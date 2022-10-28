The metaverse is now part of the curriculum. ByondXR, which offers an immersive virtual retail experience, created an exclusive course for the Fashion Institute of Technology, “The Business of Virtual Merchandising.” In the spring semester, the course, using the company’s software, focused on sustainability and technology in fashion. This fall semester, the course focuses on the changes in retail merchandising for wholesale showrooms, retail visual merchandising and online platforms, and b-to-b and b-to-c business models, the company said. More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion Week2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsInside the Jacquard by Google...

