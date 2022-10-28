The very important election battle in Colorado that you’re probably not paying attention to

Voters will decide the midterm election in just eight more days.More than 500,000 ballots have been returned already in the Colorado midterms.The majority of ballots are from unaffiliated voters - but the major parties are not far off. Here's how the numbers break down as of Monday:36% of returned ballots are from unaffiliated voters, who don't belong to any party. 33% are from democrats. 29% are from republicans. Only 14% of registered voters have turned in their ballots. CBS News Colorado is helping voters decide. At 7 p.m. all this week, you can get to know the candidates on your ballot.It all starts Monday night with the state treasurer's debate and continues every day through Thursday.Watch all of these debates on our free streaming service, at CBSColorado.com, at the CBS News app or Pluto TV to watch.

COLORADO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO