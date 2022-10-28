ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Meet Heather Smith, the Recreation Manager for the City of Carrollton

Heather Smith is the Recreation Manager for the City of Carrollton’s Parks and Recreation Department, stumbling into the field after working at a local rec center after college. She found a second home in the Carrollton parks and recreation staff and remains a vital part to the community she serves.
CARROLLTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get an inside look at the potential future of the McKinney National Airport

The McKinney business community got a look at the potential future of the city’s airport on Thursday morning. Photos showcasing a potential commercial terminal were a visual clue for a conversation that has become the center of talks for the future in McKinney recently. During a Thursday morning presentation hosted by the McKinney Chamber of Commerce, representatives from the city of McKinney, the McKinney Economic Development Corporation and multi-disciplined firm Garver gathered on a stage at the Collin College Conference Center to discuss the implications of bringing commercial service operations to the McKinney National Airport, or TKI.
MCKINNEY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BREWSTER, DELINDA LYNN; FEMALE; POB: MARSHALL TX; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: ROWLETT TX; OCCUPATION: DISABLED;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Lindsey Yoes Daniel, the Ballet Master of the Ballet Ensemble of Texas

Lindsey Yoes Daniel is the Ballet Master of the Ballet Ensemble of Texas where she has served as Ballet Master for eight years. She grew up in Coppell, falling in love with the art of dance at 3 years old and has not stopped dancing since. She danced professionally for several years with The Dallas Opera, Texas Dance Theatre, Larwell Productions and Dallas Black Dance Theater II.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

New Texas program offers funds for hospitality businesses hit by COVID-19

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — More help is on the way for the many small businesses in the hospitality industry still struggling to recover from COVID-19's economic impact."I know too many people that just couldn't hold their breath long enough... and just sunk with the ship," says Mark Maguire. Maguire owns several restaurants in Dallas and knows firsthand how hospitality-based businesses have struggled during and after the pandemic."Food costs are absolutely out of control," says Brandon Luke at "Smithy on Henderson" in Dallas, "and then you have all of the issues with product availability and costs just keep going this way," as he...
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Dallas Panhandlers React to New City Ordinance

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Panhandlers in Dallas are reacting to a new ordinance by the Dallas City Council. The Ordinance allows Dallas City Marshals to fine anyone standing in intersections or walking on medians up to $500. “There’s six or seven of us out here and we ain’t got money...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HERNANDEZ, JOHN ANTHONY; W/M HISPANIC; POB: LUBBOCK TX; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
KELLER, TX

