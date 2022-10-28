The very important election battle in Colorado that you’re probably not paying attention to

Read full article on original website
Daily Record
After death of house minority leader, Colorado Republicans face leadership question
With their top two senior members departing thanks to term limits, Democrats in Colorado’s House of Representatives will be tasked next week with finding new faces to lead the caucus. Now Republicans will have to decide who will lead them, too. Minority Leader Hugh McKean, a Loveland Republican coasting...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Sen. Bennet, Colorado Leaders Urge Voter Turnout During Salida Campaign Bus Tour
With the election just over a week away, some of the top Colorado Democrats on the ballot made a campaign stop in Salida on Saturday. U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, Lt. Governor Diane Primavera, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Treasurer Dave Young, District 13 House candidate Julie McCluskie and State Board of Education candidate Kathy Plomer spoke to residents at sunny Riverside Park at noon.
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ganahl a 'mom on a mission'
Heidi Ganahl will tell you she's a "mom on a mission" to be governor of a state that she says is in a state of decline: "Homelessness is out of control, crime is skyrocketing, our kids aren't learning what they need to, and it's too darn expensive to live here."A successful entrepreneur, founder of several charities, and the only Republican to hold statewide office in Colorado right now, Ganahl says, kids will be her top priority: "Our kids are struggling right now. We have one of the highest suicide rates in the country for kids, one of the highest drug...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The Yates’ letter to the editor misrepresents candidate Matt Solomon’s statements
In a letter to the editor by Susan and John Yates, they accused State Senate District 8 candidate Matt Solomon of publishing “misleading” information. The three examples they offer misrepresent Solomon’s statements. First, they wrote, “In his first letter regarding the Colorado Option Health Insurance Plan, Solomon...
Over half a million ballots returned in Colorado
Voters will decide the midterm election in just eight more days.More than 500,000 ballots have been returned already in the Colorado midterms.The majority of ballots are from unaffiliated voters - but the major parties are not far off. Here's how the numbers break down as of Monday:36% of returned ballots are from unaffiliated voters, who don't belong to any party. 33% are from democrats. 29% are from republicans. Only 14% of registered voters have turned in their ballots. CBS News Colorado is helping voters decide. At 7 p.m. all this week, you can get to know the candidates on your ballot.It all starts Monday night with the state treasurer's debate and continues every day through Thursday.Watch all of these debates on our free streaming service, at CBSColorado.com, at the CBS News app or Pluto TV to watch.
kvor.com
Colorado Minority Leader Passes Suddenly
Yesterday, Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean died suddenly. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that he died of a heart attack. The 55-year-old was found inside his Loveland home yesterday morning. Multiple state leaders have expressed shock and sadness over McKean’s passing. Governor Jared Polis says McKean cared deeply for his constituents, and worked daily to build a better future for every Coloradan. Republican Candidate for Governor Heidi Ganahl called him the definition of a statesman. A committee from the Larimer County Republican Party will determine how to fill his seat.
Ballot Tracking Available Statewide for Every Colorado Voter During the 2022 General Election
Colorado voters in all 64 counties have the opportunity to track their ballots for the 2022 General Election using BallotTrax, a program first implemented statewide in Colorado by Secretary of State Jena Griswold in 2020. “Statewide ballot tracking allows voters to follow their ballot from the time it is sent...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Hold Democrats accountable for wasteful spending and inflation
The cost of everything — energy, food, transportation, housing — has increased nationally from less than 2% prior to 2021, to 8.2% today. In Colorado, the 12-month inflation rate is 7.7%. Since January, 2021 costs for mountain west families are up 15.6%. Unchecked inflation is fast outpacing any increase in wages which is reducing your standard of living.
Technical difficulties, constitutional rights at center of Colorado Supreme Court parental case
Members of the Colorado Supreme Court appeared leery on Tuesday of concluding a father experienced a violation of his constitutional rights when a Jefferson County judge terminated the legal relationship with his child. There was no dispute that the man, identified as R.B., had notice of the hearing and a...
Summit Daily News
Where Colorado secretary of state candidates Jena Griswold and Pam Anderson stand on the issues
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, is running for reelection this year against Pam Anderson, a Republican who used to be Jefferson County’s clerk and recorder. The winner of the race will oversee Colorado’s elections for the next four years, as well as enforce the state’s campaign...
Inflation, water, energy are all big issues - but what rural Coloradans most want is to be heard
On Colorado’s Eastern Plains, the summer harvest is over. Winter wheat is in the ground in most places. Fall hayrides are in full swing. Pumpkin patches are full and watermelons have been blown into oblivion, an annual tradition at former Sen. Greg Brophy's Wray farm that involves heavy artillery.
Bipartisan group of 30 leaders opposes Colorado's 'magic mushroom' ballot measure
A bipartisan group of 30 current and former elected officials have banded together to speak out against Proposition 122, the "natural medicine" ballot measure seeking to decriminalize the hallucinogenic compounds found in certain strains of mushrooms. Under Proposition 122, so-called "magic mushrooms" — more specifically the hallucinogenic compounds psilocybin and...
6 Colorado Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
Here's some good news and bad news for the fine folks in Grand Junction. There's a new list of the best small towns in America and Grand Junction is on it. Unfortunately, our fair city comes in near the bottom of the stack. In other words, Grand Junction is among the worst of the best small cities in the United States.
Daily Record
As Election Day nears, Colorado Democrats invoke Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
In an election season so far defined by inflation, abortion rights, and other here-and-now issues, the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection took the spotlight at a Wednesday night campaign event with many of Colorado’s top Democrats. The event opened routinely enough for a political rally: U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, of...
Denver considers boost in pay for managers, dispatchers, social workers
(Denver, Colo.) If you work for the City and County of Denver, you may be getting a raise soon. Denver City Council committees will consider raises for several departments and classifications this week. The boosts in pay likely will be approved at the committee meetings. The raises are listed on consent calendar agendas for the meetings. Items on consent calendars are considered routine and usually pass without discussion in a block vote. However, even after approval by a committee, the full City Council must approve the salary increases twice for them to go into effect.
denverite.com
Andy Rougeot is pitching himself as a law-and-order candidate for mayor
Andy Rougeot said there was one moment near his Highland home, not long ago, that spurred him to run for Denver mayor. “I’ve got my two year old in my arms – now two-and-a-half-year old – and she loves the swings, her smile will light up on them. But we keep on finding a man using it as a restroom. So, guy with his pants around his ankles. Call the police, won’t do anything about it. Call the non-emergency hotline, sit on hold for an hour and a half, do nothing about it,” he told us. “The city’s just being like, ‘That’s life living in Denver.’ That’s not acceptable.”
yellowscene.com
Out Boulder County Strongly Condemns American First Legal’s Attempts to Politicize Transgender People and Lie to Latino Colorado Voters
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. America First Legal is sending mailers and airing Spanish-language radio ads in Colorado to attempt to influence Latino voters in the upcoming election. These mailers and ads include incorrect, harmful, and hateful messages about transgender people. America First Legal is led by Stephen Miller, a Trump aide.
Lewis: No free lunch — except maybe in Colorado
I expect most households, like my own, live within a budget. I allocate our finances by removing fixed costs (taxes, loans, utilities, food, etc.). The remainder is disposable income for eating out, vacations, home improvements, or whatever else we choose to do. That’s how budgets work. Most of us can’t buy whatever we want or do everything we want. We are forced to prioritize.
newscenter1.tv
These nine Eastern Colorado counties are going to see federal funding for high-speed internet
COLORADO – An internet provider for consumers in nine Eastern Colorado counties is set to receive millions from a federal grant to establish a fiber-optic network to improve high-speed internet service. The Eastern Slope Rural Telephone Association, Inc. will get an $18.7 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for...
