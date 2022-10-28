Read full article on original website
Round Rock ISD adjusts some bus routes after county transportation project changes traffic pattern
Some Round Rock ISD bus routes have been adjusted to account for a traffic pattern change at the Williamson County Great Oaks Drive Bridge at Brushy Creek project. (Courtesy Round Rock ISD) Some Round Rock ISD bus routes have been adjusted to account for a traffic pattern change at the...
San Marcos selects Shaun Condor as director of engineering, capital improvements
Shaun Condor was named director of engineering and capital improvements Oct. 28. (Courtesy city of San Marcos) The city of San Marcos announced Oct. 28 the selection of Shaun Condor as the new director of engineering and capital improvements following a nationwide search. Condor will be responsible for development and administration, project management, master plan maintenance and more.
Ascension Medical Group now providing primary health care in Leander, Georgetown area
Ascension Medical Group opened a primary care facility aimed to serve Leander, Georgetown and surrounding areas Aug. 29. (Courtesy Ascension Medical Group) Ascension Medical Group held a grand opening for a primary care facility at 19376 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Ste. 200, Georgetown, on Aug. 29. The family medicine clinic aims...
Aura High Pointe is approved to build 333 apartments off bypass
This is the approved site plan of Aura High Pointe Village apartment complex off the new bypass at 6701 RM 620 North, near the 2222 intersection. The 65-acre site is to have five buildings including two four-story, two three-story and a single story clubhouse. The Aura High Pointe project site...
Boil water notice issued for some City of Kyle Water customers
A boil water notice was issued for some City of Kyle Water customers Monday.
Shops in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto prepare for holiday season as economy grows
I would say shop early rather than later because what they have is pretty much what they’re going to have. They can’t continue to reorder and get more stuff in just because the supply chain hasn’t caught back up yet." —Kim Kubula (left), co-owner of the Hutto General Store (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact)
Cedar Park City Council greenlights contractor for Anderson Mill Road Phase 2 project
Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor for the construction of the Anderson Mill Road Phase 2 project at its Oct. 27 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor for the construction of the Anderson Mill Road Phase 2 project at its Oct. 27 meeting. The...
San Marcos CISD approves renovation funding
The San Marcos CISD board of trustees approved $4.3 million in funding for athletic facility renovations. (Courtesy San Marcos CISD) The San Marcos CISD board of trustees voted 4-2 to allocate $2 million from 2017 bond funds to renovate Miller Middle School athletic facilities. Some of the renovations set to...
Power restored to over 6,000 Austin Energy customers in west Austin
Some people in west Austin woke up without power Monday morning.
Round Rock officials approve contract for water master plan update to account for growth, rising costs
Round Rock Utility Department Director Michael Thane said the impact fee study requires an update on the status of the water system and needed projects in order to ensure that the fees are set to contribute appropriately to the cost of those same projects. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock officials...
Park of the Week: Lakewood Park
Parks are a great way for children to learn about nature, grow their self-confidence, develop social skills by making new friends, develop gross motor skills, cognitive skills and more! Keep things new and exciting by switching up the parks and playgrounds you frequent. 2040 Artesian Spgs Xing. Leander, TX 78641.
Leander ISD prepares for recapture payment ahead of Nov. 8 election
Leander ISD board members approved an agreement to make recapture payments Oct. 27. (Community Impact staff) The Leander ISD board of trustees unanimously voted Oct. 27 to purchase attendance credits from the state as the district prepares to make its recapture payments, should Proposition A pass on Election Day, Nov. 8.
Pflugerville ISD trustees opt against moving graduation to Cedar Park H-E-B Center
At an Oct. 20 meeting, Pflugerville ISD trustees considered moving the district's graduation ceremonies to the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Pflugerville ISD's graduation ceremonies will continue to take place at the Pfield following action from the PfISD board of trustees. At an Oct. 20 meeting, the...
All lanes open between Oak Knoll Road, Duval Road following crash on US 183 Hwy
AUSTIN, Texas — All lanes are open following a crash that led to all southbound lanes of U.S. 183 Highway southbound being closed between Oak Knoll Road and Duval Road Monday morning. At around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, a crash led to all lanes on 183 southbound being...
Pflugerville officials approve construction contract for turn lanes at Rowe Lane, FM 685
Construction on new turn lanes at FM 685 and Rowe Lane will start in November. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) Construction is set to begin on a project adding acceleration and deceleration lanes at the intersection of Rowe Lane and FM 685 in Pflugerville. Pflugerville City Council approved an approximately $1...
Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas
In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
Georgetown ISD earns B in TEA financial integrity rating
The Georgetown ISD received a score of 88 out of 100 for the Texas Education Agency's Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas. (Community Impact staff) Steve West, Georgetown ISD interim chief financial officer, shared with the board of trustees that the district earned an 88 for its financial integrity from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year.
New Flower Child restaurant opening in West Lake Hills Nov. 1
Flower Child will open its third Austin location in West Lake Hills Nov. 1. (Courtesy Flower Child) Flower Child, a healthy fast-casual restaurant, will open its doors Nov. 1 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste.150, West Lake Hills. This eatery will be Flower Child’s third location in Austin. Flower Child has different dietary options, including vegetarian, vegan, keto and paleo. The eatery is known for various salads, bowls and wraps.
Austin ISD makes policy tweak to allow nurses to administer Narcan in emergencies
Board President Geronimo Rodriguez discussing a policy to allow nurses to administer overdose reversal medication. (Courtesy Austin ISD) On Oct. 27, the Austin ISD board of trustees approved updates to the Wellness and Health Services Medical Treatment plan to allow campus nurses to administer emergency overdose reversal drugs if needed.
More than a dozen Austin ISD campuses have undergone state-mandated security audits
Austin ISD is addressing issues identified during recent state-mandated school security audits, officials said Thursday. Jacob Reach, the district's chief of governmental relations and board services, told the AISD Board of Trustees that the latest round of inspections took place at 10 campuses. "What we have seen this past round...
