK. Last week, the legendary supermodel and her husband, Tom Brady, announced they had divorced. Bundchen and Brady had been married for more than 10 years, getting married in 2009, while having two kids together. According to PEOPLE, the supermodel...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Divorce Comments
Tom Brady discussed the aftermath of his recent divorce from Gisele Bündchen. On his newest Let's Go! podcast episode released Monday, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady detailed his mindset after he and the supermodel announced their separation on Friday. "There’s a lot of professionals in...
Tom Brady Addressed His Divorce From Gisele Monday
For the first time since he and Gisele Bundchen announced their divorce last week, Tom Brady spoke at length about his personal life on Monday. Brady went in-depth on what he's been going through during the latest episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald. The...
NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele News
Over the past few weeks, Antonio Brown has been relishing in the divorce of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. In an interview this morning, Brown was confronted about his behavior. Unsurprisingly he didn't have a great answer for why he decided to post the content in the first place. "What...
Rich Eisen Has Clear Message For Kyrie Irving
Rich Eisen responded to the latest controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, who posted the link to a movie and book containing antisemitic tropes on his Twitter account. During his Monday show (h/t New York Post), Eisen played audio of the full tense exchange between Irving and ESPN reporter Nick Friedell. Irving responded "don't humanize me" when Friedell asked the Brooklyn Nets point guard why he promoted that material.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paulina Gretzky's Racy Outfit
Just a few days ago, Paulina Gretzky, the wife of LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, joined the LIV Golf crew for a party in Miami. Elsewhere at the party, Gretzky, 33, supported Johnson, 38, who is the captain of LIV Golf’s 4 Aces GC squad. In a photo shared...
NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Controversial Opinion
Bill Belichick was asked an interesting question after his New England Patriots beat the New York Jets yesterday. But his answer is likely to have Boston sports fans fuming. Speaking to the media after the game, Belichick referred to an onsides kick safety Jabrill Peppers recovered as a "shortstop play," which prompted an interesting follow-up question: Who does Belichick think is the best shortstop in baseball history?
Bill Belichick Reveals His Mindset Before The Trade Deadline
As a rare head coach and general manager, Bill Belichick has his hands full before Tuesday's trade deadline. Along with preparing his current roster for a Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, he also must help determine where his 4-4 squad stands. Appearing on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show...
