FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kait 8
HIDDEN HAUNTS: The girl who roams the Bono bridge
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State is known for its haunted places. Some people say what they have experienced is anything but normal. In Bono, there is a hidden spot where some believe they are not alone. “Right down there, I creeped out,” paranormal investigator Doug Cousins said...
Kait 8
Haunts: Senath Light and Crybaby Bridge
SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) - A short drive across the Arkansas border sits Senath, Missouri. A town with the slogan “Cotton Country”, but also a town where scary rumors float around or even light up the sky. “I’ve never seen the light, but I’ve talked to a lot of...
Kait 8
Food truck offering a taste of the Big Easy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new Jonesboro food truck is serving up a taste of New Orleans. Big Easy AR held a ribbon cutting recently, marking the opening of its new location at 2925 S. Caraway Rd. According to a news release shared by the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce,...
jonesbororadiogroup.com
House Payment (Mortgage or Rent) Paid for a Year!
Have your mortgage or rent paid for an entire year!. It’s House Payment Holiday! From Elite Senior Care and Jonesboro Radio Group!. Register below for your chance to have your mortgage or rent paid for an entire year!. Plus, Elite Senior Care guarantees local one month mortgage payment winners...
Kait 8
Maurice’s returning to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than two years after a tornado tore through The Mall at Turtle Creek, one of its stores is returning to Jonesboro. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Friday that Maurice’s will open a new store in The Uptown shopping center, 2206 East Highland Dr.
KHBS
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
Kait 8
Damon Dickey’s mother speaks out after arrest
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Dinesa Poe can rest a little easier after police arrested her son on Oct. 27 in Greene County. Poe said she had not spoken to her son in nearly a month. During that time, police said a Paragould woman shot him when he tried to rob...
talkbusiness.net
Former Arkansas State University Chancellor Dr. Robert Potts has died
Arkansas State University’s first chancellor, Dr. Robert Potts has died. The former chancellor of Florence, Ala., died after a lengthy illness, according to his family. Potts, 78, was the first individual to be appointed chancellor at A-State, in the fall of 2006 and served until 2010. He was then appointed the interim system president through 2011.
Kait 8
Jonesboro man arrested for pointing gun at traffic
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 43-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested in Poinsett County after deputies said he was pointing a gun at people driving past him on the highway. Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated assault, and drug and firearm possession.
blockclubchicago.org
West Ridge Man Killed Shop Clerk In Attempted Robbery And Dropped His Phone At Crime Scene, Officials Say
WEST RIDGE — A West Ridge man killed a 66-year-old liquor store clerk during a botched robbery, police said Friday. Sean Dunnavant, 53, has been charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 17 shooting death of Salim Khamo at J&K Food & Liquor, 6320 N. Western Ave., police said.
