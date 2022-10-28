Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Eckel appointed as Perrysburg Twp. administrator
LIME CITY — Township trustees have chosen Jon Eckel, the recently retired assistant city administrator for Perrysburg, as the new township administrator. Eckel’s hiring was announced at the Oct. 19 regular trustees meeting. Eckel has spent his career working for the city of Perrysburg. Prior to his year...
bgindependentmedia.org
Legion Post commander urges voters to back Ghanbari
Voters of Wood County, please join me in reelecting an outstanding public servant for Ohio House District 75 – Haraz Ghanbari! Haraz has been a strong and effective voice for Wood County since beginning his service in the Ohio House in 2019. I doubt that there is anyone in the Ohio House who works harder for his constituents than Haraz.
Washington Local Schools plans new middle school to replace Jefferson Junior High
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local Schools has plans for a new middle school. The project has a price tag of about $73 million, but Superintendent Kadee Anstadt said it won't cost residents a dime, because it's going to be paid for exclusively with state funding. Back in 2019, the...
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
wlen.com
Three Lenawee County Schools to Receive Rebates to Aide Transition to Electric School Buses
Britton, MI – Three Lenawee County school districts will be receiving rebates to help transition school buses to electric buses. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s announced of the winners of the 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Clean School Bus Rebates. In total, 25 Michigan school districts will receive over $54 million in rebates to help transition 138 buses.
bgindependentmedia.org
BGSU scholars to address AI & everyday life & Mexican indigenous experience with COVID in public presentations
The Bowling Green State University Institute for the Study of Culture and Society (ICS) will host guest speakers in November with topics focused on navigating a digital society and the pandemic’s impact on indigenous communities. On Thursday, Nov. 3, Dr. John Dowd, associate professor in the BGSU School of...
sent-trib.com
How can fairgrounds be better used? $48,000 study may have the answer
The Wood County Fair Board president believes they do a fairly good job of utilizing the fairgrounds. But a $48,000 study, which was funded by the county, may show some room for improvement, according to Kyle Culp, the president. The study, which will be completed this fall and was mentioned...
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
13abc.com
Wauseon restaurant hiring people with special needs to take on “purposeful jobs”
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A newer restaurant in downtown Wauseon called “The Table on Fulton”, is looking to hire more people with special needs. The whole process is made possible by Triangular Processing, a local non-profit for people with developmental disabilities that’s been around for 25 years.
bgindependentmedia.org
New city arborist understands bond between people and trees
Adrien Lowien-Kirian understands the attachments people have to their trees. She herself is a lover of everything from giant oaks to compact redbuds. “People really care about their trees. I get it,” said Lowien-Kirian, the new city arborist for Bowling Green. Lowien-Kirian grew up near Marblehead, surrounded by wooded...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Wood County, OH
An area sprawling with natural sites and historic locations, Wood County gives you opportunities for enjoyable activities and worthwhile experiences. The county lies in northwest Ohio, bordered by the Maumee River on its northwestern side. It was established in 1820 and initially had Perrysburg as its county seat, later changed...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG curbside recycling costs per ton are more than triple the cost for landfilling trash
The cost of recycling is 3.5 times per ton more than the cost to send trash to the landfill for the city of Bowling Green. As of September, the price for curbside recycling a ton of materials was approximately $142 – compared to about $42 for landfilling a ton of trash. But city officials have no plans to discontinue the curbside pickups of recyclables.
13abc.com
ProMedica CEO retiring
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The ProMedica Board of Directors chose Arturo Polizzi to serve as ProMedica’s next chief executive officer Friday. He will replace Randy Oostra, who is retiring after 25 years with the organization on October 31. In an email sent to staff, the hospital said Oostra was...
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-27-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
blueandgoldtoday.org
False Alarm Lockdown
On September 23, 2022 Findlay High School went on a level 2 lockdown for threat of school violence. The lockdown roughly lasted around an hour. After the lockdown was lifted and students were permitted to transition to their 11 period class, FHS administration announced via Remind and Final Forms, as well as in an email from the district superintendent to teachers, that the report of violence was false and that all students and staff are safe.
hollandsfj.us
Real Estate Transfers
Real estate transfers received for October 11 to 25, 2022. Lucretia J. Parsons to Dwayne R. Cundick, 10706 Frankfort Road, Holland, $11,400. Emily S. Beckmann, trustee, to Linda and Jeffrey Boulton, 7712 Lonetree Court, Maumee, $343,800. Joshua D. Payzant to Kermit and Connie Ferrell, 1671 Ravine Estates Drive, Maumee, $230,000....
13abc.com
I-75 barrier wall repair in Lucas County to begin Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has provided an update on upcoming highway construction in Lucas County. According to ODOT, on I-75, between Ottawa River Road and I-280, there will be a left lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repairs. The repairs will take place from Oct. 31 through mid-November.
sent-trib.com
BG man arrested for public indecency
A Bowling Green man was arrested for disorderly conduct after he urinated in public. On Saturday around 6:08 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Main Street for an intoxicated male. The caller advised she saw a man in the parking lot and...
13abc.com
Toledo Correctional Institution welcomes its first woman warden
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A graduate of Whitmer high school is making history. Kimberly Henderson is the first woman to be named warden at the Toledo Correctional Institution. Toledo Correctional Institution, also known as TOCI is a maximum security prison for men. “I’m kind of taking it in,” said Warden Kimberly...
sent-trib.com
Pumpkinbots make spooktacular return at BGSU
Pumpkinbots are making deliveries on campuses across the country, including Bowling Green State University. Courtesy of Starship Technologies, the world’s leading provider of autonomous delivery services, these orange bots are making deliveries on campus for a limited time. You can’t call them a Pumpkinbot specifically, but one of them...
