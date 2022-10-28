Read full article on original website
Liverpool vs Napoli - Champions League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Liverpool vs Napoli in the Champions League on TV and live streaming services.
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb - Champions League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, with team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton: Eagles secure narrow win after second half onslaught
Odsonne Edouard scored the only goal as Crystal Palace beat Southampton in the Premier League.
Bayern Munich vs Inter - Champions League: Team news, predicted lineups & prediction
Previewing Bayern Munich vs Inter in the Champions League, including team news, predicted lineups and prediction.
Man City predicted lineup vs Sevilla - Champions League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Sevilla in the Champions League.
Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona - Champions League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona in the Champions League, with team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Who could Bayern Munich face in the 2022/23 Champions League knockout stages?
A look at who Bayern Munich could face in the last 16 of the 2022/23 Champions League.
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 14
90min's Premier League team of the week for gameweek 14 of the 2022/23 season.
Marseille vs Tottenham - Champions League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Marseille vs Tottenham in the Champions League on TV and live streaming services.
Everton 0-3 Man Utd: Player ratings as Red Devils stretch perfect WSL start to 5 wins
Player ratings from Everton vs Man Utd in the WSL at Walton Hall Park.
Juventus vs Paris Saint-Germain - Champions League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Juventus and PSG team news and predictions ahead of their Champions League clash.
What teams are dropping from the Europa League into the Europa Conference League?
Teams that finish third in their Europa League group will drop down into the Europa Conference League. So, who already has and which teams could slide down?
PSG predicted lineup vs Juventus - Champions League
Predicting the PSG lineup to face Juventus in the Champions League.
Giorgio Chiellini compares Western Conference final to Champions League game
LAFC will host Austin FC for the Western Conference final on Sunday at Banc of California, and defender Giorgio Chiellini is preparing accordingly. The Italian made the shocking move to LAFC in June, amid the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign. After helping the team to first on the Western Conference table and the Supporters Shield, Chiellini now feels ready to take on his first MLS postseason tournament.
Alexis Sanchez looking forward to reigniting Tottenham feud
Alexis Sanchez has fond memories of playing Tottenham and is looking forward to doing so again.
Can Marcus Rashford become Man Utd's all-time leading goalscorer?
Could Marcus Rashford overhaul Wayne Rooney and become Manchester United's club record goalscorer?
Mikel Arteta discusses Bukayo Saka injury after Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest
Mikel Arteta discusses Bukayo Saka injury after Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest.
Erling Haaland: Man City striker to miss Sevilla clash
Pep Guardiola rules Erling Haaland out of Wednesday's Champions League game against Sevilla.
Joao Cancelo responds to rumours of possible Man City exit
Joao Cancelo says he wants to remain at Manchester City for a long time.
Premier League clubs scout Martin Terrier ahead of January transfer window
Rennes star Martin Terrier emerging as Premier League target for January
