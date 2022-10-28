ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Zombies take over Frisco's Rail District for a Saturday night crawl

Frisco's downtown Rail District was in full Halloween season mode as zombified locals gathered at Didi's Downtown the night of Saturday, Oct. 29. Attendees of the Rail District's second Zombie Crawl event stumbled down Main Street to the Nack Theatre for a fire show, goody bags and a viewing of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Heather Smith, the Recreation Manager for the City of Carrollton

Heather Smith is the Recreation Manager for the City of Carrollton’s Parks and Recreation Department, stumbling into the field after working at a local rec center after college. She found a second home in the Carrollton parks and recreation staff and remains a vital part to the community she serves.
CARROLLTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano East Rotary and city of Plano to honor veterans

The city of Plano, along with community members, is celebrating its veterans in November. At an Oct. 24 Plano City Council meeting, Council Member and U.S. Army veteran Rick Grady read a proclamation on Mayor John Muns’ behalf declaring Nov. 11 to be Veterans Day.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Lindsey Yoes Daniel, the Ballet Master of the Ballet Ensemble of Texas

Lindsey Yoes Daniel is the Ballet Master of the Ballet Ensemble of Texas where she has served as Ballet Master for eight years. She grew up in Coppell, falling in love with the art of dance at 3 years old and has not stopped dancing since. She danced professionally for several years with The Dallas Opera, Texas Dance Theatre, Larwell Productions and Dallas Black Dance Theater II.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

How this Celina couple is looking to build a local staple...one Swirl at a time

After spending an afternoon in Celina, Kim and Cleve Wickliffe decided they wanted to open a business in town. Today, the couple can be seen at local events selling their baked goods from under their Swirls Bakery tent. The two sell "swirls," their take on a classic cinnamon roll, and other sweet and savory treats.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Playoff time: What to watch for as the volleyball postseason gets underway

The fields of 128 are set, with the latest edition of the UIL state volleyball playoffs set to begin Monday. Three weeks of postseason action will be culminate on the familiar hardwood of the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, the site of this year's state tournament. It was a stage that programs like Lovejoy and Celina experienced last season, and those two teams, along with several others within Collin County, have aspirations of another deep run in the coming weeks.
GARLAND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Colony’s White gearing up for 2nd consecutive state appearance

The Colony senior Brandon White has qualified for the Class 5A cross country state meet for the second straight season. White said that his experience of running in Round Rock last season will be a huge advantage for him when he runs the 5K course at Old Settler’s Park next Saturday at 10:40 a.m. He ran to a time of 17:07.9 in his first-ever state appearance last season.
THE COLONY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

UNT student focuses on naturalistic, horror aspects in artwork

As part of the University of North Texas’ Art in Public Spaces course, five artists were chosen to create murals focused on combining personal creativity with art at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, or LLELA. Juan Ramos is the fourth artist featured in this five-part series. He is...
DENTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

7-5A Division I Football: Stallions, Wranglers look to close strong

North Mesquite (1-5 in 7-5A Division I, 2-7 overall) saw its slim playoff hopes officially come to an end on Friday with a 43-15 loss to Lancaster at Bev Humphrey Stadium. The Tigers (5-1, 7-2) had their ground game going from the start, as Kyson Brown opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown run and Kewan Lacy bulled in from a yard out to open a 14-0 lead.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Collin County Football Roundup: Celina clinches district title; McKinney Boyd wins again

Celina running back Gabe Gayton took his first carry of the night 43 yards for a touchdown, and the Bobcats never looked back. Celina picked its fifth consecutive win and maintained its unbeaten record in 7-4A Division I on Friday, cruising past Pinkston for a 38-7 victory from Wilmer-Hutchins Stadium. The Bobcats (8-1, 5-0) clinched the district title with the win, assuring themselves the league's top seed for the Class 4A Division I playoffs.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mpofu, offensive line paving another big year for Bobcats

There's a certain prestige that comes with playing on the Celina football team's offensive line — a linchpin in the program's longstanding success. The Bobcats had a wealth of talent to replace up front heading into this season, including four starters from their state semifinal run, but they had a reliable building block already in place in senior Hamish Mpofu.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Martin, Prestonwood embracing change, racking up wins

With more than three seasons worth of starting experience at quarterback for the Prestonwood Christian football team, senior Maguire Martin has both seen and experienced plenty as a Lion. As one of the most tenured members of this year's team, Martin has helped Prestonwood navigate an offseason of change under...
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy