Hutto, TX

Community Impact Austin

San Marcos selects Shaun Condor as director of engineering, capital improvements

Shaun Condor was named director of engineering and capital improvements Oct. 28. (Courtesy city of San Marcos) The city of San Marcos announced Oct. 28 the selection of Shaun Condor as the new director of engineering and capital improvements following a nationwide search. Condor will be responsible for development and administration, project management, master plan maintenance and more.
SAN MARCOS, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Aura High Pointe is approved to build 333 apartments off bypass

This is the approved site plan of Aura High Pointe Village apartment complex off the new bypass at 6701 RM 620 North, near the 2222 intersection. The 65-acre site is to have five buildings including two four-story, two three-story and a single story clubhouse. The Aura High Pointe project site...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

San Marcos CISD approves renovation funding

The San Marcos CISD board of trustees approved $4.3 million in funding for athletic facility renovations. (Courtesy San Marcos CISD) The San Marcos CISD board of trustees voted 4-2 to allocate $2 million from 2017 bond funds to renovate Miller Middle School athletic facilities. Some of the renovations set to...
SAN MARCOS, TX
macaronikid.com

Park of the Week: Lakewood Park

Parks are a great way for children to learn about nature, grow their self-confidence, develop social skills by making new friends, develop gross motor skills, cognitive skills and more! Keep things new and exciting by switching up the parks and playgrounds you frequent. 2040 Artesian Spgs Xing. Leander, TX 78641.
CEDAR PARK, TX
B93

Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas

In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown ISD earns B in TEA financial integrity rating

The Georgetown ISD received a score of 88 out of 100 for the Texas Education Agency's Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas. (Community Impact staff) Steve West, Georgetown ISD interim chief financial officer, shared with the board of trustees that the district earned an 88 for its financial integrity from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Flower Child restaurant opening in West Lake Hills Nov. 1

Flower Child will open its third Austin location in West Lake Hills Nov. 1. (Courtesy Flower Child) Flower Child, a healthy fast-casual restaurant, will open its doors Nov. 1 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste.150, West Lake Hills. This eatery will be Flower Child's third location in Austin. Flower Child has different dietary options, including vegetarian, vegan, keto and paleo. The eatery is known for various salads, bowls and wraps.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

