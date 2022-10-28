ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

The very important election battle in Colorado that you’re probably not paying attention to

By Elliott Wenzler The Colorado Sun
Summit Daily News
 4 days ago
arkvalleyvoice.com

Sen. Bennet, Colorado Leaders Urge Voter Turnout During Salida Campaign Bus Tour

With the election just over a week away, some of the top Colorado Democrats on the ballot made a campaign stop in Salida on Saturday. U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, Lt. Governor Diane Primavera, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Treasurer Dave Young, District 13 House candidate Julie McCluskie and State Board of Education candidate Kathy Plomer spoke to residents at sunny Riverside Park at noon.
SALIDA, CO
CBS Denver

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ganahl a 'mom on a mission'

Heidi Ganahl will tell you she's a "mom on a mission" to be governor of a state that she says is in a state of decline: "Homelessness is out of control, crime is skyrocketing, our kids aren't learning what they need to, and it's too darn expensive to live here."A successful entrepreneur, founder of several charities, and the only Republican to hold statewide office in Colorado right now, Ganahl says, kids will be her top priority: "Our kids are struggling right now. We have one of the highest suicide rates in the country for kids, one of the highest drug...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Over half a million ballots returned in Colorado

Voters will decide the midterm election in just eight more days.More than 500,000 ballots have been returned already in the Colorado midterms.The majority of ballots are from unaffiliated voters - but the major parties are not far off. Here's how the numbers break down as of Monday:36% of returned ballots are from unaffiliated voters, who don't belong to any party. 33% are from democrats. 29% are from republicans. Only 14% of registered voters have turned in their ballots. CBS News Colorado is helping voters decide. At 7 p.m. all this week, you can get to know the candidates on your ballot.It all starts Monday night with the state treasurer's debate and continues every day through Thursday.Watch all of these debates on our free streaming service, at CBSColorado.com, at the CBS News app or Pluto TV to watch.
COLORADO STATE
kvor.com

Colorado Minority Leader Passes Suddenly

Yesterday, Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean died suddenly. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that he died of a heart attack. The 55-year-old was found inside his Loveland home yesterday morning. Multiple state leaders have expressed shock and sadness over McKean’s passing. Governor Jared Polis says McKean cared deeply for his constituents, and worked daily to build a better future for every Coloradan. Republican Candidate for Governor Heidi Ganahl called him the definition of a statesman. A committee from the Larimer County Republican Party will determine how to fill his seat.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Hold Democrats accountable for wasteful spending and inflation

The cost of everything — energy, food, transportation, housing — has increased nationally from less than 2% prior to 2021, to 8.2% today. In Colorado, the 12-month inflation rate is 7.7%. Since January, 2021 costs for mountain west families are up 15.6%. Unchecked inflation is fast outpacing any increase in wages which is reducing your standard of living.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Bipartisan group of 30 leaders opposes Colorado's 'magic mushroom' ballot measure

A bipartisan group of 30 current and former elected officials have banded together to speak out against Proposition 122, the "natural medicine" ballot measure seeking to decriminalize the hallucinogenic compounds found in certain strains of mushrooms. Under Proposition 122, so-called "magic mushrooms" — more specifically the hallucinogenic compounds psilocybin and...
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Denver considers boost in pay for managers, dispatchers, social workers

(Denver, Colo.) If you work for the City and County of Denver, you may be getting a raise soon. Denver City Council committees will consider raises for several departments and classifications this week. The boosts in pay likely will be approved at the committee meetings. The raises are listed on consent calendar agendas for the meetings. Items on consent calendars are considered routine and usually pass without discussion in a block vote. However, even after approval by a committee, the full City Council must approve the salary increases twice for them to go into effect.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Andy Rougeot is pitching himself as a law-and-order candidate for mayor

Andy Rougeot said there was one moment near his Highland home, not long ago, that spurred him to run for Denver mayor. “I’ve got my two year old in my arms – now two-and-a-half-year old – and she loves the swings, her smile will light up on them. But we keep on finding a man using it as a restroom. So, guy with his pants around his ankles. Call the police, won’t do anything about it. Call the non-emergency hotline, sit on hold for an hour and a half, do nothing about it,” he told us. “The city’s just being like, ‘That’s life living in Denver.’ That’s not acceptable.”
DENVER, CO
yellowscene.com

Out Boulder County Strongly Condemns American First Legal’s Attempts to Politicize Transgender People and Lie to Latino Colorado Voters

Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. America First Legal is sending mailers and airing Spanish-language radio ads in Colorado to attempt to influence Latino voters in the upcoming election. These mailers and ads include incorrect, harmful, and hateful messages about transgender people. America First Legal is led by Stephen Miller, a Trump aide.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Lewis: No free lunch — except maybe in Colorado

I expect most households, like my own, live within a budget. I allocate our finances by removing fixed costs (taxes, loans, utilities, food, etc.). The remainder is disposable income for eating out, vacations, home improvements, or whatever else we choose to do. That’s how budgets work. Most of us can’t buy whatever we want or do everything we want. We are forced to prioritize.
COLORADO STATE

