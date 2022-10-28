ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Players to Know For Kentucky Against Tennessee

By Matt Ray
 4 days ago

No.3 Tennessee is set to host No.19 Kentucky in an all-important SEC East clash. If the Volunteers handle Kentucky, all eyes will turn toward Athens (Ga.) for what will be the most important game in series history between the Bulldogs and the Vols. But before that happens, Georgia has to handle Florida and Tennessee has to take down another ranked team. To do so, the Vols will have to contain Kentucky's playmakers. We take a look at the Kentucky players to know ahead of Saturday night's clash.

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Will Levis holds all the hype for Kentucky's offense as he continues to receive plenty of draft talk, but the Wildcats' offensive success hinges on Rodriguez Jr. He is arguably the most underrated player in the SEC, and he is as physical as any running back in the country. He missed the first four games of the season, and he already has accumulated 395 yards and three touchdowns since returning. It is hard to shutdown Rodriguez, but Tennessee has to limit him to avoid another shootout on Saturday night.

Will Levis

Levis has some undeniable traits, but he has been inconsistent for Kentucky at times. He is banged up coming into this contest, but Tennessee will certainly get his best shot. Levis is completing nearly 70% of his passes and has thrown 13 touchdowns to just five interceptions. Tennessee has to get to the Wildcats' signal-caller and disrupt his rhythm early on.

Wide Receiver Trio

Levis has spread the ball around this fall, but the bulk of his completions have gone to three receivers, Tayvion Robinson (25), Barion Brown (24), and Dane Key (20). Robinson is the veteran of the group and is tough matchup in the slot, while the freshmen work the edge. Brown is a speedster Kentucky tries to facilitate touches to, while Key is a possession receiver that Kentucky likes to use to make contested, physical catches. Brown is also the return man for the Cats, and he is dangerous. He has already returned one kick for a touchdown this season.

DeAndre Square

Kentucky will likely be without veteran linebacker Jacquez Jones, meaning Square has to have an even bigger role in the Wildcat's defensive approach. He has been lights out for Kentucky this season with 52 total tackles, three for loss, a sack and an interception.

Carrington Valentine

The veteran defensive back is huge for Kentucky in pre-snap, and his on-field production has been consistent, too. He is a vital part of a secondary that will have its hands full with Tennessee. Valentine has 24 tackles on the season, a sack and an interception.

Deone Walker

Kentucky rotates a lot upfront, so statistically speaking, there has not been as much production, but there is no one more talented than the true freshman upfront. Walker is a space eater at 6'6", 330lbs, but he can also move. He can create a problem for Tennessee's pass game if he has success with an interior pass rush and pushing the pocket back into Hendon Hooker's face.

Other players to note include, RB Kavosiey Smoke, TE Jordan Dingle, DB Keidron Smith, LB J.J. Weaver.

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

