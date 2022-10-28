ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte Telegraph

A candy kind of day for trick or treaters

The Downtown Association sponsored the annual Downtown Halloween Walk Saturday in North Platte. Kids of all ages dressed up in costume and gathered the goodies given out by businesses in the historic Canteen District.
Nebraska’s ugliest animals take center stage for statewide trivia night

Nebraska Game and Parks hosted its second statewide trivia night on Oct. 19 at breweries in Lincoln, Omaha, Wayne, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The event drew a crowd at Code Beer Brewery in Lincoln. Nebraska Nature Nerds Trivia Nights were started by Game and Parks to get Nebraskans excited about...
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Blue!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - KNOP is proud to present a new segment we have spent a long time working on. With lots of love and fur in the North Platte community, we wanted to shine a light on great pets looking for a home. For our first week we...
Platte River Asylum Haunted House opens in Ogallala

OGALLALA, Neb. (KNOP) - The Platte River Asylum Haunted House is now open in Ogallala. It will be open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For those 10 or older, the cost of admission is $10, for anyone younger it is $5. Proceeds will go towards preventing polio.
North Platte second Nebraska city to deploy high-tech license plate readers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Flock Safety announced there will be another Nebraska city using their license plate readers. The company said that in Kearney, law enforcement reported the original trial of the Flock Safety license plate readers had resulted in two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests made, four stolen vehicle recoveries, and one follow-up on a possible domestic violence/physical disturbance report and other reports.
Great Plains Health holds active shooter drill

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An active shooter drill commenced at the North Platte Health Pavilion Friday night. The drill consisted of officers from the North Platte Police Department, North Platte Fire and Rescue, North Platte Sheriff’s department and the Nebraska State Patrol. The purpose is to test the...
