Florida State

wqcs.org

Over 7,000 Vessels Displaced by Hurricane Ian

Florida - Monday October 31, 2022: Hurricane Ian displaced over 7,000 vessels on both land and water. In response, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has deployed a second wave of officers to join local FWC personnel and partner agencies in assessing these vessels. Owners of derelict vessels...
Florida Gas Prices Down Another 7-cents Last Week

Florida - Monday October 31, 2022: The average price of a gallon of regulars unleaded fell another 7-cents last week, dropping to $3.29 across the state as of Sunday. Gas prices for the month of October averaged $3.33 per gallon. That's about 6 cents less than what the price was on September 30th.
