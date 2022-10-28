Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Madison Co. fire warden named DNRC fire cooperator of the year
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Madison County fire warden was recognized as the 2022 Fire Cooperator of the Year by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Joe Brummell serves as the Madison County fire warden and disaster and emergency services coordinator. The award recognizes someone for their support...
NBCMontana
Belgrade man sentenced for firearms crimes, trafficking meth, heroin
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade man was sentenced to six years in prison for trafficking meth and heroin as well as firearms crimes. Jeramiah Kayson Gohde, 24, pleaded guilty after law enforcement found him slumped over the steering wheel of an idling vehicle with drugs and a short-barreled shotgun inside.
Murdered Montana Woman’s Family Still Hopes For Answers In Case
This year marked year 22 of a missing mother of two from Livingston, Montana. But the question is still lingering through the community and the state, "What happened to Sheila Jordan"?. Some may not be familiar with the quaint little town of Livingston, but it is a tight-knit Montana community....
2 killed in I90 crash Thursday night near Belgrade
Two people are dead following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 near Belgrade. One driver reportedly driving wrong way
Bozeman man sentenced to prison for stealing government benefits
A Bozeman man who admitted to stealing over $57,000 in government benefits from an elderly relative for whom he was the fiduciary was sentenced to prison.
NBCMontana
Annual Griz, Cat food drive kicks off
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana and Montana State University will face off in the 23rd annual Can the Griz, Can the Cats Food Drive starting Nov. 5. The goal is to see which school can donate the most food to local food banks. The drive runs until...
NBCMontana
Yellowstone opens North Entrance early
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park opened its North Entrance in Gardiner Sunday. The road was scheduled to open Nov. 1, but opened early due to contractors completing striping work Saturday. Yellowstone officials also announced park visitors' entrance fees are waived for Oct. 30 and 31. Yellowstone National Park...
NBCMontana
Children's Festival of the Book returns to Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Children's Festival of the Book returns to Bozeman for its 14th year. Kids will have the opportunity to meet and learn from an acclaimed author and illustrator duo, Shannon Hale and LeUyen Pham. Hale and Pham will lead author talks, workshops and hands-on activities.
NBCMontana
Montanans prepare for upcoming travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Before you know it, it’ll be Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. If you haven’t started or thought about booking a flight to travel, now is the time. According to the Transportation Security Administration, travel numbers have climbed since the start of the...
Big Changes At Montana Hospital—What’s Going on?
Bozeman Health recently announced that they will be ending their relationship with their current CEO and President John Hill effective on October 31st. Hill was hired in 2016 when the previous CEO and President, Kevin Pitzer, was fired when information regarding his past conduct was brought to the board's attention. This information was NOT shared during the time of his hiring.
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
NBCMontana
MSU focuses on fundamentals over bye week
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two straight months of football can run players through the wringer, so when the bye week hits it’s much appreciated. “It came at a good time in the season,” Montana State football linebacker Callahan O’Reilly said. “It is a long season, especially with where we want to go, so it is good to get that break and get a little time to rest while also keeping our focus for the next game.”
Comments / 0