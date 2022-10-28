Read full article on original website
1 month after Ian, DeSantis announces Bass Pro Shops resort coming to Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida's southwest coast exactly one month ago Friday. Many Floridians are on the long road to recovery. Some places are already seeing renewed growth. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Marathon, Florida, would be receiving a Bass Pro Shops fishing...
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST SUSPENDS 3 FROM FIRE DEPARTMENT
Preparations and planning for Hurricane Ian in Key West apparently didn’t go entirely smoothly. A Sept. 27 altercation at City Hall between Deputy Fire Chief Eddie Perez and Emergency Management Chief Gregory Barroso has resulted in a three-day suspension without pay of three members of the Key West Fire Department. City officials have not disclosed the details of the altercation, but sources close to the fire department have said that it did escalate to a physical confrontation between Barroso and Perez.
Click10.com
Crist talks abortion in Broward County, DeSantis woos Monroe County with money
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – With midterm elections drawing closer, Democratic candidate for Florida’s Governor Charlie Crist spoke at the African American Research Library in Fort Lauderdale on Friday to discuss abortion rights while hammering his opponent Gov. Ron DeSantis’ views. “If he’s re-elected, DeSantis will stop at...
keysweekly.com
COUNTY STAFF HAVE QUESTIONS OVER TAVERNIER PUBLIX PROJECT
A proposal to allow development of a supermarket in Tavernier is facing questions by county officials over whether it fits the town’s community character. There are also questions on whether it’s consistent with a local community planning initiative put into place in the early 2000s. Monroe County’s Development...
