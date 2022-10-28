Read full article on original website
First Time since 1981 Raiders Win 8th game in a season
Not since 1981 has a Coffee County football team won 8 games in a season. On Friday night the Red Raiders won their 8th in the 2022 season with a 35-0 shutout of Rhea County. It all started at the 6:19 mark of the 1st quarter when Quarterback Cole Pippenger weaved his way through the Eagle defense for a 27-yard touchdown run. “Pipp” was not done as he connected Jahlin Osbourne on a 14-yard TD pass with 11:19 to go in the 2nd to make it 14-0. Later, with 6:33 remaining in the half it was Pippenger again, this time on a 10-yard run behind the outstanding blocking from the offensive line and it was 21-0. Konor Heaton would finish off the scoring in the first half with a 10-yard rush into the end zone with 3:14 remaining. The Red Raider led 28-0 at the halftime break.
Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense
The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’ reaction after losing to Tennessee has to be satisfying for Vols fans
After every game the Tennessee Vols have played this season, the opposing coach has been at a complete loss in the post-game press conference. It’s been true of Billy Napier, Brian Kelly, and Nick Saban. And it was true of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops on Saturday night after...
Tennessee football preview vs. Kentucky: Live stream, game time, TV, radio and betting info
The third most played rivalry in SEC history will add another chapter Saturday night. Tennessee football welcomes the Kentucky Wildcats to Rocky Top in a game that has the most magnitude in the series since Robert Neyland and Bear Bryant were facing off in the early 1950s. UT, ranked No....
5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
Ground broken for Flatrock Motorsports Park
If all goes according to plan, phase one of Flatrock Motorsports Park, which will be located on some 773 acres in the Cumberland County town of Westel, just west of Rockwood, will be completed. The vision for the project has been more than 20 years in the making. “Like a...
Former Tennessee First Lady "Honey" Alexander has died
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler "Honey" Alexander has died at the age of 77, according to a statement from her family. According to the statement, Alexander "passed away peacefully" surrounded by her family on October 29 at her home outside Maryville. Her family said,...
Putnam County Teen Found Dead Had Family Ties in DeKalb County
A 15-year Putnam County girl found dead in a wooded area east of Cookeville Thursday afternoon had family ties in DeKalb County. The funeral service for Olivia Daryl Taylor will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 12noon from the chapel of Love-Cantrell Funeral Home. Bro. Darrell Gill & Bro. Trent Colwell will officiate with burial following at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation with family will be on Saturday, from 2-8pm, Sunday, 2-8pm & Monday, from 9am until the service time at 12noon.
Ghost framed for murder haunts the Drummond Bridge in Coal Creek
BRICEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The story behind the Drummond Bridge in Anderson County stems back to the Coal Creek War in the 1890s. A time when the local miners fought against convict leasing. Barry Thacker with the Coal Creek Watershed Foundation said the miners felt their work should be...
Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Anderson County
Five women get life-changing help thanks to a Knoxville non-profit. Updated: 11 hours ago. Knoxville non-profit Hand UP for Women hosts a graduation ceremony for five women in its 17th class.
Winning lottery ticket purchased in Manchester
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot saw no winners, however there were five purchased lottery tickets from Middle Tennessee businesses worth at least $50,000 in winnings. One of those tickets was bought at BZ Mart at 5506 McMinnville Hwy. in Manchester. One ticket purchased in Murfreesboro awarded one lucky winner $150,000 as...
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee provides coats to every elementary student in Scott County
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Monday (Oct. 24) began distributing new coats to every elementary student in Scott and Morgan counties — more than 4,000 in all. Tennessee Serves, an initiative of the First Lady, is partnering with nonprofit Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school in the two counties. A total of 4,776 coats will be distributed to students at Burchfield, Fairview, Huntsville, Oneida, Robbins and Winfield in Scott County, as well as to Coalfield, Oakdale, Petros-Joyner, Sunbright and Wartburg in Morgan County.
$200,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Cleveland, TN
There are two unknown winners from the Tennessee Lottery drawing held Monday. One of them bought a ticket in Cleveland and won $200,000!. Another in Gray, TN, which is in Washington County, won $50,000. Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the...
DeKalb Fire Department Receives Elite Training Award
The DeKalb County Volunteer Fire Department has ranked #8 among volunteer and combination fire departments in the state of Tennessee for 2021-2022 training achievement. Of the 732 fire departments in Tennessee, both volunteer and career, the DeKalb County Fire Department ranked # 25 for 2021-2022 training achievement. This is the...
Betty Jane Moss McMillen
Betty Jane Moss McMillen was born on December 23, 1935, to her parents, the late Grady and Johnnie Moss, and departed this life on Saturday night, October 29, 2022, at the age of 86. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McMillen; 2 sisters, Ruth Dunn and Rose Braswell and a brother, Jim Moss. Betty was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church and attended the Watertown First Baptist Church. She worked at Norvell for 15 years and was a homemaker. She is survived by 3 children, Roberta (Ronnie) Jackson, Teresa (Dennis) Slager and Mike McMillen all of Alexandria; 5 grandchildren, Beth (Eddie) Davis, Rhonda (Jake) Watts, Holly Slager Williams, Stephen (Brandy) Jackson and Jon (Katie) Slager; 9 great-grandchildren, Paige Davis, Arielle (Dee) Smith, Damian (Reagan) Davis, Koby (Summer) Watts, Kelcie Watts, Preston Williams, Lucas Jackson, Livy and Ellie Jon Slager; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Azzie and Adriel Smith; 3 sisters, Ruby Gibbs of Alexandria, Margaret Jackson and Martha Payne both of Brush Creek; sister-in-law, Sue McMillen of Alexandria; brother-in-law, Vic (Debbie) McMillen of Alexandria; several nieces and nephews and special caregivers, Faye Neville and Bea Farmer and Alive Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 PM Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Watertown First Baptist Church with Bros. Mike Burns, Gary Rickman and Michael Hale officiating and burial will follow in Hillview Cemetery with Bros. Don Mathis and Ben Putnam officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday 4 PM until 8 PM at Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown and Wednesday 10:AM until the time of the service at 2 PM at the Watertown First Baptist Church. In addition to flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Sherry’s Run, in memory of Betty. DeKalb Funeral Chapel in Smithville and Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown are in charge of the arrangements.
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements.
Missouri boy loses balloons, gets a gift from Tennessee stranger 500 miles away
An 8-year-old's lost balloons – and the envelope attached to them – couldn't have found a better place to land.
More than 1,400 without power in Bellevue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service crews are working to restore power in the Bellevue area after more than 1,400 people lost power. People in the area have been without power since around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Nashville Fire Department, they were called around 5:25...
DCHS Hosts Successful Open House (View video here)
DeKalb County High School hosted a successful open house Thursday featuring several exciting events.
$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County
WESTEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $100 million motorsports park is set to open in Cumberland County next year. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs and attract some of the top racers from around the world. Flatrock is a grand prix style club racetrack in Westel. “Flatrock started,...
