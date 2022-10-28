Quentin Tarantino Dismisses Kanye West’s Comments That He Originated Idea For 2012’s ‘Django Unchained’

Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Kanye West Trolled by 50 Cent, N.O.R.E and Young Thug
Kanye West is back to inspiring his fellow rappers, who are trolling him over his empire imploding due to Adidas, Balenciaga, TJ Maxx and others leaving him in the dust. Everywhere you look on social media, Ye's the butt of endless jokes and memes ... and rappers like 50 Cent, N.O.R.E., Jadakiss and Young Thug (from jail, even) are jumping on the sarcastic "cutting ties" trend.
theplaylist.net
‘Alien: Resurrection’ Director Jean-Pierre Jeunet Punches Back At Joss Whedon For Making Films Aimed At “Morons”
The “Alien” franchise has had a headache-inducing history. Though dozens of scripts were developed over the years, many were completely tossed out, and several films featured last-minute scenes being rewritten on the set during filming. While the first two installments from directors Ridley Scott and James Cameron were massively praised commercial and critical successes, the second half of the Ellen Ripley odyssey gets dicey pretty fast.
TMZ.com
Kanye Compares Himself to Emmett Till in 'Lynching' Rant to Ari Emanuel
Kanye West is on a new tear -- suggesting what happened to Emmett Till is what's happening to him as he falls from grace ... this while trying to get Ari Emanuel's attention. New posts have been popping up on Ye's IG page of late -- ever since he was reinstated -- but a string of troubling thoughts are cropping up Sunday ... including the notion that he's going through a modern-day "lynching," presumably at the hands of the ex-WME chief.
theplaylist.net
Sigourney Weaver Says Hollywood’s “Incredible Sexism” Is The Reason She Didn’t Pursue A Directing Career
Veteran actress Sigourney Weaver has made a name for herself playing strong and determined characters going back to the original “Alien” film from 1979, where she essentially played a modified version of the “final girl” in Ridley Scott’s artsy sci-fi take on the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” However, her ambitions to get behind the camera as a director seemingly were dashed by “incredible sexism” in Hollywood that she experienced first-hand as an actress trying to lead rather large studio films over multiple decades.
‘Canary Black’: First-Look Image From Action Thriller Starring Kate Beckinsale & Rupert Friend — AFM
Principal photography has begun in Croatia on the action thriller Canary Black, starring Kate Beckinsale and Rupert Friend (Anatomy of a Scandal). Production has also shared the first-look image from the project, which you can check out above. The action flick is directed by the Taken and Peppermint filmmaker Pierre Morel from a screenplay by Matthew Kennedy (Inheritance). Producer, financier, and sales firm Anton (Greenland) holds world sales rights and will be selling the film at AFM this week. The film’s plot follows a top CIA operative, Avery Graves (Beckinsale), who is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save...
TMZ.com
Blueface's GF, Chrisean Rock, Takes Back DV Claims, Blames Herself
12:54 PM PT -- Chrisean Rock is reversing course, taking back her claims of an attack at the hands of Blueface and now saying she was "on a bad trip" ... and that he actually rescued her. Chrisean says she blacked out and was trying to jump out of their...
James Corden Got Called Out Again By Keith McNally For His "Massive Lie," But It Appears This Feud Could Finally Be Over
Its been a riveting two weeks, and I don't want this thing to end.
theplaylist.net
Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ Series Taps Yahya Abdul-Mateen II As The Lead Hero
It’s impressive to see the sheer volume and quality of genre projects with which actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Trial of The Chicago 7”) has been involved in such a short period. Some of them include Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” soft-reboot, Michael Bay’s heist thriller “Ambulance,” playing a new incarnation of Morpheus in Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrections,” a major villain in the two “Aquaman” movies from director James Wan, and earning an Emmy award for his performance on the HBO series “Watchmen.” Well, the rising star has nabbed another significant role in a comic book project.
theplaylist.net
Henry Cavill & Eiza González Tapped For Guy Ritchie WWII Action Spy Pic ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’
British actor Henry Cavill (“The Witcher“) made waves recently by announcing his official return to the Superman role with early development on a sequel to “Man of Steel.” But that’s not the only thing on the horizon as he’s already teamed with director Matthew Vaughn (“The Kingsman” franchise) on the Apple franchise-starter “Argylle” which could give the streaming service its own run of blockbuster-level spy films.
Jordyn Woods & Karl Anthony-Towns Dress As Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak for Halloween With Silk Shirts & 70’s-Inspired Shoes
Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, Karl Anthony Towns, are kicking off Halloweekend early. On Friday, Woods uploaded an Instagram reel, which showed off her joint costume with Towns. The recording sees the fashion influencer and the Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player posing together in an arcade and eventually turning around to reveal their looks. Woods and Towns transformed into the R&B duo Silk Sonic — consisting of musicians Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. “Introducing Bruno Woods & Anderson Towns,” Woods jokingly captioned the new post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Woods was dressed in Bruno Mars’ signature...
‘Black Panther’ Podcast, Hosted by Ta-Nehisi Coates, to Debut Before ‘Wakanda Forever’ Opens in Theaters
“Wakanda Forever,” a podcast that dives deep into the making of the blockbuster sequel to “Black Panther,” will debut next week. Ta-Nehisi Coates has narrated the six-episode series, which features interviews with director Ryan Coogler, producer Kevin Feige, star Angela Bassett and incorporates audio narrative storytelling about the comic book mythos. The first episode airs on Nov. 3 in advance of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which opens in theaters on Nov. 11. The podcast, produced by Proximity Media, Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment, will also honor the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. Boseman, who played King T’Challa in the original “Black Panther,” died...
Swifties, rise! Taylor Swift is taking 'Midnights' on the road with U.S. stadium tour
Taylor Swift's tour announcement comes more than a week after she released her 10th studio album 'Midnights.' Here's where she'll be playing and when.
theplaylist.net
Music Supervisor Randall Poster Says Jack White Is In Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’￼
If you aren’t listening to Brian Koppelman’s excellent podcast, The Moment, let this be the reminder that you need to do that. A screenwriter, director, and current writer/showrunner, co-creator, and executive producer of Showtime’s “Billions” and the anthology show “Super Pumped,” which focuses on ‘The Battle For Uber’ in season one with his partner David Levien. A former music exec & A&R guy before he shifted focus to films, Koppelman interviews an array of guests and, many not just from the world of movies or music.
theplaylist.net
‘The Mosquito Coast’ Review: Season 2 Of Apple TV’s Engaging Family Drama Gets Lost In The Jungle
“People don’t change, Allie. They just reveal themselves over time.” The final line of the season premiere of Apple TV+’s “The Mosquito Coast” could be about the show itself, a program that maybe never had the gravity or potential that its first season implied it could. The first season felt like it was setting up an interesting study of conflicted morals, white privilege, and family tension. It was a tight 7-episode season with a pair of episodes directed by the great Rupert Wyatt (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) and taut screenwriting that filtered through a coiled performance from the underrated Justin Theroux. Everything that worked about the first season has an inferior counterpart in the second. It’s unnecessarily three episodes longer—a decision that’s not supported by plot but just drags out the action of the season—and it leans into clichés that it felt like the writers actively avoided in the first season.
theplaylist.net
‘The Penguin’ Series: Cristin Milioti To Play Sofia Falcone In ‘The Batman’ Spinoff
In the wake of the formation of DC Studios by Warner Bros. Discovery, Matt Reeves continues to forge on, expanding his own cinematic universe spun off from the hit feature film, “The Batman.” Multiple HBO Max shows and a second movie is on the horizon. One of those about to head into production early next year is “The Penguin,” starring Colin Farrell as his scene-stealing crook Oswald Copplepot, aka, Penguin.
theplaylist.net
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe & Director Eric Appel On Making a Parody of Music Biopics, Working with Al & More [The Discourse Podcast]
In today’s episode of The Discourse, host Mike DeAngelo puts on his accordion and talks about The Roku Channel’s latest release, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” with the director Eric Appel (“Son of Zorn,” “Funny or Die Presents…”) and star Daniel Radcliffe (the “Harry Potter” films, “Swiss Army Man,” “Miracle Workers”). The parody film follows Weird Al’s life from weird, polka-obsessed child to world-renowned rockstar to depraved, alcoholic, Madonna-loving Sex God.
theplaylist.net
‘The Witcher’: Henry Cavill Exits Series & Liam Hemsworth Recast As Geralt For Season 4
The Superman of it all is very real. How serious is Henry Cavill about returning to the Man Of Steel role and re-entering the DC Universe? Well, there’s no more apparent sign that he’s dropping his current money project at Netflix that’s probably paid him handsomely well in the last few years. That’s right, after this third season, Cavill is calling it quits with his lead role in “The Witcher.” Netflix revealed today—in a tweet of all things on a Saturday—some good news: “The Witcher” has received an early fourth season renewal. The bad news, however, is that Cavill is leaving, and the role is being recast with Liam Hemsworth (“Independence Day: Resurgence”).
theplaylist.net
‘Severance’ Season 2 Adds Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, Bob Balaban & More￼
Directed by Ben Stiller and from his RedHour productions, the Apple TV+ series surreal office works thriller “Severance” became a massive hit in the winter of 2022. Trying to capitalize on the buzz, Apple TV is moving fast on season two and has added a bevy of new actors as production has begun.
theplaylist.net
‘Louis Armstrong: Black and Blues’ Review: Sacha Jenkins Honors Pops’ Legacy As A Jazz Founding Father
In an odd moment of chance, “Louis Armstrong: Black and Blues” is released at a moment in which musical artist Kanye West is rapidly losing the support of the global brands he was associated with due to his recent tirade of anti-Semitic comments. To observe a standard but thoughtful look at a trailblazing artist, while such a prominent contemporary musical innovator has positioned themselves as the architect of their downfall, is somewhat bewildering in contrast. This focus on the life and trials of Louis Armstrong isn’t reinventing the wheel at any point. It’s doubtful that many would think as much. However, this breezy yet informative watch has perhaps accidentally illustrated not just how far black musical talent has moved the needle but the vast differences in how talent moves within the world.
theplaylist.net
Emilia Clarke To Play Oscar Wilde’s Wife In Sophie Hyde’s ‘An Ideal Wife’
Actress Emilia Clarke after leading HBO’s massively popular “Game of Thrones” series, has been dabbling in other big genre projects such as “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and will be seen next year in Marvel’s big Skrull event streaming series “Secret Invasion.” However, it looks like Clarke is seeking more dramatic work with one of her next projects, which happens to be a biopic surrounding the life of an iconic literary figure.
