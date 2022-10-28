Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: 2022-23 season preview
After much wait and tons of work over the break, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team is set to kick off its season this week with an exhibition game against Le Moyne on Thursday at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange will begin their season with a new coach,...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse cross-country: men finish 2nd, women 6th at ACC Championships
The first ACC Championship of the 22-23 season has been decided and while the Syracuse Orange cross-country teams didn’t win, they did take another step forward on their path to next month’s NCAA Championships. Syracuse’s women brought home a 6th-place finish with 191 points led by Savannah Roark’s...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Orange line stays close in road battle with Pitt
After the hot start to the year, the Syracuse Orange have cooled off a bit and come back down to earth it seems. The squad is still ranked in the Top 25 after the defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Dome. Righting the ship against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the locale formerly known as Heinz Field is something that past precedent says is a daunting task. It seems if you check with the folks over at DraftKings SportsBook, it’s not as uphill of a climb as it could be.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: don’t lose sight of the big picture
It was a disappointing Saturday for the Syracuse Orange. A big crowd was on hand ready to push the Orange back into the win column and seven seconds into the game, Notre Dame was in the end zone for a lead they would never relinquish. With a hobbled Garrett Shrader,...
Syracuse Basketball: Paging Adam Weitsman – please call this 5-star PG
On Saturday night, 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau included Syracuse basketball among his six finalists, and I sincerely hope that businessman and top Syracuse Orange booster Adam Weitsman plans to get in touch with the 6-foot-1 Cadeau. Cadeau, rated the No. 1 point guard across the country in his...
Why did the Syracuse-Notre Dame sellout have a higher attendance than N.C. State win?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Though a significant chunk of Syracuse football fans had left long before the clock expired, the Orange’s first home game against Notre Dame since 2003 was its most attended thus far of the 2022 season. There were 49,861 fans in the JMA Wireless Dome at...
nunesmagician.com
FINAL SCORE: Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24
The Syracuse Orange looked for a rebound after last week’s loss, but despite a valiant second-half comeback attempt, they could not best the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, falling The Blue and Gold dominated time of possession the entire game, gradually wearing out the Mob defense and. The game started...
nunesmagician.com
Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 41-24 loss to Notre Dame
Let’s just remember what happened the first six games of the season. The Syracuse Orange got bullied by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at home as a relentless ND rushing attack took control of the game. With Garrett Shrader not operating at full capacity either, the Orange offense looked loss in the first half, which set the tempo early and fully in favor of Notre Dame.
“We thought we had a chance to win. The game went the way I thought the game would go:” Dino Babers addresses media following loss to Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday afternoon following a 41-24 loss to Notre Dame. With the loss, Syracuse drops to 6-2 on the season. Garrett Shrader finished the day 5-14 for 35 yards and just one touchdown and one interception. Sean Tucker had 16 carries for 60 yards […]
nunesmagician.com
Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Back to reality (oops there goes gravity)
The Syracuse Orange lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and people are sad. We are sad. Luckily, there’s a lot more than football happening these days. In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about... Let’s rip the band-aid off: that Syracuse football game was...
C-NS football rolls in playoff opener; Liverpool falls to Proctor in OT
CENTRAL NEW YORK – A fifth consecutive Section III Class AA championship for the Cicero-North Syracuse football team will require it to defeat the Baldwinsville side it topped one year ago to make it four in a row. These two sides battle this weekend at Bragman Stadium having already...
Port Byron/Union Springs field hockey defeats Morrisville-Eaton, captures Class D section title (video)
The top-seeded Port Byron/Union Springs field hockey team stormed into Sunday’s Class D title game. The Panthers scored quick and scored fast, not giving second-seeded Morrisville-Eaton a chance to catch up. The determination right from the start helped the Panthers lock up its second Class D trophy in four...
Revenge, upsets in first round of playoffs (What we learned from quarterfinals of Section III football)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Playoffs are finally here in Section III football, and that means anything is possible. That was on full display this weekend with teams avenging early season losses and lower seeds topping higher seeds and proving that in the playoffs, regular-season accolades mean nothing. >> Section III...
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 8)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7.
#13 Cortland tops Alfred U. for second straight Empire 8 football title
ALFRED, N.Y. (CORTLAND ATHLETICS) – Ashton Capone (Saratoga Springs), in his first start of the season, set school single-game records with 47 carries and 282 rushing yards as Cortland defeated host Alfred University, 31-8, to claim its second straight Empire 8 title and NCAA Division III tournament automatic berth. Cortland (8-0, 5-0 Empire 8) is […]
Daily Orange
Downtown Syracuse residents disproportionately affected by ‘heat island’ phenomena
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Ted Endreny and Lemir Teron, two professors at SUNY ESF, found in their research that low-income community members in Downtown Syracuse are disproportionately affected and suffer more on hot summer days. The added stress is a result of the “heat island” effect, the two said.
Cheers, tears and fears: 35 of the best marching band emotion photos we’ve shot in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Ashley Trudell was having trouble getting her point across to the Indian River marching band at the start of the season. The Warriors were learning the basics of their show, entitled “Sahara.” It begins by requiring the members to crawl out of the desert, parched and dying.
Meet Savion Pollard: Micron’s first Central New York hire
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie wanted to impress visiting top Micron executives recently with the stories of talented military veterans attending the university that they could someday hire. He told them about Savion Pollard, a 30-year-old student who worked as an engineer on Navy nuclear...
People stuck in elevators on SU campus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many elevators have been stalled at Syracuse University after a brief power outage, according to Syracuse Fire Department. 18 firefighters are currently working to reset the elevators and free people who are in them. The fire department asks people to stay patient as they work to get everyone out. This is […]
Bellinger Racing Family Recognized
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature recognized three generations of racing excellence and championships in the Bellinger racing family of Fulton during the Oswego County Legislature’s monthly meeting, Thursday, September 15. Brandon Bellinger was crowned this year’s Oswego Speedway points champion, following in the tracks of his father...
Comments / 1