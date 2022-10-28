Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Zombies take over Frisco's Rail District for a Saturday night crawl
Frisco's downtown Rail District was in full Halloween season mode as zombified locals gathered at Didi's Downtown the night of Saturday, Oct. 29. Attendees of the Rail District's second Zombie Crawl event stumbled down Main Street to the Nack Theatre for a fire show, goody bags and a viewing of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Heather Smith, the Recreation Manager for the City of Carrollton
Heather Smith is the Recreation Manager for the City of Carrollton’s Parks and Recreation Department, stumbling into the field after working at a local rec center after college. She found a second home in the Carrollton parks and recreation staff and remains a vital part to the community she serves.
starlocalmedia.com
Fall activities, artistic endeavors ensure fun in the Leader communities for the week of October 30
Major events in Lewisville and Carrollton are upcoming this week including Carrollton’s 12th Annual Festival at the Switchyard. Take a look at five events that are happening this week in the Leader communities. Books for treats.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano East Rotary and city of Plano to honor veterans
The city of Plano, along with community members, is celebrating its veterans in November. At an Oct. 24 Plano City Council meeting, Council Member and U.S. Army veteran Rick Grady read a proclamation on Mayor John Muns’ behalf declaring Nov. 11 to be Veterans Day.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Lindsey Yoes Daniel, the Ballet Master of the Ballet Ensemble of Texas
Lindsey Yoes Daniel is the Ballet Master of the Ballet Ensemble of Texas where she has served as Ballet Master for eight years. She grew up in Coppell, falling in love with the art of dance at 3 years old and has not stopped dancing since. She danced professionally for several years with The Dallas Opera, Texas Dance Theatre, Larwell Productions and Dallas Black Dance Theater II.
starlocalmedia.com
How this Celina couple is looking to build a local staple...one Swirl at a time
After spending an afternoon in Celina, Kim and Cleve Wickliffe decided they wanted to open a business in town. Today, the couple can be seen at local events selling their baked goods from under their Swirls Bakery tent. The two sell "swirls," their take on a classic cinnamon roll, and other sweet and savory treats.
starlocalmedia.com
This museum in McKinney provides a hands-on look at local history — Meet the woman who coordinates it
Jennifer Rogers serves as museum coordinator for the Collin County Farm Museum, which provides insight into Collin County’s rural heritage from the earliest settlement through the 1960s. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
The third season: Frisco ISD to send record number of teams to volleyball playoffs
For years, the perception is that Frisco ISD included several playoff-caliber volleyball teams, but grouped in the same district, only four were able to move on to the postseason. With the most recent realignment splitting FISD up into three different groups, they had a chance to prove that theory and...
starlocalmedia.com
Library activities, holiday festivities kick off events in the Lakeside Journal communities for the week of October 30
The Colony and Little Elm have several community events this week to encourage residents to get involved. Here are five events that The Colony and Little Elm have to offer this week. Online book club.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Coby Pait, Lead Special Education Teacher for BB Owen Elementary in The Colony
Coby Pait has been teaching at BB Owen Elementary for eight years, specializing as a resource teacher and ensuring all new special education teachers are trained. Pait loves to sing, spend time with her kids, and enjoys napping. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Playoff time: What to watch for as the volleyball postseason gets underway
The fields of 128 are set, with the latest edition of the UIL state volleyball playoffs set to begin Monday. Three weeks of postseason action will be culminate on the familiar hardwood of the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, the site of this year's state tournament. It was a stage that programs like Lovejoy and Celina experienced last season, and those two teams, along with several others within Collin County, have aspirations of another deep run in the coming weeks.
starlocalmedia.com
The Colony’s White gearing up for 2nd consecutive state appearance
The Colony senior Brandon White has qualified for the Class 5A cross country state meet for the second straight season. White said that his experience of running in Round Rock last season will be a huge advantage for him when he runs the 5K course at Old Settler’s Park next Saturday at 10:40 a.m. He ran to a time of 17:07.9 in his first-ever state appearance last season.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Amy Wells, the Executive Director of Keep Lewisville Beautiful
Amy Wells is the Executive Director of Keep Lewisville Beautiful and this October marks her 18th year with the organization. When she’s not working, Wells has interests in paleontology, reading science fiction, and crafts. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
UNT student focuses on naturalistic, horror aspects in artwork
As part of the University of North Texas’ Art in Public Spaces course, five artists were chosen to create murals focused on combining personal creativity with art at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, or LLELA. Juan Ramos is the fourth artist featured in this five-part series. He is...
starlocalmedia.com
Carrying on the tradition: Anyanwu, Sachse capture 10th consecutive district championship
In the history of Garland ISD athletics, it would be hard to find a program to rival the success and the consistency of the Sachse volleyball team. While many programs take some time to build, the Mustangs not only made the playoffs in their first year of varsity play under head coach Rikki Jones, they advanced to the regional semifinals in 2004.
starlocalmedia.com
7-5A Division I Football: Stallions, Wranglers look to close strong
North Mesquite (1-5 in 7-5A Division I, 2-7 overall) saw its slim playoff hopes officially come to an end on Friday with a 43-15 loss to Lancaster at Bev Humphrey Stadium. The Tigers (5-1, 7-2) had their ground game going from the start, as Kyson Brown opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown run and Kewan Lacy bulled in from a yard out to open a 14-0 lead.
starlocalmedia.com
Collin County Football Roundup: Celina clinches district title; McKinney Boyd wins again
Celina running back Gabe Gayton took his first carry of the night 43 yards for a touchdown, and the Bobcats never looked back. Celina picked its fifth consecutive win and maintained its unbeaten record in 7-4A Division I on Friday, cruising past Pinkston for a 38-7 victory from Wilmer-Hutchins Stadium. The Bobcats (8-1, 5-0) clinched the district title with the win, assuring themselves the league's top seed for the Class 4A Division I playoffs.
starlocalmedia.com
Mpofu, offensive line paving another big year for Bobcats
There's a certain prestige that comes with playing on the Celina football team's offensive line — a linchpin in the program's longstanding success. The Bobcats had a wealth of talent to replace up front heading into this season, including four starters from their state semifinal run, but they had a reliable building block already in place in senior Hamish Mpofu.
starlocalmedia.com
Martin, Prestonwood embracing change, racking up wins
With more than three seasons worth of starting experience at quarterback for the Prestonwood Christian football team, senior Maguire Martin has both seen and experienced plenty as a Lion. As one of the most tenured members of this year's team, Martin has helped Prestonwood navigate an offseason of change under...
starlocalmedia.com
7-5A Division II Football: Pirates come up short against Terrell
Poteet saw its playoff hopes come to an end on Friday as Terrell put the defensive clamps on in a 42-7 victory at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. The Pirates fall to 2-4 in 7-5A Division II and 2-7 overall, while the Tigers move to 3-3 and 4-5.
Comments / 0