Willingboro, NJ

Guilty verdict in slaying of Willingboro woman

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 4 days ago
MOUNT HOLLY – A jury has convicted a Trenton man of killing a Willingboro woman in September 2019.

Devon Woods, 28, was accused of fatally shooting Deasia Ayres as the 26-year-old victim sat in a parked car on Baldwin Lane in Willingboro.

Woods allegedly fired two shots into Ayres’ head and neck during a predawn holdup in the Buckingham Park section on Sept. 19, 2019, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

A Superior Court jury deliberated for about two-and-a-half hours before finding Woods guilty of murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and weapons charges, the prosecutor’s office said.

A Willingboro man, Sam Gore, also faces charges in the case. His trial is pending.

Gore and Woods have been in custody since they were arrested about a week after the shooting.

Superior Court Judge Christopher J. Garrenger scheduled Woods' sentencing for Jan. 6.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

