Read full article on original website
Related
wabe.org
With the midterms looming, young Georgia voters weigh a tense political moment
Young voters ages 18 to 29 make up 17% of Georgia’s electorate. They’ve also participated in recent elections at higher rates than young voters nationwide, so they could play an important role in determining the outcome of this year’s midterms. Some of the nation’s biggest challenges, like...
Kemp, Abrams argue abortion, voting in Ga. governor debate
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams traded harsh attacks on Georgia’s elections during the pair’s final debate Sunday before Georgia’s Nov. 8 election, while elaborating on their positions on abortion and offering sharply differing visions for the state’s economy.
Georgia midterm election | Last weekend to vote early in-person
ATLANTA — With Georgians continuing to turn out to the polls in record numbers during the early voting period for the highly-anticipated midterm election, this will be the last weekend for those who haven't yet early voted to do so. The early in-person deadline is soon approaching, as the...
See who is voting early in Georgia's 2022 election
Georgia voters are casting their ballots early in record numbers for a midterm election as in-person early voting continues. As of Saturday, Oct. 29, more than 1.63 million people voted by mail or in person. So far, early voting in Georgia has been marked by a higher share of older...
2 million are expected to vote during Georgia’s early voting period
Georgia’s elections chief is predicting 2 million Georgians will cast their ballots early during the 2022 midterm elections. Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day twelve of early voting. As of Saturday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,389,200 voters casting their ballot during early voting, with 138,421 showing up on Friday, October 28.
Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes
ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders in Georgia organized rallies Sunday in a push to get their congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections. State lawmakers nearly did away with Sunday […]
All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control
Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock faces former Republican former football star Herschel Walker. The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
fox5atlanta.com
Mike Pence to campaign for Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia ahead of 2022 midterms
ATLANTA - Former Vice President Mike Pence returns to Georgia to campaign for Gov. Brian Kemp one week before Election Day. Pence and Kemp are scheduled to make stops in Cumming and Gainesville. Pence was in Georgia in May to campaign for Kemp during the Republican Primary, when the governor...
Stacey Abrams campaigns in Douglasville, focusing on teacher pay, moving Georgia forward
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — It's just 10 days away from Election Day, and here in Georgia, the push for votes remains strong as candidates continue to hit the campaign trail. One of the most high-profiles races is for governor. Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams rallied in Douglas County Saturday for her "Let’s Get It Done Bus Tour."
Southern District of Georgia names election officers in an effort to ensure voting integrity
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — In an effort to protect voter integrity, two assistant U.S. Attorneys have been named to lead the effort in the Southern District of Georgia. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Channell V. Singh and Jeremiah L. Johnson have been appointed to serve as the District Election Officers (DEOs) for the Southern District of Georgia, […]
Early voting winds down in Georgia, voters turn out in record numbers
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Early voters are turning out in record numbers in Georgia. So much so that the Chatham County Board of Elections is adding a second location for Sunday voting this weekend. “And the numbers there on Sunday actually were—people were voting at a higher rate and higher turnout than weekdays. If you […]
On the Georgia Trail: Politicians mourn Vince Dooley
The late Vince Dooley was a legendary football coach and University of Georgia athletic director. His legacy was also in...
Older Georgia voters outpacing younger voters by a large margin, early voting data shows
ATLANTA — Vote and vote early -- that is the message younger voters are trying to get out to their communities, but older Georgians are acting on it at a much greater pace, early data shows. Friday marks National Vote Early Day and several metro Atlanta colleges and universities...
Democrats unload on Walker in new Georgia attack ad
ATLANTA — The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is launching a new TV ad in Georgia on Friday ripping into Republican candidate Herschel Walker. The ad, called “Cacophony,” relies on news footage to highlight Walker’s tumultuous past, covering allegations of “domestic violence” against him, with a reporter at one point saying: “Walker took out his anger by punching a hole in the door.”
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
A Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit.
WRDW-TV
Special election to be held for late lawmaker’s seat
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special primary election will be held Dec. 20 to fill a vacancy left by the death of Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard. A runoff, if needed, will be held Jan. 17 for the set representing Georgia House District 129. Qualifying is only open to...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia breaks historic records for most early voting ballots case
It's national early voting day! Peach tree state voters have casted over 1 million votes.
Gov. Kemp set to make stop at Pizza Farm next Wednesday during final campaign push
Those interested in taking part in a campaign stop this coming Wednesday, November 2 in Rockmart can sign up to take part in the event being held at Pizza Farm around lunchtime. The restaurant across the street from Rockmart High School will be hosting Gov. Kemp and special guest Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey during the […] The post Gov. Kemp set to make stop at Pizza Farm next Wednesday during final campaign push appeared first on Polk Today.
Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
Comments / 0