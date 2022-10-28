Read full article on original website
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
Laura Dern (sort of) made a cameo on 'White Lotus' Season 2
Laura Dern has returned to working with one of her previous collaborators -- but you may have missed it. The "Jurassic Park" star has a small part in the second season premiere of HBO Max's ensemble dramedy anthology "The White Lotus," in a voice role as Dominic Di Grasso's (Michael Imperioli) estranged wife. (CNN and HBO Max are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)
Michael Imperioli recalls the 'Goodfellas' scene that sent him to the hospital
Michael Imperioli sat down with CNN's Chris Wallace to discuss the iconic actors he met working on the sets of "Goodfellas" and "The Sopranos" -- and the scene that sent him to the emergency room. Imperioli, 56, got his big break after being cast in Martin Scorsese's classic mob film...
Which Celebrity-Owned Restaurants Are Actually Worth Visiting?
I just want to know if the Jonas family restaurant is as delicious as I've always imagined.
Star 102.5 flips the switch to all-Christmas
Need a mood change, or a season change, even if it’s still warm outside? Star 102.5 FM flipped the switch at midnight, kicking off the season of 24/7 Christmas music.
Taylor Swift breaks another record by claiming all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100
Taylor Swift is breaking yet another record thanks to the release of her most recent album "Midnights." The entertainer, who already became Spotify's most-streamed artist over a 24-hour period upon the release of the record earlier this month, now claims all top ten slots of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time, according to the music charting website on Monday.
Why Stanley Tucci can't stay out of restaurant kitchens
Stanley Tucci knows a lot more about food now than he used to. That makes sense considering he's now rolling out the second season of his Emmy-winning CNN series, "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy." The show follows Tucci as he travels around Italy, learning about - and educating his audience - on the food, people and culture of the country.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Scott Clifton Suggests 1 Racy Reason for Liam-Hope-Steffy Love Triangle
'The Bold and the Beautiful' star Scott Clifton jokes about the reason why women are always fighting over his character Liam Spencer.
Kanye West comments on fallout from his antisemitic remarks
After a week of financial fallout following antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews, Kanye West is commenting on those thoughts, as well as what he's said about George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. In a rambling 16-minute video shared by WmgLab Records on YouTube Saturday and seemingly recorded...
Attention 'Swifties': Taylor Swift announces 'Eras' tour, lineup includes 2 shows at the Linc
Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field.
Lee Ji Han, K-pop singer, killed in Seoul crowd crush
Lee Ji Han, a Korean actor and K-pop singer, was among the more than 150 victims who died during a crowd surge at a Halloween celebration in Seoul over the weekend, his management announced. Lee's management agency 935 Entertainment confirmed the news to Korean media on Sunday. The outlet reported...
Diddy is unrecognizable dressed as The Joker for Halloween
Diddy brought his A-game for Halloween 2022. The music mogul pulled off a perfect version of The Joker from "The Dark Knight," complete with a creepy laugh. "It's not about the money," Diddy captioned photos of himself running around Hollywood. "It's about sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!!" In video shared...
Is buying a new TV worth it? You may be able to spruce up the one you have with these tips
If you can hold off that television purchase for a while longer, there are easy ways to optimize your existing TV's picture and sound.
Spooky movies to get you in the Halloween spirit
Halloween entertainment is serving major nostalgia this year, with some of our favorite spooky classics being remade, or better yet, getting a sequel. Check out these holiday classics that will certainly leave you a little frightened. "Hocus Pocus 2" The Sanderson Sisters are back! "Hocus Pocus 2" brings back Bette...
