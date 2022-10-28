Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Related
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original
Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Crimson Bliss”
DJ Khaled has been teasing his upcoming collaboration with Jordan Brand for the better part of the last year. And following countless social media posts and high energy captions, it was revealed that the joint effort — which includes apparel as well multiple styles of the Air Jordan 5 — would be releasing on Cyber Monday.
sneakernews.com
This Jordan Two Trey Boasts A Slick Black/Grey Gradient
Did this upcoming Jordan Two Trey inadvertently hint at an upcoming Air Jordan 11 style?. The Two Trey silhouette is the latest in Jordan Brand’s efforts to mash up a variety of Air Jordans, usually from the epic Tinker Hatfield that overlapped with most of MJ’s Chicago Bulls days. That would be the AJ3 through the AJ15, with many styles from that range sprinkled into the Two Trey design. One such detail that stands out without effort is the patent leather mudguard from the Air Jordan 11, and this upcoming black/grey release introduces a new coor-blocking style that has never been seen before on the AJ11 or any of its variations.
sneakernews.com
Classic “Bred” And “Concord” Colorways Unite On The Jordan Two Trey
The Jordan Two Trey isn’t likely to dethrone models from the mainline Air Jordan line, but it continues to repackage #23’s sneaker legacy for a new generation. Recently, the hybrid silhouette emerged in a color combination rooted in some of the Chicago Bull legend’s most legendary on-court moments: the Air Jordan 11-inspired design indulges in a “Bred” and “Concord” arrangement, referencing two of the sneaker’s most beloved styles. Construction along the profiles and sole unit deviate from the design of Tinker Hatfield’s tuxedo-appropriate creation, but play supporting roles to the patent leather mudguard and aforementioned color combinations.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
sneakernews.com
“Midnight Navy” Logos Land On This Greyscale Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary like some of its visible Air-cushioned counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a greyscale ensemble contrasted by “Midnight Navy” accents.
Candace Owens Defends Kanye West: Adidas 'Better Pay Ye'
Candace Owens on Tuesday addressed Adidas' decision to end its business dealings with Kanye West, saying the company "better pay Ye." In a series of messages posted on Twitter, the conservative pundit discussed the Tuesday announcement from Adidas that it was terminating its partnership with West—who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021—following recent comments from the rap superstar that have been deemed antisemitic by many people.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Sole Fly x Air Jordan 13
Quietly enjoying its 25th anniversary, shipping and logistical issues have played a major role in the brand’s lackluster celebration of MJ’s 13th signature silhouette, but recently surfaced images at Sole Fly’s latest collaboration hints at the commemoration continuing on through 2023. Continuously experimenting with the blue-shaded tonal...
sneakernews.com
Brown Corduroy Accents This Women’s Nike Air Max 97
Although the world is eagerly waiting for its return in original “Silver Bullet,” the Nike Air Max 97 has taken the last 10 months as an opportunity to flex its creative muscles. Recently, Christian Tresser’s design from 1997 emerged in a women’s-exclusive take coupling brown corduroy with knit...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Vachetta Tan” Officially Revealed: Details
This year has been a big one for the Air Jordan 7. As many of you know, this is a sneaker that is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to plenty of dope retros, and it is also culminating in some new colorways. The Jordan 7 is one of those models that can lead […]
hypebeast.com
First Look at Nigel Sylvester's Next Air Jordan 1
From his incredible bicycling skills as a BMX athlete to his trendsetting looks to his explorative storytelling, everything Nigel Sylvester does is packed with energy. Recently, Sylvester shared this with the launch of his new book Nigel Sylvester: GO. To celebrate, a special event at HBX was hosted where Sylvester offered a look at a new collaborative Air Jordan 1. Already, it has been over four years since the release of the original Air Jordan 1 “Nigel Sylvester” and Jordan Brand seems to still have the style on its mind.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Looking To Sell D'USSÉ Stake To Bacardi — But Claims Cognac Partner Is Lowballing Him
JAY-Z is reportedly looking to sell his ownership stake in D’USSÉ to Barcardi — his 50/50 partner in the cognac brand — but believes the spirits giant is trying to lowball him. Earlier this week, it was reported Hov’s SC Liquor company filed a lawsuit against...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid “University Blue” Gets Unique Aged Look
The “University Blue” look continues to be popular amongst Nike and Jordan Brand sneakers. Fans of the Air Jordan 1 High OG have also been blessed with the AJ1 Mid. This is a less expensive and more readily available take on the sneaker we all know and love. The Air Jordan 1 Mid always fills the shelves at Foot Locker, and there are always some amazing colorways. For instance, fans are about to become privy to the Air Jordan 1 Mid “University Blue,” which has been officially unveiled.
Kanye West Speaks on Adidas and Balenciaga Partnerships at North West’s Basketball Game
Kanye West attended daughter North West’s basketball game at Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Friday night, and spoke with press after about his partnerships with Adidas and Balenciaga. His comments came the same day that Balenciaga announced it was dropping him. “I ain’t lose no money. They...
Yeezy shoe collectors are ‘panic selling’ following Kanye West’s antisemitic rants
For sneaker aficionado Manuel Cruz, shoes have always been much more than something to wear. Smart buys have led to big sales for the collector: Cruz once offloaded dozens of pairs of sneakers, including some from Kanye West’s Yeezy brand, for $24,000. He used the proceeds to pay for his wedding and honeymoon in Hawaii.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China”
China’s relationship with Jordan Brand is celebrating a silver anniversary — a milestone materialized in the form of Air Jordan footwear under the “25 Years In China” collection. Already manifested in an Air Jordan 12 Low, Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, and more, Jordan Brand now focuses on one of the most popular Retro models in the nation – the Air Jordan 12.
musictimes.com
Yo Gotti, Angela Simmons Dating? Pair Seen Soft Launching On Instagram
It is no secret that Yo Gotti has a huge crush on reality star Angela Simmons-he even namedropped her in his hit song "Down In The DM" back in 2015. But it seems like Simmons finally gave the rapper a chance many years later, as they were spotted together in a club last month, and the socialite was even rapping "Down In The DM!"
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Drake 'Greatest Rapper Ever,' Suggests He Slept With Kris Jenner
Kanye West has implied that Drake once slept with Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The bombshell claim came during Ye’s latest Drink Champs interview on Saturday (October 15), where he alluded to the OVO hitmaker having sex with the reality TV star, who is 31 years his senior.
Sneakerheads snap up Yeezy shoes after Adidas walks away
Demand for Yeezy brand shoes is rising among sneakerheads after Adidas pulled the plug this week on its commercial partnership with Ye, the rapper better known as Kanye West, over his antisemitic remarks.In the three days since the sportswear giant's announcement, trade activity on Tradeblock — a barter-based platform for sneakers, with about 200,000 users — surged 40%, the company told CBS MoneyWatch. The service also saw a 10% increase in the number of users adding Yeezy shoes to their online wishlists, where they can keep track of sneakers they hope to acquire in the future. "More people and more trade activity...
Hypebae
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
Comments / 0