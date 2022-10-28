ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

suunews.net

How Gov. Cox’s proposed statewide tuition freeze could affect SUU

Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox held his monthly news conference last week on Thursday, Oct. 20, to address key issues in the state. One of the most impactful statements of the night was when Cox stated that he was working on a tuition freeze proposal for next year. “Being the...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Former St. George City Manager Gets Settlement

(St. George, UT) -- St. George's former city manager is leaving the job with thousands of dollars. The Salt Lake Tribune reports Adam Lenhard took a 625-thousand-dollar settlement because he believed he was forced out of his job. He faced backlash for approving a drag show to film in the city's town square this summer. Lenhard believed he could take legal action against the city, and officials believed it was in the city's best interest to settle.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ksub590.com

Iron County Ballots Delivery Delayed

Iron county voters waiting for their ballots are now facing a longer delay than had been previously expected. In a release to the public, Iron County Clerk Jon Whittaker indicated that the ballots are now not expected to be in mailboxes until either Saturday or Monday. According to the release, the database was sent by Iron County to the printer on September 19th. The printer prepared the ballots and then sent them to a Pitney-Bowes facility in Las Vegas for mail order sorting on October 14th. That facility, without telling the printer facility or Iron County, then sent the ballots to a facility in Dallas, Texas. Pitney-Bowes then sent the ballots by truck to the Salt Lake City Post Office. Whittaker indicated that there were several aspects of these events that were inappropriate, and that Iron County would no longer be using the printer. By statute, counties can mail ballots between 21 and 7 day proceeding an election, which would be a window in this case of October 18th through November 2nd. Whittaker indicated that Iron County will be able to meet this requirement, but said the county is “extremely frustrated and disappointed” with the situation.
IRON COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Crash in St. George leaves one man dead

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man is dead following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday night. Utah Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred on SR-9, near milepost six, at around 9:23 p.m. The motorcyclist was traveling at “excessive speeds” and “cutting in and out of traffic,”...
SAINT GEORGE, UT

