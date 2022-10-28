La Liga Side Could Approach Manchester United's Donny Van De Beek In January

Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek is subject of interest from La Liga ahead of the January transfer window.

Since arriving at Old Trafford from Ajax some seasons ago Donny Van De Beek has struggled to find a consistent run of games at Manchester United . However the midfielder is now playing under familiar boss, Erik Ten Hag .

Despite Ten Hag and Van De Beek having a good relationship from their time together at Ajax, it seems unlikely that the midfielder will feature often. United added two new midfielders in the summer transfer window.

With the arrivals of both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen it has pushed Van De Beek even further down the pecking order. Reports had began to surface in the summer suggesting that the Dutchman could leave the club in the near future.

The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Premier League side Everton. Van De Beek failed to really make an impact at Goodison Park.

Following his return to United the Dutchman picked up an injury. Ten Hag brought the 25 year old on last night against Sheriff in the Europa League as he returned to the first team squad.

Van De Beek may need to look elsewhere next year if he wants to return to first team football. A new report has emerged today from the Spanish press stating that he may have a lifeline.

According to the report posted on TeamTalk quoting the 'Spanish Press' they say; "Valencia are ready to end Van de Beek’s Man Utd nightmare in January.

Their manager, Gennaro Gattuso, wants at least two new arrivals at the Metsalla in winter and Van de Beek is in his sights.

"A loan deal would be favoured, though per the report, the terms won’t be to United’s liking. It’s claimed a deal will be difficult to pull off unless United agree to cover part of the Dutchman’s salary."

