Key West, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

keysweekly.com

KEY WEST SUSPENDS 3 FROM FIRE DEPARTMENT

Preparations and planning for Hurricane Ian in Key West apparently didn’t go entirely smoothly. A Sept. 27 altercation at City Hall between Deputy Fire Chief Eddie Perez and Emergency Management Chief Gregory Barroso has resulted in a three-day suspension without pay of three members of the Key West Fire Department. City officials have not disclosed the details of the altercation, but sources close to the fire department have said that it did escalate to a physical confrontation between Barroso and Perez.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

COUNTY STAFF HAVE QUESTIONS OVER TAVERNIER PUBLIX PROJECT

A proposal to allow development of a supermarket in Tavernier is facing questions by county officials over whether it fits the town’s community character. There are also questions on whether it’s consistent with a local community planning initiative put into place in the early 2000s. Monroe County’s Development...
MONROE COUNTY, FL

