Read full article on original website
Related
Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson Draws Comparison To Three-Time Super Bowl Champion
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson added a new dimension to his game, becoming a focal point of the New England Patriots' passing attack.
Inside Nova
VHSL football power point ratings: Week 10
(top eight schools qualify for postseason) (top eight schools qualify for postseason) For a complete look at the top 20 rankings, click here. For a complete look at the weekly ratings, click here.
Inside Nova
O'Connell, W-L win big in football action
With blowout victories the night of Oct. 28 in high-school football action, the Bishop O’Connell Knights and Washington-Liberty Generals gained momentum for big rivalry meetings in their final games of the regular season this coming weekend. O’Connell (4-5) blanked host John Paul the Great, 26-0, in non-conference play and...
Inside Nova
Potomac School cross country teams finish first, third
Led by individual winner Charlie Ortmans and four other runners finishing in the top 12, the Potomac School Panthers won the boys Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference cross country championship for the first time since 2007. The Panthers finished first in the high-school meet at Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood, Md....
Comments / 0