Cokeville, WY

svinews.com

Funeral services for Lauren Vera Bradshaw

Lauren Vera Bradshaw had a glorious reunion in Heaven with her father, Brian, after being called home in a tragic automobile accident on October 22, 2022. They were surrounded by Heavenly Father, Jesus, and many other loved ones. Lauren is the third and youngest child of the late Brian Bradshaw...
LYMAN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming May Be Home For Up To Five More Nuclear Reactors

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. PacifiCorp and TerraPower are initiating a joint study to evaluate the feasibility of building five more Natrium reactors by 2035, in addition to a planned reactor in progress in Kemmerer. This is only a study, and the companies are still determining...
WYOMING STATE
Idaho State Journal

Woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck by cement truck near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — A woman in a motorized wheelchair crossing Main Street at the intersection of 200 North was fatally struck by a cement truck on Friday morning. According to a press release from the Logan City Police Department, the accident occurred around 10 a.m. as the adult female was crossing the street in a motorized Jazzy wheelchair. The cement truck turned right from 200 North and hit the vicim. ...
LOGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man arrested on 22 charges after alleged theft, use of credit cards in Logan

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man arrested by Logan City Police is facing 22 charges after police say he stole and used credit cards. Ethan Allen Fischer, 41, has been charged on suspicion of:. Money laundering, a second-degree felony. Four counts of unlawful acquisition/possession/transfer of...
LOGAN, UT

