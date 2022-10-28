Read full article on original website
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Anderson Silva has no excuses for his loss to Jake Paul. Silva, a former longtime UFC middleweight champion, dropped a unanimous decision to Paul in Saturday’s Showtime boxing headliner at Desert Diamond Arena. It was a competitive fight, but a knockdown by Paul in Round 8 locked in his victory on the scorecard, moving the YouTuber to 6-0 in his boxing career.
Jake Paul believes clash with Nate Diaz would be far easier than Anderson Silva: “He’s just a street fighter, boxing is a purest sport”
Jake Paul’s victory over Anderson Silva could net him a boxing match with Nate Diaz, but he’s not worried. ‘The Problem Child’ returned to the ring on Showtime pay-per-view last Saturday. In another battle of Paul vs. MMA, the YouTuber prevailed. While Anderson Silva battled well, a late flash knockdown resulted in the legend losing on the scorecards.
Tommy Fury Not Impressed With Jake Paul & Wants To Settle Beef: ‘I Don’t See Him Beating Any Average Boxer’
Tommy Fury did not get convinced by Jake Paul about his boxing abilities after defeating Anderson Silva. This past Saturday, internet sensation turned boxer Paul took on mixed martial arts icon Silva in a boxing match at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. He faced his toughest test yet in the former UFC middleweight champion and managed to edge him out by a unanimous decision in a competitive fight.
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
Sean Brady was dealing with a lot during UFC 280 fight week, and he’s still dealing with it when it comes to awful fans using social media for evil instead of good. On Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour, Brady said those fans sent direct messages to his wife threatening him.
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
Watch as the legendary MMA athlete Anderson Silva makes his way to the boxing ring for his fight with Jake Paul. Ask any old-school MMA fan and they’ll tell you of the chills they may have gotten seeing Anderson Silva enter one of his major championship fights. Now boxing fans could feel the same watching “The Spider” come to the ring for his fight with Jake Paul.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
Uriah Hall cashed in on his professional boxing debut earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, when the former UFC middleweight contender defeated former NFL star Le’Veon Bell by unanimous decision and then issued a callout of Jake Paul.
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jake Paul's ferocious right-handed punch caught Anderson Silva flush in the face, sending the UFC legend staggering to the canvas on Saturday night. The Westlake native YouTuber-turned-boxer may have taken an unorthodox path to the sport, but it's getting harder to deny that the 25-year-old has some legitimate skills in the ring.
WWE Hall of Famer Edge was almost killed by a prop during a WWE pay-per-view, according to fellow Attitude Era alumnus Matt Hardy. Edge and Christian and the Hardy Boyz had one of the most famous tag team rivalries in wrestling history, often having matches with death-defying stunts and bumps.
Jake Paul has his hands full with Anderson Silva on Saturday but that doesn’t mean he’s not looking ahead at future fights to knock off his bucket list. Perhaps the biggest potential matchup would come against multi-time, multi-weight class champion Floyd Mayweather, who has been entertaining a series of exhibition fights since announcing his retirement from professional competition in 2017. Mayweather has earned millions in bouts taking place in Japan and Dubai not to mention a lucrative showdown with Logan Paul in 2021.
