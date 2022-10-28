BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two straight months of football can run players through the wringer, so when the bye week hits it’s much appreciated. “It came at a good time in the season,” Montana State football linebacker Callahan O’Reilly said. “It is a long season, especially with where we want to go, so it is good to get that break and get a little time to rest while also keeping our focus for the next game.”

