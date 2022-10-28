Buddy Peratt appointed chief of Apple Valley Fire Protection District

A longtime fixture and familiar face locally, James "Buddy" Peratt is the new chief of the Apple Valley Fire Protection District.

Peratt’s unanimous appointment by the fire district board of directors was announced out of closed session during a meeting on Oct. 18.

The 44-year-old Peratt, who previously served in an interim role, told the Daily Press he believes that working for the fire service is service above self.

“It is an absolute honor and privilege to represent the fine men and women of the fire district as we strive to continue to provide the level of service our community expects and deserves,” Peratt said.

Interim chief

Peratt was appointed interim fire chief after Chief Ken Harrison tendered his resignation in June, citing philosophical differences with the fire district overseers and cultural issues, the Daily Press reported.

The AV Fire Board accepted Harrison’s resignation, which was effective immediately, said Board Director Sid Hultquist.

After the meeting, Harrison offered few details on why he was stepping down, but said at the heart of it was “a difference of philosophies” between him and the district, which includes “priorities, leadership styles and management.”

“It came to the point where I had to make a decision,” Harrison said. “If we can’t agree on some issues, then it's best to part ways.”

Fire district strengths and challenges

Peratt believes that the biggest challenge facing the AVFPD is continuing to meet the safety needs of the growing community while facing increased costs.

“Along with everyone else, we contend with the increased cost of goods,” Peratt said. “The fire district runs over 10,000 annual calls for service with an average of a 10% increase in calls for service each year.”

Peratt said looking to the future, the district anticipates the growth of northern Apple Valley, which will come with an increased need for service.

The chief emphasized that the fire district wants to ensure they maintain a balance of service on the north end of town without affecting the level of service in current response areas.

“I believe our biggest strength is our community involvement,” Peratt said. “Most of our employees live in our community, so our involvement is both on and off-duty.”

Among the district’s 62 full and part-time employees, there are school volunteers, youth coaches and religious leaders, Peratt said.

Also, the district’s Professional Firefighters Association does countless community events and donates thousands of dollars a year to local organizations.

“We are entirely a community-based organization that wants what’s best for the community as a whole,” the fire chief said.

Goals

As first responder agencies struggle to recruit nationwide, the AVFPD is no different.

“Staffing has been a challenge for the fire service in general and recruitment numbers are down industry-wide,” Peratt said. “One of my goals is to focus on our high school programs and to work with Victor Valley College.”

Peratt said he’d like to deliver a step-by-step program on what local high school students would need to accomplish to enter the fire service. He’d also like to show them that they can achieve their fire career goals through VVC.

Peratt would like to utilize VVC’s Regional Public Safety Training Center in northern Apple Valley, a facility that he calls “one of the best.”

Located near the Walmart Distribution Center and near the intersection of Johnson and Navajo roads, the facility consolidates three VVC programs related to public safety training and career development.

Those programs include Emergency Medical Services, Fire Science/Firefighting and Administration of Justice.

The facility also includes a prop yard consisting of various fire training props and a Community Emergency Response Team training area.

From fire volunteer to chief

Peratt started his fire service career in 1997 as a volunteer fire inspector with the AVFPD. He also spent time with the San Bernardino County Fire Department at Station 22.

He also served with Fort Irwin Fire and the Victorville Fire Department before coming back to Apple Valley in 2008 as a captain and battalion chief.

He graduated from Victor Valley College and spent many years teaching in the Fire Technology program.

The Peratts

A long-time resident of Apple Valley, Peratt graduated from Apple Valley Middle School and Apple Valley High School.

Buddy and Gretchen Peratt have been married for 20 years and she has taught at Apple Valley High School for the same amount of time.

“My son is attending Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas where he plays football and plans on coming home after graduation and joining the fire service,” Peratt said. “My daughter is a senior at Apple Valley High School, where she is involved in the Medical and Health Science Technology program, and provides statistics for the football team”

Peratt’s daughter plans on attending VVC and Cal State San Bernardino, where she will focus her studies on nursing.

“Gretchen and I both grew up in Apple Valley and it’s been a lot of fun watching our kids participate in sports and school activities that Gretchen and I were both involved with growing up,” Peratt said.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz