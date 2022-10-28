Read full article on original website
Over 7,000 Vessels Displaced by Hurricane Ian
Florida - Monday October 31, 2022: Hurricane Ian displaced over 7,000 vessels on both land and water. In response, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has deployed a second wave of officers to join local FWC personnel and partner agencies in assessing these vessels. Owners of derelict vessels...
USDA Extends Time to Request Emergency Watershed Protection Assistance After Hurricane Ian
Florida - Monday October 31: The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA NRCS) in Florida announced it has granted a waiver to extend the time for a sponsor to request Emergency Watershed Protection (EWP) assistance from 60 days to 120 days after Hurricane Ian. The deadline for...
Florida Gas Prices Down Another 7-cents Last Week
Florida - Monday October 31, 2022: The average price of a gallon of regulars unleaded fell another 7-cents last week, dropping to $3.29 across the state as of Sunday. Gas prices for the month of October averaged $3.33 per gallon. That's about 6 cents less than what the price was on September 30th.
