Iron county voters waiting for their ballots are now facing a longer delay than had been previously expected. In a release to the public, Iron County Clerk Jon Whittaker indicated that the ballots are now not expected to be in mailboxes until either Saturday or Monday. According to the release, the database was sent by Iron County to the printer on September 19th. The printer prepared the ballots and then sent them to a Pitney-Bowes facility in Las Vegas for mail order sorting on October 14th. That facility, without telling the printer facility or Iron County, then sent the ballots to a facility in Dallas, Texas. Pitney-Bowes then sent the ballots by truck to the Salt Lake City Post Office. Whittaker indicated that there were several aspects of these events that were inappropriate, and that Iron County would no longer be using the printer. By statute, counties can mail ballots between 21 and 7 day proceeding an election, which would be a window in this case of October 18th through November 2nd. Whittaker indicated that Iron County will be able to meet this requirement, but said the county is “extremely frustrated and disappointed” with the situation.

IRON COUNTY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO