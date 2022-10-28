Newton's Camiel Grant voted SBLive Georgia Coach of the Week

Congratulations to Newton head coach Camiel Grant, the winner of SBLive Georgia's Coach of Week award as voted by Georgia high school sports fans.

Grant captured 78% of the state-wide vote after he and his staff dialed up a near perfect game plan to help take down Parkview on the road. His Rams used several trick plays throughout the game that helped lead to touchdowns and the win keeps their playoff hopes alive as a result.

If you would like to nominate a coach, please email gary@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivega.

Here's a look at the other great coaches who were nominated for this this week's honor:

Jeff Herron, Camden County: Jeff Herron is no stranger to winning big games. The veteran head coach who has five state championships to his name, including thee at Camden County, helped guide his Wildcats to a huge upset of previously undefeated Valdosta Friday night.

Dante Williams, Archer: Trailing by 20 points at halftime, something clicked for Dante Williams’s Archer Tigers in the second half against South Gwinnett. Led by senior quarterback Justin Johnson, the Tigers out-scored the Comets 28-0 in the second half to hand Williams the first staple win of his head coaching career.

Chad Alligood, Northside: Call the Eagles the road warriors. Northside entered play Friday 2-1 in road contests, including a huge win at North Cobb, and their road success continued. Led by head coach Chad Alligood, the Eagles trailed Lee County by 20 points in the fourth quarter and stormed back to win 23-20 in one of the biggest comebacks of the 2022 season.

Joe Kegler, Spencer: Led by second-year head coach Joe Kegler, Spencer won its fifth straight game Friday night and did so by defeating ranked Northeast 14-13. The Owls are now a perfect 5-0 in Region 2-AA and are in first place with two games to play.