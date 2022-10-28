ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 reasons why Penn State will lose to Ohio State

By Sam Dehring
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Penn State is home again this week to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Last season, the Nittany Lions were in Columbus under the lights. Penn State kept it close, but eventually lost in the end 33-24.

This will be the most crucial game of the season for the Nittany Lions. Penn State made the Buckeyes’ pass defense struggle a bit last season. However, that might not be the case this season. Ohio State is a stronger team this year, with quarterback CJ Stroud playing at a high level. Not only that, with the way he is playing, Stroud could likely be playing his way into New York to be a Heisman Trophy finalist.

This will be a tough matchup for Penn State. They, to no surprise, are the underdogs for this game. Anything can happen, but this game is Ohio State’s to lose.

Here are the top five reasons why Ohio State will beat Penn State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

CJ Stroud is playing at a high level

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rKPdj_0iq66Lr400 Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

This one is fairly easy. CJ Stroud is a better quarterback than Sean Clifford and it's not very close. However, Clifford has had a productive season thus far. His struggles stand out, but Clifford has played well this season for the most part. As for Stroud, not only has he put himself in the Heisman race, but he has also put himself in the running for the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. His 24 touchdown passes and 94.4 quarterback rating are both first in the country. Ohio State's offense has a plethora of talent, enough to defeat the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Penn State's lack of depth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dKpa_0iq66Lr400 Oct 22, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Minnesota 45-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

If there is one notable weakness about Penn State this season, it's their lack of depth. One area worth mentioning is their running back room. While freshmen Nick Singleton has had himself an impressive first year at Penn State, one familiar name in their running back room, Devyn Ford, recently left the program, leaving the Nittany Lions with one less talented back on their team. Penn State has had plenty of freshmen play for them this season, and their lack of depth at times has shown. However, for the most part, the Nittany Lions have done a nice job overcoming that obstacle. Ohio State will be a tough one for them, though.

Ohio State has multiple offensive players to watch out for

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPHJW_0iq66Lr400 Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates catching the touchdown during the second quarter against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State's offense is lethal. It's actually a bit ridiculous how much talent they have. They lost both Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to the NFL. But their returning receivers are Jaxon Smith-Njigba (who is currently injured), Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming. Harrison Jr. has first-place PFF single coverage grade of 92.9. He is also in first place with nine touchdown receptions, second place with overall receptions and second place in receiving yards. On top of that, Egbuka has a fourth-place PFF grade of 84.0, while Fleming has a 16
th place PFF grade of 78.9. That's not all. They also have running back TreyVeyon Henderson and running back Miyan Williams. Williams is having himself an impressive season. His missed tackles PFF grade of 0.41 is tied for second in the country. As you can see, this offensive talent might be a little bit too much for Penn State to handle on Saturday.

Ohio State Pass Rush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bWFJi_0iq66Lr400 Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) tackles Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) on a run in the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State has had some talented pass rushers in Columbus throughout the years -- with their most recent one being Chase Young. However, this season, it is Zach Harrison. Going into this season, Harrison had an 88.0 PFF grade. The Buckeyes know how to get to the quarterback, and Harrison is a key player to watch on their defense. He is coming off a career-high season in 2021, where he recorded 33 total tackles and three sacks. In 2022, Harrison currently has eight total tackles and a forced fumble. The Buckeyes pass rushing core is productive, and it can be enough to pressure Sean Clifford and the Penn State offense on Saturday.

Penn State Running Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iY66c_0iq66Lr400 Oct 22, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Minnesota 45-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, running back Devyn Ford is no longer with the team, leaving Penn State with one less player in their running back room. The Nittany Lions are going to need more than just Nick Singleton to get their run game going. Sean Clifford is another player that has been productive in the run game. Ohio State's defense has given up an average of 93.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth in the Big Ten. Penn State averages 179 rushing yards per game. It might be a challenge for Ohio State, taking on the Nittany Lions run game, led by Singleton. However, they do have the talent to overcome that on Saturday. Anything can happen, but it would be a bit surprising to see the Buckeyes put on upset alert for this game against the Nittany Lions. They have the talent to beat Penn State by multiple scores on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

