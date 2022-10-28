Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Football: Irish open up as 5 point home underdogs to Clemson
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat their third ranked opponent of the season on Saturday when they went on the road to thump the Syracuse Orange, 41-17. The victory gave Notre Dame a 5-3 record this season, and they got some votes again in the AP and Coaches Poll. Now...
2022 College Football Review: Notre Dame VS Syracuse
The Week 9 stop on the 2022 Notre Dame football amusement park ride brought more good prizes than most of us expected. Although there was enough data and commentary for me to have been confident that this week’s game would turn out some decent results for the Irish, I was wholly prepared to walk away with a set of plastic clappers that are fun for about 2 seconds before you realized that it’s kind of a crappy prize. Instead, we all were gifted with one of those nice stuffed animals (maybe not the giant panda we were hoping for) but nonetheless something we can take back home with pride.
Notre Dame Football: Three Things We Saw Against Syracuse
A day after watching the Notre Dame Fighting Irish clobber the Syracuse Orange on the road, I can confidently say I’ve never been happier to be wrong in my entire time here at OFD. I was so nervous for this game that I decided to keep a mustache I had grown for my Halloween costume the night prior as a good luck charm for the Irish. You better believe that thing is staying on my face through next week’s game against the Clemson Tigers because I am starting to feel something that feels disconcertingly like hope.
Irish fend off Orange comeback and win in The Dome 41-24
I said the last two weeks, it’s been a while since I have had such a tough time reading who the Notre Dame football team truly is. Normally by this time of the season, we have a general idea of who the team is and how they are going to come out and perform week to week. I was nowhere close to that kind of thought process with this team. That was until the clock hit all zeros in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. For better or for worse I feel I am finally starting to get a grasp of what to expect out of this team. I’m not going to make the same mistake I did after the last time we beat the #16 team in the nation. I know this Syracuse team is no world-beater, while I did put them on my list of the hardest games heading into the season. From where my expectations are for Notre Dame, I’d argue we could and should beat this team by much more. That’s been the common thread through each game this year. Marcus Freeman described it pretty well when we said that they were a good team who didn’t always play like it. It may seem oversimplified but I think it’s true. I think there are some really big bright spots on this team that are overshadowed by a lack of execution and mistakes. I think there may be some evidence that may be improving. Yesterday was a step, how big? We will see.
Notre Dame Football: W.I.N. (What’s Important Now) — Clemson Tigers Week
Okay wow...this is going to be the most Mr. Obvious statement of the century, but HOT DAMN is it nice to take PTO on the Monday after a huge wedding weekend. God knows I’m still massively exhausted/hungover from all the hustle and bustle and drinking and dancing and small-talking, and there’s nothing more satisfying after all that than to wake up late on Monday, turn off Microsoft Outlook notifications, and order some brunch on Uber Eats while watching the first episode of the new season of White Lotus.
How Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Opponents Fared in Week 9 of the CFB Season
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD (4-4) Marshall lost to Coastal Carolina 24-13. It’s hard to comprehend how bad the Irish played to start the season. CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (3-5) Cal continues to be nowhere good enough and the Oregon Ducks easily take them out, 42-24. NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (7-1) #21.
Quick Recap: Notre Dame blows up the dome from the ground and beats Syracuse 41-24
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish needed a big win on the road against the Syracuse Orange, and they won 41-24 because the Irish were bigger and stronger in the trenches. The Irish got out of the gates with absolute quickness as Brandon Joseph picked off Garrett Shrader and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown to put the Irish up 7-0 seven seconds into the game.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Clemson Tigers: Depth Charts
On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released its depth charts for the upcoming prime time matchup against the fifth-ranked Clemson Tigers. Spoiler alert... nothing big to see here. OFFENSE. 2022 Depth Chart: Offense. WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB. 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe...
Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Tie 1-1 with Michigan State Spartans in OT
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish closed out their series against the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in South Bend. This followed Notre Dame’s 5-0 win against the Spartans Friday. While the Irish took control during the first at the start of the series, this time around, it was the Spartans who set the tone in the first twenty minutes.
Notre Dame Hockey Beats Michigan State 5-0
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team began Big Ten conference play this weekend, welcoming the Michigan State Spartans to South Bend. Notre Dame jumped out to an early lead, scoring two in the first period. From there they never looked back and kept pouring on the offense, scoring five goals and keeping the Spartans off the board.
