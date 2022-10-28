Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign
The Long Beach center was in need of many updates, including improving accessibility and the breadth of services offered, officials said. The post AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign appeared first on Long Beach Post.
First time homebuyers can receive $20K toward home in Long Beach
If you’re looking to dip your toes in the real estate market and get settled into your first home, the city of Long Beach might be the place to put down roots. The city launched a new website on Monday for its upcoming First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program. The program will provide first time homebuyers up […]
In Just 2 Weeks, 223K Applied For Section 8 Housing In Los Angeles
The need for affordable housing in L.A. continues to far exceed the number of vouchers available to low-income renters.
spectrumnews1.com
Proposed resolution declares Riverside County’s opposition to antisemitism
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The Board of Supervisors is slated Tuesday to approve a resolution declaring Riverside County's condemnation of acts of antisemitism within the county and anywhere else they may occur. The resolution doesn't reference any specific acts of antisemitism in the county but .points to the Oct....
NBC Los Angeles
LA's Section 8 Housing Application Closed at 5 p.m. on Sunday
The application to register for Los Angeles's Section 8 waiting list lottery closed over the weekend, right before Halloween. The deadline was this Sunday at 5 p.m. For the fortunate people who are selected by lottery, that simply puts them on a waiting list. It can take anywhere from a...
Talon Marks
Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California
The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
Rapidly spreading viral infections force Orange County to declare health emergency
Orange County officials have declared a health emergency because of rapidly spreading viral infections that have caused record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits. The proclamation allows the county to use state and federal resources to get a handle on the situation and get mutual aid from other counties.The country has been hit with a perfect storm of COVID-19, the flu and the respiratory syncytial virus, which is especially dangerous for young children."While there isn't a vaccine against RSV, we want OC residents to know there are many ways to protect children and at-risk individuals," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, the Chief Medical Officer of the OC Health Care Agency.Chinsio-Kwong also urged residents to stay up-to-date with their vaccinations to help reduce the strain on the area's hospitals. "Our best shot at protecting ourselves and our children from respiratory illnesses continues to be the same things we practiced throughout the pandemic including the use of masks when indoors around others and staying home when you are sick," she said.
2urbangirls.com
Body found on Orange County freeway
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach. The discovery was made just before 3 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just south of Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness...
‘Eventually these people break’: Report details stresses on firefighters as city looks for cuts
Consultants who were hired to find ways to cut the Long Beach Fire Department’s budget say the department is already stretched too thin, with overworked employees who have been “broken” by the demands of their job, according to an unreleased draft report reviewed by the Long Beach Post. The post ‘Eventually these people break’: Report details stresses on firefighters as city looks for cuts appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Body Found on San Diego Freeway in Huntington Beach
A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach.
newsantaana.com
Will anti-police views doom Sarmiento, Tinajero and their allies on Nov. 8?
Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento opted not to run for Mayor again this year. His ally Sal Tinajero is running for Mayor in Sarmiento’s stead while Sarmiento is running for the OC Board of Supervisors. Unfortunately for Sarmiento and Tinajero their anti-police agenda is set to backfire on them as California voters are increasingly upset with rising crime in our once Golden State.
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
Metro A Line in Long Beach, Compton to be interrupted for maintenance
Metro today announced A Line (Blue) rail services will be interrupted over the weekend for system maintenance work. During the scheduled work, Metro will provide a free bus shuttle service between Wardlow and Del Amo stations.
L.A. mayoral candidate Karen Bass on campaign, homelessness and crime
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss her campaign. A current member of Congress and former speaker of the California assembly, Rep. Bass discusses her plans for public safety and homelessness. She also discusses the L.A. city council scandal, Kevin […]
Los Angeles, Los Angeles County buy into guaranteed income movement
(The Center Square) – Following a national trend, Los Angeles and Los Angeles County have embraced the popular guaranteed income concept to combat poverty by offering low-income residents no-strings-attached money. The city of Los Angeles offers a guaranteed income program to 3,200 participants chosen at random to receive $1,000...
Metro A Line service in Long Beach, Compton to experience interruption on Saturday
The Metro A Line running from Long Beach to Compton will experience temporary interruption on Saturday for maintenance purposes. Service running from Wardlow Station in Long Beach to Del Amo Station in Compton will be unavailable beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday morning, lasting until at least 2 p.m.In accordance, Metro is providing a free bus service between the two stations for anyone inconvenienced by the service interruption. Other services between Wardlow to Downtown Long Beach Stations and from the Del Amo station to 7th St/Metro in downtown Los Angeles will be uninterrupted.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened near the intersection of Paramount Boulevard and Glendora Drive at around 10:40 a.m.
dailybruin.com
USAC calls for resignation of LA city council members caught on racist recording
The Undergraduate Students Association Council passed a resolution Oct. 18 calling on multiple Los Angeles city council members to resign. Council president Nury Martinez and councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo made racist and homophobic remarks about other council members, LA District Attorney George Gascón and the child of a council member in a leaked recording, according to the LA Times. Nury Martinez resigned from her council seat Oct. 12, and the resolution, along with condemning the words of the three council members, calls on de León and Cedillo to resign as well.
spectrumnews1.com
Huntington Beach to offer skating rink Nov. 18 through Jan. 8
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Winter Wonderland is returning to Surf City with a publicly accessible sheet of ice open to skating enthusiasts. The temporary ice rink, located at Pier Plaza, is possible because of an ongoing partnership with Ice-America. Together, they will give locals a chance to lace up at the base of the city’s historic Huntington Beach Pier. Tickets for access to the rink will cost $22 per skater.
