ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, GA

Newton's Camiel Grant voted SBLive Georgia Coach of the Week

By Gary Adornato
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UipAV_0iq69Wmg00

Congratulations to Newton head coach Camiel Grant, the winner of SBLive Georgia's Coach of Week award as voted by Georgia high school sports fans.

Grant captured 78% of the state-wide vote after he and his staff dialed up a near perfect game plan to help take down Parkview on the road. His Rams used several trick plays throughout the game that helped lead to touchdowns and the win keeps their playoff hopes alive as a result.

If you would like to nominate a coach, please email gary@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivega.

Here's a look at the other great coaches who were nominated for this this week's honor:

Jeff Herron, Camden County: Jeff Herron is no stranger to winning big games. The veteran head coach who has five state championships to his name, including thee at Camden County, helped guide his Wildcats to a huge upset of previously undefeated Valdosta Friday night.

Dante Williams, Archer: Trailing by 20 points at halftime, something clicked for Dante Williams’s Archer Tigers in the second half against South Gwinnett. Led by senior quarterback Justin Johnson, the Tigers out-scored the Comets 28-0 in the second half to hand Williams the first staple win of his head coaching career.

Chad Alligood, Northside: Call the Eagles the road warriors. Northside entered play Friday 2-1 in road contests, including a huge win at North Cobb, and their road success continued. Led by head coach Chad Alligood, the Eagles trailed Lee County by 20 points in the fourth quarter and stormed back to win 23-20 in one of the biggest comebacks of the 2022 season.

Joe Kegler, Spencer: Led by second-year head coach Joe Kegler, Spencer won its fifth straight game Friday night and did so by defeating ranked Northeast 14-13. The Owls are now a perfect 5-0 in Region 2-AA and are in first place with two games to play.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Lake’s Dylan Snyder voted SBLive’s Ohio High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Lake’s Dylan Snyder on being voted SBLive’s Ohio High School Athlete of the Week for October 16-22! Snyder produced a record-setting performance with 188 receiving yards in the first half to set a program single-game record. Snyder’s three touchdowns on four receptions tie a Lake record. The Blue Streaks manhandled Green 55-7 to earn a share of their first Federal League title since 1998.
OHIO STATE
Post-Searchlight

Looking back at the 1982 Champions 40 years later

This past week the Bainbridge community has reminisced and celebrated the 40th Anniversary 1982 Bainbridge High School Football state championship team as they were honored pregame before the Bearcats dominated the Hardaway Hawks in the last home game of the 2022 season. As the championship team gathered pregame in the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Scorebook Live

How the SBLive Florida Power 25 fared in Week 10

Just one more week of regular season action for our SBLive Sports Florida Power 25 rankings before the postseason ramps up in Florida. We checkout how the Power 25 did in Week 10 and also take a look ahead at whom everyone will be playing in Week 11. 1. Chaminade-Madonna (8-0) beat St. John Paul ...
FLORIDA STATE
southgatv.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 11

LEESBURG, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring two games that were covered on 10/28. (Game of the Week) – Thomas County Central 39, Lee County 30. Colquitt County 24, Valdosta 6. Stay tuned for next week’s coverage on South Georgia Television News!
LEESBURG, GA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy