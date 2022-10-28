Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 25, 2021. It has since been updated. Khabane Lame, a 22-year-old from the industrial town of Chivasso in northern Italy, lost his job as a factory worker in March 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. He moved back into his family's modest apartment and despite his Senegalese father urging him to apply for other jobs, Lame decided to try his luck with something else: TikTok videos. Within a year, the young man became the fastest-growing content creator on the platform. He is now the most-followed TikToker ever with 151.1m followers. He eclipsed eighteen-year-old dancer D’Amelio to land the top spot, reported Yahoo News.

