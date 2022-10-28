ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Georgia Sun

2 million are expected to vote during Georgia’s early voting period

Georgia’s elections chief is predicting 2 million Georgians will cast their ballots early during the 2022 midterm elections. Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day twelve of early voting. As of Saturday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,389,200 voters casting their ballot during early voting, with 138,421 showing up on Friday, October 28.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes

ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders in Georgia organized rallies Sunday in a push to get their congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections. State lawmakers nearly did away with Sunday […]
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Democrats unload on Walker in new Georgia attack ad

ATLANTA — The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is launching a new TV ad in Georgia on Friday ripping into Republican candidate Herschel Walker. The ad, called “Cacophony,” relies on news footage to highlight Walker’s tumultuous past, covering allegations of “domestic violence” against him, with a reporter at one point saying: “Walker took out his anger by punching a hole in the door.”
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Special election to be held for late lawmaker’s seat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special primary election will be held Dec. 20 to fill a vacancy left by the death of Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard. A runoff, if needed, will be held Jan. 17 for the set representing Georgia House District 129. Qualifying is only open to...
GEORGIA STATE
Polk Today

Gov. Kemp set to make stop at Pizza Farm next Wednesday during final campaign push

Those interested in taking part in a campaign stop this coming Wednesday, November 2 in Rockmart can sign up to take part in the event being held at Pizza Farm around lunchtime. The restaurant across the street from Rockmart High School will be hosting Gov. Kemp and special guest Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey during the […] The post Gov. Kemp set to make stop at Pizza Farm next Wednesday during final campaign push appeared first on Polk Today.
ROCKMART, GA
11Alive

Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
COBB COUNTY, GA

