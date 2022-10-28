On September 23, 2022 Findlay High School went on a level 2 lockdown for threat of school violence. The lockdown roughly lasted around an hour. After the lockdown was lifted and students were permitted to transition to their 11 period class, FHS administration announced via Remind and Final Forms, as well as in an email from the district superintendent to teachers, that the report of violence was false and that all students and staff are safe.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO