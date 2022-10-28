Read full article on original website
Related
Why Southern Utah locals have growing frustrations with Ironman
HURRICANE, Utah (Liberated Journalist) - It's the third year Ironman World Champion athletes are being welcomed into Washington County, but some southern Utah residents say it's almost impossible for their greetings to be warm.
suunews.net
How Gov. Cox’s proposed statewide tuition freeze could affect SUU
Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox held his monthly news conference last week on Thursday, Oct. 20, to address key issues in the state. One of the most impactful statements of the night was when Cox stated that he was working on a tuition freeze proposal for next year. “Being the...
KSLTV
‘Just a miracle:’ Family of the lost three-year-old is thankful for community response
BEAVER, Utah — A Taylorsville family went to Beaver to create memories but didn’t expect the trip to be so eventful. Sondra and Xavier Wilson’s three-year-old son, Maurice, also known as Momo, got lost when the family was doing some rockhounding west of Milford Friday night when he walked off.
890kdxu.com
Former St. George City Manager Gets Settlement
(St. George, UT) -- St. George's former city manager is leaving the job with thousands of dollars. The Salt Lake Tribune reports Adam Lenhard took a 625-thousand-dollar settlement because he believed he was forced out of his job. He faced backlash for approving a drag show to film in the city's town square this summer. Lenhard believed he could take legal action against the city, and officials believed it was in the city's best interest to settle.
Woman arrested for allegedly hitting 2 St. George Ironman cyclists with car
Two participants in the St. George Ironman triathlon were allegedly hit by a car during the cycling portion of the competition, and the driver has been arrested on potential felony charges.
‘A long, straight stretch of road’: Washington Co. man flees deputies, SWAT called to scene
Two Washington County Sheriff's (WCSO) Deputies pursed a driver that was reportedly going over 100 mph down Old Hwy. 91 in Leeds, Utah before hiding in an "acquaintance's" home, causing deputies to call SWAT to the scene.
ksub590.com
Iron County Ballots Delivery Delayed
Iron county voters waiting for their ballots are now facing a longer delay than had been previously expected. In a release to the public, Iron County Clerk Jon Whittaker indicated that the ballots are now not expected to be in mailboxes until either Saturday or Monday. According to the release, the database was sent by Iron County to the printer on September 19th. The printer prepared the ballots and then sent them to a Pitney-Bowes facility in Las Vegas for mail order sorting on October 14th. That facility, without telling the printer facility or Iron County, then sent the ballots to a facility in Dallas, Texas. Pitney-Bowes then sent the ballots by truck to the Salt Lake City Post Office. Whittaker indicated that there were several aspects of these events that were inappropriate, and that Iron County would no longer be using the printer. By statute, counties can mail ballots between 21 and 7 day proceeding an election, which would be a window in this case of October 18th through November 2nd. Whittaker indicated that Iron County will be able to meet this requirement, but said the county is “extremely frustrated and disappointed” with the situation.
Missing Beaver County child found after all-night search
A 3-year-old child has been reported missing Friday night in Beaver County has been found following an all-night search.
kslnewsradio.com
Two Ironman cyclists sent to hospital after being struck by vehicle
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Two cyclists were sent to the hospital with severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday. The incident happened during the Ironman race, in which the two cyclists participated. According to a probable cause statement, the crash took place near Telegraph Street and Slow...
eastidahonews.com
‘Just witnessed a miracle’: Missing 3-year-old boy found after overnight search in Utah
MILFORD, Utah (KSL.com) — A missing 3-year-old boy was found safe Saturday morning after a search through the night, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office said. Officers reported that the child is OK, and is being given medical care on scene. They thanked everyone who volunteered to help with the search.
Gephardt Daily
Firefighters quickly extinguish vehicle on fire inside garage of Washington County home
DAMMERON VALLEY, Utah Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters on Saturday afternoon quickly extinguished a vehicle on fire inside the garage of a home in Washington County. Crews responded about 2:30 p.m. to reports of a structure fire on Carter’s Pond Road in Dammeron Valley, a census-designated place...
One dead after snowmobiling accident in Beaver County
One person died Monday after a snowmobiling accident in central Utah, the Beaver County Sheriff's Office said.
kslnewsradio.com
Crash in St. George leaves one man dead
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man is dead following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday night. Utah Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred on SR-9, near milepost six, at around 9:23 p.m. The motorcyclist was traveling at “excessive speeds” and “cutting in and out of traffic,”...
Comments / 0