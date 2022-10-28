ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Congresswoman Touts the Access to Donor Milk Act to Help During Infant Formula Shortage

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPKKk_0iq6D6uw00

This week, U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., showcased her support for a proposal to “expand and promote access to donor breast milk which is a healthy and safe alternative to infant formula or breast milk directly from the baby’s mother when supply is short.”

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Penn., introduced the “Access to Donor Milk Act (ADMA)” last week with Salazar and U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., as co-sponsors.

Salazar’s office stressed the bill would help when the nation faces infant formula shortages.

“In February, a Food and Drug Administration recall of Abbott infant formula, combined with preexisting supply chain disruptions, market concentration, and import restrictions on the product, led to a severe nationwide shortage of infant formula in the United States that many regions of the country are still recovering from according to local news reports,” Salazar’s office noted.

“Today, we took an important step forward for families by introducing a comprehensive bill to improve access to donor breast milk – a safe and vital lifeline for many medically vulnerable infants across this country,” said Houlahan. “We are building a broad coalition of support in the House and Senate, and I will keep working to deliver results for those in need. Especially in the wake of the infant formula crisis, we must be using all of the tools at our disposal to help children and families.”

“Feeding and nourishing our infants should be as easy as possible whether parents use breast milk, formula, or donor milk,” said Salazar. “As a mother of two beautiful daughters, I am proud to co-lead legislation that will, especially in times of crisis, help suppliers meet demand for safe and healthy donor milk.”

“Fortunately, in the Fifth Congressional District, we have the Oklahoma Mothers’ Milk Bank which provides safe pasteurized milk for families,” said Bice. “For a variety of reasons, not all mothers can breastfeed, which has critical health benefits for young children. This bipartisan legislation will promote healthy families and help mitigate the impacts of any future infant formula shortages.“

More than a dozen groups have backed the proposal.

The bill was sent to the U.S. Energy and Commerce and the Education and Labor Committees. So far, there is no companion measure over in the U.S. Senate.

Comments / 0

Related
FloridaDaily

Florida Republicans Urge Congressional Leaders to Keep Wind Turbines Out of the Eastern Gulf

This week, U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., led a letter to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. to prohibit energy exploration and development east of the Military Mission Line in the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Joins Coalition Opposing Biden Requiring Net-Zero Highway Emissions

Florida is among 20 states opposing the Biden Administration's push to require net-zero highway emissions.Florida Daily. In a coalition with 19 other state attorneys general, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed comments before the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to push back against a Biden administration rule requiring all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia to reduce on-road CO2 emissions to net-zero by 2050.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Despite Primary Scare, Dan Webster a Heavy Favorite to Keep Seat in Congress

With a close primary behind him, U.S. Rep. Dan Webster, R-Fla., is in excellent shape to keep representing parts of Florida in Congress. A longtime leader in the Florida Legislature, including being the first Republican to serve as speaker of the state House since Reconstruction, Webster was elected to Congress in 2010 when he defeated U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson, D-Fla. Webster challenged Republican U.S. House Speakers John Boehner, R-Ohio, and Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., but came up short both times.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Frederica Wilson Well Positioned to Win in Secure Congressional District for Democrats in South Florida

First elected to Congress in 2010 after a dozen years in the Florida Legislature, U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., is in great shape to continue her career on Capitol Hill. While she is best known nationally for her collection of colorful hats, after more than a decade in Congress, Wilson has garnered stature on Capitol Hill through her work on committees. A former teacher, Wilson has proved herself a force on the U.S. Committee on Education and Labor, and leads the U.S. Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee. She is currently the fifth-ranking Democrat on the committee, though, at the age of 79, time is not on her side if she wants the gavel in the unlikely event the Democrats keep the House. Wilson has not made as much of a mark on the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, where more than a dozen Democrats have seniority over her.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Files Brief in SCOTUS in Support of the Deportation of Criminals in the U.S. Illegally

This week, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a brief in the U.S. Supreme Court opposing the Biden administration’s immigration policies. The brief supports the respondents in United States v. Texas, arguing that Congress, and not the executive, establishes immigration policy and that a Biden administration policy allowing criminals to remain in the U.S. violates federal law.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Sound the Alarm on Xi Jinping

With Chinese regime leader Xi Jinping expected to win a third presidential term this week as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th National Congress, Florida’s U.S. senators weighed in on him. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., spoke about Xi on Monday. “Xi Jinping’s reelection is a sham...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Wounded Warrior Project Honors Gus Bilirakis

The Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) honored a member of the Florida delegation with its new “Legislator of the Year” award. The award “recognizes efforts to pass some of this generation’s most impactful pieces of legislation.”. U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., was honored with the new award....
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Jim Clyburn, Byron Donalds Team Up on International Nuclear Energy Act

This week, U.S. House Minority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-SC, and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., showcased the “International Nuclear Energy Act.”. Clyburn introduced the bill at the end of last month with Donalds as a co-sponsor. “This bill facilitates international nuclear energy cooperation by creating cohesive civil nuclear export...
FloridaDaily

Samuel Gregg Opinion: Choosing America’s Economic Future

The following is an extract from Samuel Gregg’s “The Next American Economy: Nation, State, and Markets in an Uncertain World” (New York: Encounter Books, 2022). More than one person has remarked upon the providential character of one of the most important books ever written, “The Wealth of Nations”, being published the same year as that most consequential of modern political statements: the Declaration of Independence. The book’s author, Adam Smith, widely regarded as the father of modern economics and the first great theorist of how a modern capitalist economy and commercial society should work, paid attention to what was transpiring in Britain’s North American colonies. He even ventured that giving the colonies their independence might ensure that the tensions between them and Britain around the issues of taxation, trade, and sovereignty did not spill over into outright war.
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy