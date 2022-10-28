Did this upcoming Jordan Two Trey inadvertently hint at an upcoming Air Jordan 11 style?. The Two Trey silhouette is the latest in Jordan Brand’s efforts to mash up a variety of Air Jordans, usually from the epic Tinker Hatfield that overlapped with most of MJ’s Chicago Bulls days. That would be the AJ3 through the AJ15, with many styles from that range sprinkled into the Two Trey design. One such detail that stands out without effort is the patent leather mudguard from the Air Jordan 11, and this upcoming black/grey release introduces a new coor-blocking style that has never been seen before on the AJ11 or any of its variations.

29 DAYS AGO