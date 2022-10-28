ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Buddy Peratt appointed chief of Apple Valley Fire Protection District

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GudB_0iq6BUhT00

A longtime fixture and familiar face locally, James "Buddy" Peratt is the new chief of the Apple Valley Fire Protection District.

Peratt’s unanimous appointment by the fire district board of directors was announced out of closed session during a meeting on Oct. 18.

The 44-year-old Peratt, who previously served in an interim role, told the Daily Press he believes that working for the fire service is service above self.

“It is an absolute honor and privilege to represent the fine men and women of the fire district as we strive to continue to provide the level of service our community expects and deserves,” Peratt said.

Interim chief

Peratt was appointed interim fire chief after Chief Ken Harrison tendered his resignation in June, citing philosophical differences with the fire district overseers and cultural issues, the Daily Press reported.

The AV Fire Board accepted Harrison’s resignation, which was effective immediately, said Board Director Sid Hultquist.

After the meeting, Harrison offered few details on why he was stepping down, but said at the heart of it was “a difference of philosophies” between him and the district, which includes “priorities, leadership styles and management.”

“It came to the point where I had to make a decision,” Harrison said. “If we can’t agree on some issues, then it's best to part ways.”

Fire district strengths and challenges

Peratt believes that the biggest challenge facing the AVFPD is continuing to meet the safety needs of the growing community while facing increased costs.

“Along with everyone else, we contend with the increased cost of goods,” Peratt said. “The fire district runs over 10,000 annual calls for service with an average of a 10% increase in calls for service each year.”

Peratt said looking to the future, the district anticipates the growth of northern Apple Valley, which will come with an increased need for service.

The chief emphasized that the fire district wants to ensure they maintain a balance of service on the north end of town without affecting the level of service in current response areas.

“I believe our biggest strength is our community involvement,” Peratt said. “Most of our employees live in our community, so our involvement is both on and off-duty.”

Among the district’s 62 full and part-time employees, there are school volunteers, youth coaches and religious leaders, Peratt said.

Also, the district’s Professional Firefighters Association does countless community events and donates thousands of dollars a year to local organizations.

“We are entirely a community-based organization that wants what’s best for the community as a whole,” the fire chief said.

Goals

As first responder agencies struggle to recruit nationwide, the AVFPD is no different.

“Staffing has been a challenge for the fire service in general and recruitment numbers are down industry-wide,” Peratt said. “One of my goals is to focus on our high school programs and to work with Victor Valley College.”

Peratt said he’d like to deliver a step-by-step program on what local high school students would need to accomplish to enter the fire service. He’d also like to show them that they can achieve their fire career goals through VVC.

Peratt would like to utilize VVC’s Regional Public Safety Training Center in northern Apple Valley, a facility that he calls “one of the best.”

Located near the Walmart Distribution Center and near the intersection of Johnson and Navajo roads, the facility consolidates three VVC programs related to public safety training and career development.

Those programs include Emergency Medical Services, Fire Science/Firefighting and Administration of Justice.

The facility also includes a prop yard consisting of various fire training props and a Community Emergency Response Team training area.

From fire volunteer to chief

Peratt started his fire service career in 1997 as a volunteer fire inspector with the AVFPD. He also spent time with the San Bernardino County Fire Department at Station 22.

He also served with Fort Irwin Fire and the Victorville Fire Department before coming back to Apple Valley in 2008 as a captain and battalion chief.

He graduated from Victor Valley College and spent many years teaching in the Fire Technology program.

The Peratts

A long-time resident of Apple Valley, Peratt graduated from Apple Valley Middle School and Apple Valley High School.

Buddy and Gretchen Peratt have been married for 20 years and she has taught at Apple Valley High School for the same amount of time.

“My son is attending Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas where he plays football and plans on coming home after graduation and joining the fire service,” Peratt said. “My daughter is a senior at Apple Valley High School, where she is involved in the Medical and Health Science Technology program, and provides statistics for the football team”

Peratt’s daughter plans on attending VVC and Cal State San Bernardino, where she will focus her studies on nursing.

“Gretchen and I both grew up in Apple Valley and it’s been a lot of fun watching our kids participate in sports and school activities that Gretchen and I were both involved with growing up,” Peratt said.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Los Angeles Magazine

Why Are Police Stifling the Investigation Into 3 Teens Who Vanished From a Controversial Residential Treatment Facility?

John Inman, Blake Pursley, and Daniel Yuen disappeared from a CEDU facility decades ago. Now, questions swirl about the relationship San Bernardino police had with the shuttered group home The post Why Are Police Stifling the Investigation Into 3 Teens Who Vanished From a Controversial Residential Treatment Facility? appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
z1077fm.com

San Bernardino County Measure D – What You Need To Know

The controversial San Bernardino County Measure D, on which Morongo Basin residents will vote upon in November, is a manifestation of a long-simmering campaign by the County’s ruling body, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors to overturn a salary cap and term limits. 2022’s Measure D has its...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Proposed resolution declares Riverside County’s opposition to antisemitism

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The Board of Supervisors is slated Tuesday to approve a resolution declaring Riverside County's condemnation of acts of antisemitism within the county and anywhere else they may occur. The resolution doesn't reference any specific acts of antisemitism in the county but .points to the Oct....
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A power outage reported in the Yucca Valley area Sunday night

There are reports of a power outage in the Yucca Valley area. Southern California Edison confirms the outage started around 6:30 Sunday night and it is affecting more than 3,500 customers. They expect power to be restored at 1:30 a.m. Monday. No word on the cause of the outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for The post A power outage reported in the Yucca Valley area Sunday night appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Sheriff's Department arrests 33 people at 16 locations, including one in Fontana

During a recent week-long period, investigators seized 30 firearms and arrested 33 people at a total of 16 locations, including one in Fontana, as part of an ongoing crime suppression effort called Operation Consequences, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28, personnel...
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto

A paraglider whose lightweight recreation inflatable aircraft fell to the ground in San Jacinto today was hospitalized, fire officials said. Firefighters responded at 11:02 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Soboba Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside. The paraglider was found 250 feet up a hillside and taken to a hospital. His condition was The post A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Words from a Donkey Whisperer

Donkeys are reputed to have been ridden by humans long before they rode horses. Reportedly, donkeys were first brought to the western hemisphere on the second ship of Christopher Columbus. At the end of the 17th century, donkeys migrated to the United States; they were used less; however, their capacity to go far distances without water continued to make donkeys very useful to humans. This was especially true across long desert stretches where no roads existed. As we humans have too often done with our animals, we began to abandon donkeys. Rather than creating a neutering program to prevent an overpopulation of donkeys, we often did nothing.
LOMA LINDA, CA
z1077fm.com

‘Shelter in Place’ ordered at Yucca Valley Elementary yesterday

A “Shelter in Place” order was put into place at Yucca Valley Elementary School yesterday morning (October 27) at around 11:30 a.m. School administrators discovered a potentially threatening message on cement outside of the school gates. They notified the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and out of an abundance of caution, issued the order. The order was lifted at 2:30 p.m., after Sheriff’s Deputies deemed the school safe, in time for normal after school pickup. Parents were notified via email about the order, and asked not to come to school grounds until normal dismissal time.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Evacuation orders issued due to chemical spill in San Jacinto

Authorities are working to contain a chemical fire in San Jacinto. According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, the fire broke out a little before 2:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Shaver Street. Firefighters reported a "strong chemical smell in the area" before locating "pool chemicals leaking from a large shipping container."Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene to assist. At around 8 a.m., officials issued an evacuation order for homes east of Hewitt Street, South of 7th Avenue, North of Shaver Street and West of Camino Los Banos due to the chemical spill. In all, 272 homes and 951 total people were evacuated. 2,160 homes remain in the warning area. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
SAN JACINTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Nine arrested following a parole check

Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

PREP FOOTBALL: Jurupa Hills wins Sunkist League title after forfeit victory over Summit

In a highly unusual situation, the Jurupa Hills football team won the undisputed Sunkist League championship thanks to a forfeit. The Spartans were declared the victors against Summit by a 2-0 score in the final regular season game on Oct. 28. The Spartans raised their record to 7-3 (3-0 in the league), while Summit dropped to 5-5 (1-2 in the league).
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino community steps up to help family put together Haunted House ahead of Halloween

A San Bernardino family forced to move their haunted house for the first time in its existence received some much needed assistance from the community ahead of Halloween. After operating at the Cowan family residence for nearly 10 years, a series of complaints from neighbors led San Bernardino City Councilmembers to advise that the Caitlin Manor Haunted House move to a commercial location. Without a spot in mind, and with little time on his hands, Augie Cowan reached out to the community and received more than he could have asked for. "We were determined," he said. He and his family have held the event...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy