As injuries mount, Browns turn to tight end Harrison Bryant vs. Bengals

BEREA − Harrison Bryant is going to get his moment. There's really no other way to look at it for the Browns tight end.

David Njoku is recovering from a high ankle sprain that will likely keep him sidelined for at least Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pharaoh Brown, meanwhile, remains in concussion protocol.

That leaves just Bryant among those tight ends on the Browns' active roster against the Bengals. They will obviously elevate at least one of their two practice-squad tight ends, be it Miller Forristall or Zaire Mitchell-Paden, but the onus will be on Bryant.

"I mean, I wouldn't say too much different this week," Bryant told the Beacon Journal on Thursday. "Every week I try to prepare like I'm going to play this week. Just to go out there and do my job, whatever is asked of me, whether that's more snaps, less snaps. But obviously with Dave down, I mean, you never know really what the game plan is until you're out there the night before. So whatever it is, I'm gonna be prepared."

Browns injury report:Browns quick hits: David Njoku staying optimistic despite suffering high ankle sprain

Bryant has 14 catches for 114 yards this season. He has consistently been the No. 2 tight end behind Njoku, although the Browns' heavy usage of multiple-tight end sets hasn't limited the third-year pro's snaps too much.

Njoku, though, is questionable for the Bengals game due to the ankle sprain he sustained on a third-quarter shovel pass last Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. He said Thursday he wasn't necessarily ruling himself out against the Bengals, although he was vague will pressed about whether he would play.

What the leader of the tight end room did say was that he had confidence in Bryant or whomever else may fill in for him.

“First off, the whole tight end room, we have amazing athletes, with Harrison, Pharaoh, Miller, Zaire, so I'm not really too worried about them picking up the slack," said Njoku, who is tied for the team lead in receptions with 34 and second in receiving yards with 418. "I know they work hard every day. They prepare as if they are tight end one. So I expect them to pick up exactly where I left off. So I'm excited to see them play, for sure.”

Forristall has been elevated for three games this season, including being active in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons. Mitchell-Paden has spent the entire season on the practice squad after being cut at the end of training camp.

If the Browns are without David Njoku, it's time for Harrison Bryant to step up

Still, the focus will be on Bryant to, if nothing else, provide the on-field guidance this week to those players who certainly lack the NFL game snaps he has accumulated since being drafted in the fourth round in 2020 out of Florida Atlantic. However, there will still be an adjustment that will have to be made within the Browns' offense without Njoku.

“I think that is part of our challenge each week is who do you have available to you and then put a game plan together," coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday. "With Pharaoh, his availability is unknown at this point with his concussion. Obviously, Harry is somebody who has played a ton of football for us. Had played really good football run game and pass game so we are excited about him getting a little bit more of an opportunity. Then we have different ways that we can run our offense, but it is really incumbent upon us as a staff to put together a plan with the guys who are available to you.”

Browns offense:Cleveland needs to carry opening-drive success forward

Bryant has played 249 snaps already through seven games for the Browns. Although 149 of those have lined him up inline as a typical tight end spot, he's also moved all around the formation.

There's been 69 times in which Bryant's lined up in the slot, plus another 19 times when he's lined up in the backfield at H-back. There's even been a dozen times when he's been split out wide, all of which have occurred in the past five games.

"I mean, like I said a minute ago, just whatever we're asked to do, just do our job to the best of our ability," Bryant said. "Whoever's in the game, me, Miller, Zaire, you know, whoever they bring up to activate and whatever the role is, we're gonna go out there and do our best at it."

Bryant is aware of the crucial importance that rides on Monday's game. The Browns are 2-5 and mired in a four-game losing streak.

Personally, Bryant can look back on the first seven games and find moments where he could've done more. One that stands out the most was a second-and-9 play on the Browns' opening drive against the Falcons in which he had an 8-yard reception to leave them one yard shy of the sticks at the Atlanta 2.

There was also a third-and-6 play early in the second quarter two weeks ago against the Patriots in which Bryant had a 5-yard catch to the Patriots 18. The Browns were stuffed on fourth-and-1 to come away with no points in what was, at the time, still a tie game at 3-3.

"Obviously, we, as a team, we've been struggling, but I mean, everyone in here would say the same as me probably," Bryant said. "There's always plays out there that you want to make. You know, several come to the top of my head. There's third down in Carolina. There's a third down in Atlanta that we were close to completing. It's just little plays here and there, you know, that add up over the course of the season that you want to make. So I'd say it's going pretty well, but there's plays out there that were left out there."

Those are the plays that Bryant will be asked to make more of this week as he goes from Njoku's understudy to his replacement. A change in status that Bryant isn't allowing change his approach.

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ