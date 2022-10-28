High Street Residential receives zoning approval from Scottsdale commission

The Scottsdale Planning Commission has given zoning approval for a mixed-use, multifamily development plan near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue that seeks to update the current strip mall on the site.

The commission voted 7-0 Oct. 26 to approve a request for a minor amendment to the city’s general plan and approve a recommendation to council for a zoning district map amendment and development plan with amended development standards for the newly proposed development.

Known as High Street Residential, the proposal seeks to build 225 units and 11,000 square feet of nonresidential floor area on a 4.64-acre site west of the southwest corner of Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue. The site is just north of the municipal boarder of Town of Paradise Valley, near Chaparral High School. The address is 10050 N. Scottsdale Road.

The commission’s approval came with a stipulation that building height be three stories plus mechanical infrastructure, which is one story less than what the applicant sought.

Zoning attorney John Berry of Berry Riddell represented owner Acacia Creek Partners, LLC, a Michigan-based entity. At the Oct. 26 commission hearing, Berry said he wouldn’t be able to answer how many dwelling units would be lost by eliminating the fourth floor, saying they had not “really analyzed it.”

“It hurts but we’re committed to try and do the right thing,” Riddell said of accommodating concerns about the fourth story.

High Street Residential seeks to replace the existing retail strip center, but the existing California Pizza Kitchen restaurant and CVS pharmacy near Scottsdale Road will remain.

Original plans show the building includes 225 residential units with the ground floor comprised of nonresidential uses such as live/work units, coworking space and a fitness or yoga studio.

Additionally, 32% of the site will be open space, including a pedestrian hardscape, private courtyards and landscape. The areas along east Gold Dust Avenue and the building frontage are to be enhanced with new landscape and open space. Low water use, drought tolerant trees, shrubs and groundcovers with lush materials will be used throughout, plans state.