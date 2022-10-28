ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It or Skip It: 'Big Mouth' Season 6 on Netflix, a Raunchy Yet Insightful Installment

By Kayla Cobb
 4 days ago

Big Mouth is back with its sixth season on Netflix . Prepare for more musical numbers, Hormone Monster jokes, and surprisingly smart takes on gender and sexuality. Only this time around, there’s a baby in the mix.
BIG MOUTH SEASON 6 : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: It wouldn’t be Big Mouth without an introduction that is somehow both gross and meta. Andrew (John Mulaney) forlornly stares out his snowy window as he talks about missing his new love interest, Bernie Sanders (Kristin Schaal). It’s the perfect opportunity for a nasty joke from his Hormone Monster, but Maury (Nick Kroll) misses the mark, calling Bernie’s boobs “sweet socialist sweater sausages.” Gross, yes. But also weird.

Maury quickly explains why he’s off his game, blaming his pregnancy and the fact that Connie (Maya Rudolph) doesn’t want to be the mother to his child. “Well, that’s a lot of information,” Andrew says. “I guess people really need to watch the spinoff?”

“They watched it. You didn’t watch it?” Maury asks. Big Mouth has never been a show to hold hands. And now that Human Resources is canonical, it’s more important than ever to roll with the punches.

The Gist: The kids of Bridgeton Middle School are back, and guess what? They’re still horny. Heading into Season 6, Andrew has to navigate his long-distance relationship with a girl who actually likes him. Jessi (Jessi Klein) is still dealing with her parents’ divorce. A newly empowered Missy (Ayo Edebiri) meets a new Christian boy in school. The chronically chaotic Jay (Jason Mantzoukas) and the composed Matthew (Andrew Rannells) are still figuring out their unexpected romance. And as for Nick (Kroll)? Once again, he’s struggling to developmentally keep up as his friends embrace adolescence.

But in Season 6’s premiere, Nick has an ace up his sleeve. That’s because his home is about to become one of the most coveted locations in all of middle school: the hookup house.

Our Take: Six seasons in, Big Mouth knows exactly what it is, and you should know if you like it or not. Do you find the crudest jokes on television funny, especially when they’re paired with insightful lessons about puberty? Congratulations. You’re going to love this. Does the thought of children singing about how horny they are make your skin crawl? Then this isn’t the show for you.

For the past few seasons, the true strength of Big Mouth has been its consistency. When Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett’s Netflix cartoon first premiered, it jumped all over the place. Thought-provoking and bold songs about women loving their bodies existed alongside skull fucking jokes. But over half a decade in, Big Mouth has gotten the hang of its awkward body and knows how to make it work. The jokes are as sharp as ever, and so are the life lessons. Season 6’s explorations into asexuality, the mistakes parents make, and the quiet horror of accidentally changing someone you love are especially strong.

That’s especially impressive considering Human Resources ended on a cliffhanger that threatened to forever change Maury and Connie’s relationship. Some of that interpersonal drama certainly comes up. But it isn’t long before the season evens out and it becomes about the humans again. This season even manages to introduce two babies without becoming annoying. That’s a feat in and of itself.

If there is one compliant about Big Mouth it has to do with Jay. Now that the series is taking his emotional journey more seriously, the ridiculous situations he finds himself in aren’t as funny as they used to be. At times, this change has worked for the better. This season allows us to see Jay through Matthew’s eyes and really appreciate his optimism and kindness in the face of such a terrible home life. But when Jay routinely does stuff like talk to his hookup pillows and brag about his jeans car, it’s a bit sad to see this character lapse back into punchline territory.

Sex and Skin: God, where do you even start? In Episode 1 alone there’s the aforementioned song about horny children, several make-out scenes between preteens, breast fondling, an X-rated ad, and a prepubescent boy wearing the scandalous Pretty Woman dress. So, yeah. There’s a lot of sex. That’s kind of the point of this entire show.

Parting Shot: We started with Andrew, and “The Hookup House” is ending with him too. Season 6’s first episode wraps up with Andrew asking Bernie to be his girlfriend and her saying yes. These sex-depraved kids are official.

Sleeper Star: It feels insane to call Brian Tyree Henry a sleeper star. But considering that Elijah is the only new regular in this first episode, it’s him be default. More of Henry is always a good thing.

Most Pilot-y Line: The clunkiest line in “The Hookup House” goes to Matthew. Right after Jay saves him from his exploding jeans car (it’s a weird show), Matthew says, “Oh shit, where are we going to hook up now?” From a plot perspective, the question that makes sense. The entire episode revolves around how hard it is to find a private place to make out when you’re in school. But it doesn’t align with Matthew’s feeling for Jay or how scared he should be about nearly dying.

Our Call: STREAM IT. Big Mouth is still as raunchy, funny, and surprisingly sweet as ever.

