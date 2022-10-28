Read full article on original website
Bill D.
3d ago
easy vote republican and shut down the democrats. get Wyden out now and send cahoots with him .
Reply
7
Related
klcc.org
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
opb.org
Republicans expect gains in the Oregon Legislature
Democrats have spent much of the last decade running up the score on Republicans in the Oregon Legislature. This year, with plenty of money and political winds at their backs, the GOP is looking to make up lost ground. Republicans appear certain to reclaim seats in the House and Senate,...
WWEEK
Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts
With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
Readers respond: Divisive attack ads should backfire
All of us have been inundated by relentless political attack ads. None are more offensive than ads put out on behalf of one candidate for Oregon’s Congressional District 5, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, in her race against Jamie McLeod-Skinner. These ads by the Congressional Leadership Fund Super PAC contain a lot...
historylink.org
Washington voters re-elect Governor Jay Inslee and support Joe Biden for president on November 3, 2020.
In the election of November 3, 2020, Washington voters re-elect Governor Jay Inslee (b. 1951), and nine of the state's 10 members of Congress who are seeking re-election. Former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland (b. 1962) defeats fellow Democrat Beth Doglio (b. 1965) to win the one open U.S. House seat. Former Vice President Joe Biden (b. 1942) carries the state as he defeats incumbent Donald Trump (b. 1946) in the race for president, although repeated false claims by Trump and some supporters that the election was stolen will lead to a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol that delays, but does not prevent, Congress from confirming Biden's victory. State voters, by a wide margin, approve Referendum 90, which requires all Washington school districts to provide sex education. The referendum is the first mandatory sex-education measure on a statewide ballot anywhere in the country.
arizonasuntimes.com
Oregon Prepared to Institute ‘One of the Most Extreme’ Gun Restrictions in the Country
Oregon voters are considering passing one of the most restrictive gun control measures in the country that would raise the barriers to purchase a firearm and place gun owners on a searchable database. Measure 114, often referred to as the Reduction of Gun Violence Act, is a ballot measure that...
opb.org
Workplace complaint stalls against Tina Kotek, after committee deadlocks
An Oregon legislative committee could not agree Monday on whether former House Speaker Tina Kotek created a hostile workplace in 2019, when she threatened a fellow Democrat to convince him to vote in favor of a priority bill. Taking up a long-delayed complaint by former state Rep. Diego Hernandez, D-Portland,...
7,800 young Oregonians weren’t pre-registered to vote due to software glitch
Oregon’s pioneering motor voter program, in which residents who interact with the motor vehicle division are automatically registered to vote, hit a minor software speed bump, but the secretary of state said Monday it’s being resolved. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said the Oregon Elections Division on Friday...
Readers respond: Kotek the best choice for health
There are many reasons to vote for a candidate for governor. However, none are more critical than how they affect an Oregonian’s health and safety, especially our children. Without a woman’s right to an abortion, more women will suffer and die. Christine Drazan is against Oregon’s current abortion law as a health care right. If her stance were adopted, it would damage many women’s physical and emotional wellbeing.
focushillsboro.com
If Voters Approve The Measure, Purchasing Firearms In Oregon May Become More Challenging
In the coming days, Oregon voters will be asked if they support much tighter gun control measures. If approved, a ballot initiative in that state would mandate that anybody seeking to purchase a firearm pay a fee, complete a safety course, provide their fingerprints, and pass a background check in order to acquire a permit. High-capacity magazines, or those that can store 10 rounds or more, would be outright prohibited.
nbc16.com
Drazan argues for new leadership with her message for change
It's a near dead-heat between Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek in the Oregon Governor's Race. Brandon Kamerman sat down with Drazan to discuss how a republican is making waves in a traditionally blue state. "We need balance in our state. That's what's different. We need balance, and Oregonians are listening...
northeastoregonnow.com
Republicans Face Best Chances in Years to Gain Oregon Senate Seats
Republicans have their best chance in years to wrest control of the Oregon Senate away from Democrats this November, buoyed by national trends, a competitive governor’s race and key issues and concerns that favor the GOP. State political analysts say this cycle could be as positive for Republicans as...
Readers respond: Don’t trust Kotek’s judgment
The Oregonian/OregonLive editorial board endorsed Tina Kotek for governor after stating that all three gubernatorial candidates were sharp, experienced and undeniably qualified. (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: A difficult call, but endorsement for governor goes to Tina Kotek,” Oct. 16) The editorial board stated that their endorsement of Kotek...
Oregon governor candidates: How would they direct schools to approach LGBTQ issues and racism?
Oregon’s next governor could hold significant sway over how schools approach institutional racism and bias, teach about gender and sexual orientation and the degree to which schools support LGBTQ students. In Oregon, the governor serves as the superintendent of public instruction and appoints the director of the Department of...
Oregon officials worry state is ‘too late’ to cash in on federal chips funding
Oregon civic and business leaders are rushing to prepare new incentives for the semiconductor industry, hoping to lure billion-dollar factories with more land, incentives and workers – and fewer regulatory hurdles. Some economic development officials say it’s already too late, though, lamenting that Oregon was ill-prepared to capitalize on...
spokanepublicradio.org
The use of psilocybin is on the ballot again for many Oregon voters
In the spring, Christopher Maddox flew to Mexico to get help. The former Navy SEAL had been suffering from PTSD and substance use disorder for years. At one point, he was on 13 medications. He tried a variety of therapies, but none of them worked. "It still didn’t really fix...
Oregon voters to decide on strict gun control measure: 'People will not have the means to protect themselves'
Oregon voters will see Measure 114 on their ballots this fall, a gun control measure that would require citizens of Oregon to obtain a permit before buying a gun.
As Republican Christine Drazan runs for Oregon governor, she’s walking a careful line on the ticket of a party that’s embraced election denial nationally — and locally
Oregon Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan is not an election denier. “There has never been a question for me,” Drazan said at the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association debate in July. “Donald Trump did not win. Joe Biden did. He is our president.”. Still, she has had to...
Oregon gun bill has critics saying it will 'virtually eliminate firearm sales'
Oregon's measure 114 increases gun control in Oregon and is said to be one of the strictest gun control measures on a ballot in the nation.
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 7