Lycoming County, PA

State police investigating alleged theft

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

Jersey Shore, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman says her cleaning lady stole $500 worth of silverware, according to police.

State police at Montoursville said a 40-year-old woman reported the alleged theft from her home on Picnic Woods Roads on Aug. 13.

The silverware is valued at $500. The investigation is ongoing, police say.

