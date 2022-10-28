Read full article on original website
svinews.com
Funeral services for Lauren Vera Bradshaw
Lauren Vera Bradshaw had a glorious reunion in Heaven with her father, Brian, after being called home in a tragic automobile accident on October 22, 2022. They were surrounded by Heavenly Father, Jesus, and many other loved ones. Lauren is the third and youngest child of the late Brian Bradshaw...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Has 5-Minute Stand-Off With Black Bear: “If He Pounces, I’m Done”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Standing in thick timber locked in a stare-down with a huge, irritated black bear perched above him in a tree, Preston Stryker was having the longest five minutes of his life. “For me, it felt like an eternity,” said Stryker, of...
Logan woman in wheelchair struck, killed by cement truck
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming May Be Home For Up To Five More Nuclear Reactors
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. PacifiCorp and TerraPower are initiating a joint study to evaluate the feasibility of building five more Natrium reactors by 2035, in addition to a planned reactor in progress in Kemmerer. This is only a study, and the companies are still determining...
Woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck by cement truck near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — A woman in a motorized wheelchair crossing Main Street at the intersection of 200 North was fatally struck by a cement truck on Friday morning. According to a press release from the Logan City Police Department, the accident occurred around 10 a.m. as the adult female was crossing the street in a motorized Jazzy wheelchair. The cement truck turned right from 200 North and hit the vicim. ...
Gephardt Daily
Man arrested on 22 charges after alleged theft, use of credit cards in Logan
LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man arrested by Logan City Police is facing 22 charges after police say he stole and used credit cards. Ethan Allen Fischer, 41, has been charged on suspicion of:. Money laundering, a second-degree felony. Four counts of unlawful acquisition/possession/transfer of...
eastidahonews.com
Attorney General investigating Franklin County sheriff’s chief deputy
PRESTON — An investigation is underway into the chief deputy of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Josh Purser is being investigated by the Idaho Attorney General, according to a letter obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. The letter, dated Sept. 22, was written by Deputy Attorney Mark A. Kubinski...
