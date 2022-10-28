Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
North Texas School Districts Received $1 Million in Grants for School SafetyLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Volunteer, mentor, trailblazer: Meet Clint Elsasser, dean of Vanguard high school
Clint Elsasser is Vanguard High School's dean. Having a background in construction, plumbing, ministry and more, he serves as a mentor for Mesquite ISD's budding CTE program.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Heather Smith, the Recreation Manager for the City of Carrollton
Heather Smith is the Recreation Manager for the City of Carrollton’s Parks and Recreation Department, stumbling into the field after working at a local rec center after college. She found a second home in the Carrollton parks and recreation staff and remains a vital part to the community she serves.
starlocalmedia.com
See over 20 photos of Mesquite ISD's Read Play Talk festival
Town East Mall was filled with Mesquite ISD community members for the annual Read Play Talk Festival on Oct. 29. Mesquite ISD's high schools, local organizations and vendors gathered to promote the district's Read Play Talk initiative.
starlocalmedia.com
Get an inside look at the potential future of the McKinney National Airport
The McKinney business community got a look at the potential future of the city’s airport on Thursday morning. Photos showcasing a potential commercial terminal were a visual clue for a conversation that has become the center of talks for the future in McKinney recently. During a Thursday morning presentation hosted by the McKinney Chamber of Commerce, representatives from the city of McKinney, the McKinney Economic Development Corporation and multi-disciplined firm Garver gathered on a stage at the Collin College Conference Center to discuss the implications of bringing commercial service operations to the McKinney National Airport, or TKI.
starlocalmedia.com
Keep Mesquite Beautiful and Hanby Elementary to celebrate Arbor Day with the community
Mesquite is celebrating its trees on Nov. 4, and the public is invited to join. Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc. (KMB) will host a public Arbor Day event at 10 a.m. that Friday at Hanby Elementary School.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Amy Wells, the Executive Director of Keep Lewisville Beautiful
Amy Wells is the Executive Director of Keep Lewisville Beautiful and this October marks her 18th year with the organization. When she’s not working, Wells has interests in paleontology, reading science fiction, and crafts. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Live entertainment, community socials on the calendar in Coppell for the week of October 30
As the weather gets chillier and the holiday season approaches, Coppell and the surrounding communities have plenty of events catered to the season. Take a look at five things to do in Coppell and the surrounding areas this week. Spamilton: An American Parody.
Proposed renovations to Towne Lake Park announced in McKinney
Proposed renovation plans to McKinney's Towne Lake Park were presented at an Oct. 27 Community Development Corp. meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) New proposed master plans for McKinney’s Towne Lake Park were announced as part of a presentation by Director of Parks Michael Kowski at an Oct. 27 McKinney Community Development Corp. meeting.
starlocalmedia.com
This museum in McKinney provides a hands-on look at local history — Meet the woman who coordinates it
Jennifer Rogers serves as museum coordinator for the Collin County Farm Museum, which provides insight into Collin County’s rural heritage from the earliest settlement through the 1960s. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US
Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BREWSTER, DELINDA LYNN; FEMALE; POB: MARSHALL TX; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: ROWLETT TX; OCCUPATION: DISABLED;...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Lindsey Yoes Daniel, the Ballet Master of the Ballet Ensemble of Texas
Lindsey Yoes Daniel is the Ballet Master of the Ballet Ensemble of Texas where she has served as Ballet Master for eight years. She grew up in Coppell, falling in love with the art of dance at 3 years old and has not stopped dancing since. She danced professionally for several years with The Dallas Opera, Texas Dance Theatre, Larwell Productions and Dallas Black Dance Theater II.
Alliance Aviation Expo Was Huge In Fort Worth, Texas – Just Plane Nuts
What a weekend, what an air show. This was my first time attending the show at the Alliance Airport in Fort Worth, Texas, and other than a little parking confusion, it was a great time for your "Just Plane Nuts" reporter. The full name is the AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented...
New Texas program offers funds for hospitality businesses hit by COVID-19
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — More help is on the way for the many small businesses in the hospitality industry still struggling to recover from COVID-19's economic impact."I know too many people that just couldn't hold their breath long enough... and just sunk with the ship," says Mark Maguire. Maguire owns several restaurants in Dallas and knows firsthand how hospitality-based businesses have struggled during and after the pandemic."Food costs are absolutely out of control," says Brandon Luke at "Smithy on Henderson" in Dallas, "and then you have all of the issues with product availability and costs just keep going this way," as he...
klif.com
Dallas Panhandlers React to New City Ordinance
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Panhandlers in Dallas are reacting to a new ordinance by the Dallas City Council. The Ordinance allows Dallas City Marshals to fine anyone standing in intersections or walking on medians up to $500. “There’s six or seven of us out here and we ain’t got money...
starlocalmedia.com
The third season: Frisco ISD to send record number of teams to volleyball playoffs
For years, the perception is that Frisco ISD included several playoff-caliber volleyball teams, but grouped in the same district, only four were able to move on to the postseason. With the most recent realignment splitting FISD up into three different groups, they had a chance to prove that theory and...
Study shows average income needed to afford rent in Texas’ largest cities
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you know how much you need to make in order to afford rent in the biggest cities across the United States, or even just in Texas?. A study conducted by SmartAsset checked out what your income needs to look like, on average, in order to pay rent in the largest U.S. cities in 2022.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HERNANDEZ, JOHN ANTHONY; W/M HISPANIC; POB: LUBBOCK TX; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
