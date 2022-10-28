Airbnb is expected to report its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1. Analysts are expecting decent growth on the basis of encouraging travel trends. Traveller-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is set to report third-quarter (Q3) 2022 results after the market closes on November 1. Ahead of the earnings, the Street expects the company to report adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, which is a 20.5% year-over-year increase. Moreover, revenue estimates are pegged at $2.84 billion, which is around 26.8% more than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

1 DAY AGO