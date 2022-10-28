Read full article on original website
KEYC
Halloween: the local history behind the holiday
KEYC
Trick or treaters head out in droves for Halloween
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A perfect evening for candy and costumes as families flocked to Trunk or Treat at the North Mankato Taylor Library. “We just love it,” Wade Hoffman said. “25 still dressing up,” Mirza Dominguez said. “Now with a plus one.”. “We are just having...
KEYC
North Mankato Police reminds public about Halloween safety
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With all the Trick or treaters out tonight for Halloween, authorities are reminding community members of some safety tips. North Mankato police chief says drivers should slow down and be alert in residential neighborhoods. With kids excited for Halloween, make sure to allow yourself more time...
KEYC
New garbage, recycling schedule starts Nov. 1
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s residential garbage and recycling pick-up schedule changes will go into effect tomorrow. Collection is now shifting to a four-day pick-up, Tuesday through Friday, beginning at 4 a.m. There will be two pick-ups for garbage this week as a result of the change in schedule.
KEYC
Large crowd comes out to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the second year, Riverfront Drive closed Saturday to celebrate the hispanic Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Last year’s event was an overwhelming success for organizers, who came back more prepared than ever, as organizers estimate this year’s event to be nearly double the size of last year’s.
KEYC
Trendy Countertops: what is Southern Minnesota attracted to?
Kiwanis Holiday Lights is celebrating 10 years in the community, and the Mankato Brewery is helping them spread the word. United Way seeking board members, making progress in 2023 fundraising campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. Applications are now open for Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Board of Directors. Food...
KEYC
Food Friday: Purple Goose in Janesville serves up the tasty goods
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - For this week’s Food Friday, Kelsey and Lisa visited The Purple Goose in Janesville, where the smells of pizza and roasted chicken lured the dynamic duo. just like it has for patrons since Judy Jacobs purchased it from The American Legion in 2003. Purple Goose...
thriftyminnesota.com
Christmas in Color MN at Valleyfair – 2022 Discount Tickets – It’s PRESALE TIME!
Experience amazing holiday lights at Valleyfair and save on admission with Christmas In Color Valleyfair Discount Tickets for 2022!. Christmas in Color is BACK for 2022 at Valleyfair! This is a drive-thru holiday light show that has proved to be very popular. This socially safe, drive-thru animated light show was...
KEYC
Sweaters: Staying fashionably cool while staying warm
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When it comes to sweaters, there’s never a bad time to wear them, no matter what the season is. When the weather is still mild, a person can wear a sweater vest. However, as it gets cooler, it’s best to layer it over a button-front shirt, a long-sleeve tee, or a dress. For more on some of the latest sweater trends Kelsey and Lisa, sat down in-studio with Kristen Fox, the owner of Pippi Lane Boutique in Waseca.
KEYC
Test drive: How to pick the best set of wheels
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In the market for a new vehicle? Going to a dealership and actually going through the whole process can be so daunting. There likely aren’t many things people dread more than dealing with a car salesman. Well, times they are a-changing. Things don’t work quite...
KEYC
Benefit planned for Janesville man severely injured after accident
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A benefit is being held this week for a man who severely injured himself in a diving accident. Logan Nesset of Janesville broke multiple parts of the vertebra in his neck back in mid-July. Nesset has been in rehabilitation following his hospitalization. The money raised during...
KEYC
Protecting your home from Winter pests
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The change in seasons can leave animals looking for new homes. Stein Innvaer, Area Wildlife Supervisor for Nicollet said “The landscape for the last three months now, we’ve been in harvest and 90% of the land has changed dramatically. The crops are gone, the ground has been plowed and for an animal now, there’s no cover nowhere to hide and most of the food has been removed.”
Costco to open its 10th Twin Cities store
Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 10th Twin Cities store – and its 13th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
KEYC
Public Safety seeks suspects in connection with damaged sculpture
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is asking for help in identifying suspects accused of damaging with a sculpture this weekend downtown. The sculpture, better known as “Endeavor” was located on hickory street. It is valued at $15,000 according to city officials. The damage was done just...
KEYC
West dominates Chaska in section semifinals
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West football team played host to Chaska in the Section 2AAAAA semifinals Saturday. Scarlets host Chanhassen on Friday with a ticket to this year’s state tournament on the line.
Search Continues For Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - A large search effort is took place today in a southern Twin Cities suburb for a young man who went missing over the weekend. The Eagan Police Department says 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen around 2 AM Sunday. Officials today issued a request to people living in an area on the western side of the Dakota County community to check their security cameras to see if anything was recorded between 2 AM and 4 AM Sunday that could assist with the investigation into the man's disappearance.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Photos: Spacious house with views of Lake Byllesby for sale in Cannon Falls
Enjoy a relaxing, private setting with beautiful views of Lake Byllesby. The home features over 3,500 square feet with a walkout to the lake. There are two spacious bedrooms on the main level. The primary bedroom has a private 3/4 bath. Large windows in the living room show views of...
KIMT
Cities, counties in southern Minnesota differ in legal THC response
State legislators surprised observers earlier this year by adding a provision to a Health and Human Services omnibus bill to legalize the sale and consumption of products containing small amounts of THC, the psychoactive substance contained in marijuana. One of the most consequential items to come out of an otherwise...
KEYC
St. Clair/Loyola cruises past Blooming Prairie
ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) -The St. Clair/Loyola football team hit the field against Blooming Prairie in the Section 2AA semifinals Saturday. St. Clair/Loyola wins 42-14. Spartans play Blue Earth Area for the Section 2AA Championship Friday at JWP High School.
fox9.com
Man dies from possible drowning at senior center in Rice County
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening. The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.
