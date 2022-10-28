Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
A Spooktacular Halloween is in store; Warm conditions welcoming in November
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a nice and calm weekend, we are in store for a spooktacular Halloween with warm conditions continuing in the first few days of November. With a haunting area of high pressure still giving us the heebee jeebies, but don’t be afraid, it is a...
North Platte Telegraph
A candy kind of day for trick or treaters
The Downtown Association sponsored the annual Downtown Halloween Walk Saturday in North Platte. Kids of all ages dressed up in costume and gathered the goodies given out by businesses in the historic Canteen District.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska’s ugliest animals take center stage for statewide trivia night
Nebraska Game and Parks hosted its second statewide trivia night on Oct. 19 at breweries in Lincoln, Omaha, Wayne, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The event drew a crowd at Code Beer Brewery in Lincoln. Nebraska Nature Nerds Trivia Nights were started by Game and Parks to get Nebraskans excited about...
knopnews2.com
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Blue!
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - KNOP is proud to present a new segment we have spent a long time working on. With lots of love and fur in the North Platte community, we wanted to shine a light on great pets looking for a home. For our first week we...
knopnews2.com
Platte River Asylum Haunted House opens in Ogallala
OGALLALA, Neb. (KNOP) - The Platte River Asylum Haunted House is now open in Ogallala. It will be open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For those 10 or older, the cost of admission is $10, for anyone younger it is $5. Proceeds will go towards preventing polio.
News Channel Nebraska
North Platte second Nebraska city to deploy high-tech license plate readers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Flock Safety announced there will be another Nebraska city using their license plate readers. The company said that in Kearney, law enforcement reported the original trial of the Flock Safety license plate readers had resulted in two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests made, four stolen vehicle recoveries, and one follow-up on a possible domestic violence/physical disturbance report and other reports.
knopnews2.com
Great Plains Health holds active shooter drill
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An active shooter drill commenced at the North Platte Health Pavilion Friday night. The drill consisted of officers from the North Platte Police Department, North Platte Fire and Rescue, North Platte Sheriff’s department and the Nebraska State Patrol. The purpose is to test the...
North Platte Telegraph
Two visions of city government clash in NP Rec Center sales-tax vote
You won’t see any signs around North Platte urging defeat of a temporary half-cent sales-tax to upgrade the North Platte Recreation Complex and Cody Pool and move the city’s skate park. That belies the local drama that put the idea on the Nov. 8 ballot to start with.
Comments / 0