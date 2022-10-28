ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: 2022-23 season preview

After much wait and tons of work over the break, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team is set to kick off its season this week with an exhibition game against Le Moyne on Thursday at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange will begin their season with a new coach,...
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse cross-country: men finish 2nd, women 6th at ACC Championships

The first ACC Championship of the 22-23 season has been decided and while the Syracuse Orange cross-country teams didn’t win, they did take another step forward on their path to next month’s NCAA Championships. Syracuse’s women brought home a 6th-place finish with 191 points led by Savannah Roark’s...
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Orange line stays close in road battle with Pitt

After the hot start to the year, the Syracuse Orange have cooled off a bit and come back down to earth it seems. The squad is still ranked in the Top 25 after the defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Dome. Righting the ship against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the locale formerly known as Heinz Field is something that past precedent says is a daunting task. It seems if you check with the folks over at DraftKings SportsBook, it’s not as uphill of a climb as it could be.
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: don’t lose sight of the big picture

It was a disappointing Saturday for the Syracuse Orange. A big crowd was on hand ready to push the Orange back into the win column and seven seconds into the game, Notre Dame was in the end zone for a lead they would never relinquish. With a hobbled Garrett Shrader,...
nunesmagician.com

FINAL SCORE: Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24

The Syracuse Orange looked for a rebound after last week’s loss, but despite a valiant second-half comeback attempt, they could not best the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, falling The Blue and Gold dominated time of possession the entire game, gradually wearing out the Mob defense and. The game started...
nunesmagician.com

Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 41-24 loss to Notre Dame

Let’s just remember what happened the first six games of the season. The Syracuse Orange got bullied by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at home as a relentless ND rushing attack took control of the game. With Garrett Shrader not operating at full capacity either, the Orange offense looked loss in the first half, which set the tempo early and fully in favor of Notre Dame.
News 8 WROC

“We thought we had a chance to win. The game went the way I thought the game would go:” Dino Babers addresses media following loss to Notre Dame

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday afternoon following a 41-24 loss to Notre Dame. With the loss, Syracuse drops to 6-2 on the season. Garrett Shrader finished the day 5-14 for 35 yards and just one touchdown and one interception. Sean Tucker had 16 carries for 60 yards […]
Daily Orange

Downtown Syracuse residents disproportionately affected by ‘heat island’ phenomena

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Ted Endreny and Lemir Teron, two professors at SUNY ESF, found in their research that low-income community members in Downtown Syracuse are disproportionately affected and suffer more on hot summer days. The added stress is a result of the “heat island” effect, the two said.
Syracuse.com

Meet Savion Pollard: Micron’s first Central New York hire

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie wanted to impress visiting top Micron executives recently with the stories of talented military veterans attending the university that they could someday hire. He told them about Savion Pollard, a 30-year-old student who worked as an engineer on Navy nuclear...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

People stuck in elevators on SU campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many elevators have been stalled at Syracuse University after a brief power outage, according to Syracuse Fire Department. 18 firefighters are currently working to reset the elevators and free people who are in them. The fire department asks people to stay patient as they work to get everyone out. This is […]
Oswego County Today

Bellinger Racing Family Recognized

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature recognized three generations of racing excellence and championships in the Bellinger racing family of Fulton during the Oswego County Legislature’s monthly meeting, Thursday, September 15. Brandon Bellinger was crowned this year’s Oswego Speedway points champion, following in the tracks of his father...
