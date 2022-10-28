Read full article on original website
Larry David Farmer
Larry David Farmer passed away Oct. 24, 2022, at his home in Troy. He was born on April 6, 1961, to Arthur Larry and Ursula Ilse (Werner) Farmer in Fort Lewis/McChord Army and Air Force Base in Fort Lewis, Washington. He is survived by son, Ethan Allen Farmer and daughter, Jamie (Joe) Crews; granddaughter, Kelly Crews; brother, Jody Farmer; sisters, Cheryl Waldusky and Cathy (Cam) Foote; nieces and nephews, Gunner James, Tiffany (Sonny) Vakaloloma, Brandi Gimbel, Chance (Danielle) James, Britani (Jason) Bache, Chris (Brandy) Foote, Kody (Rachel) Foote, Makayla (Shamus) Sedler, Sabrina Foote, Michael Foote, Raul Foote, Trinity Foote and Raine...
Cabinet Peaks welcomes new Chief Nursing Officer
Cabinet Peaks Medical Center has a new Chief Nursing Officer. Tonya Teegartin, MBA, BSN, RN, NE-BC, took over the position recently. Teegartin was born and raised in northeast Indiana. She received her Associate of Science in Nursing from the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She continued her education at Indiana Wesleyan University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, as well as her Master of Business Administration in Healthcare. Presently, Tonya is attending Regis College online to receive her Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner-Doctorate on Nurse Practitioner with an anticipated graduation in 2024. In 2015, Tonya and her...
Eureka woman says Zinke is too corrupt for Montana
It’s up to all of us to to demand decency and integrity from our public servants in Montana. We shouldn’t vote for someone as inept and corrupt as Ryan Zinke just because he has a ‘R ‘after his name. It’s only been three years since he resigned from the Interior Department amid a series of ethics scandals and federal investigations — does he think Montanans forget, or that we are too dumb to know? I find it truly audacious that someone with this history of corruption would turn around after being basically fired from Trump’s cabinet and run for office in Montana...
Teresa M. McDonald
Teresa M. McDonald, 79, of Libby, Montana, passed away Oct. 17, 2022, at her home in Libby. She was born Dec. 8, 1942, in Delta, Colorado, to August and Agnes Welch. Arrangements were under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, Montana.
Fortine woman supports Brown, Rice for state Supreme Court
I am so shocked, and yet when I remember my own journey waking up to politics within Lincoln County… I’m not so shocked anymore. I remember all the recent political races; I had no idea who to vote for. I never knew who was running for our MT Supreme Court positions, for instance. Lately, I’ve been canvassing for the GOP. That means I walked and knocked door-to-door with a partner and we interviewed people about how they intend to vote. Whenever we asked them if they were following the MT Supreme Court race involving James Brown and Jim Rice as the conservative...
Libby resident wants county to say there is no election fraud in Montana
Hello Commissioners and Clerk and Recorder, I would like to see the Commissioners issue a statement that there is no election fraud in Montana and that the 2020 presidential election result was not fraudulent. Here is a quote from the Commissioner of Political Practices, given at a speech before a Montana legislative interim committee earlier this year: “Election misinformation, disinformation, the stuff that’s happening across the state, is harming and putting at risk our election officials, our election judges, our election volunteers and poll-watchers in the coming elections,” he said, addressing a legislative interim committee earlier this year." It is extremely important, as the elected representatives and election officials in Lincoln County, that you reassure the voters here that our elections are reliable and that our election officials, judges, volunteers and poll-watchers are not to be put at risk by claiming otherwise. Here is the article from which I extracted the above quote by Commissioner Mangan: https://mtstandard.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/commissioner-of-political-practices-to-step-down-before-term-ends/article_7fad770f-c7a9-57b0-bddc-5563806215a6.htmlutm_source=mtstandard.com&utm_campaign=%2Fnewsletter-templates%2Fnewsalert&utm_medium=PostUp&utm_content=85bc8f9da4e6c58c8defbaa7b3c403549b252d51 Thank you for your attention to this matter, Ann C. German, Libby
Troy man prefers Gustafson for state's high court
In the race for Montana Supreme Court Justice, Justice Ingrid Gustafson is the most qualified to protect our rights and enforce the rule of law even-handedly. I know that if re-elected, she will continue to apply the rule of law and stand up for those affected by asbestos contamination in Libby. I admire Justice Gustafson’s commitment to the integrity of an impartial court and her judicial experience in interpreting and protecting the Montana Constitution. Justice Ingrid Gustafson is not a politician, and has never been one. Her conservative adherence to the rule of law is proven by the fact that over 90% of her opinions were joined by every justice on the court. When casting your ballot, I urge you to vote for the experienced, nonpartisan candidate. Please join me in voting for Justice Gustafson for Montana Supreme Court Justice. Charles Runyan, Troy
Red Ribbon Week promotes drug-free lifestyle
Outfits worn by chefs, firefighters and law enforcement were just some of the costumes worn by Libby Elementary School students were part of Red Ribbon Week. The week-long events, held Oct. 24 to Oct. 28 were part of the school’s ongoing efforts to help its students live a drug-free life. “Students signed a pledge to be drug free then the kids dressed up and we had a poster contest and costume to end the week,” school Counselor Brittany Katzer said. Each student wrote their name on red ribbons, which were tied outside on the front fence mural. Katzer explained that other community partners...
Friends of Library book sale on Nov. 4
The Libby Friends of the Library will have its November Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 in the Book Sale Room downstairs at the library. The theme this month is “Get Ready for the Holidays!” There is a large display of various craft books to help you get started on those holiday gift or decorating projects. There will be a table with books and items that would make nice gifts. The group welcomes the donations of any used books in good condition. Book donations may be dropped off at the library during regular hours.
Ague back in court on drunk driving charge
A Libby man stands accused of felony DUI after he was found slumped over the steering wheel of his pickup truck last month. Timothy William Ague, 62, is charged with DUI, seventh or subsequent offense, or in the alternative, operating with an alcohol concentration of 0.08% or greater, seventh offense. Ague, who is free on bail, pleaded not guilty on Oct. 17 in Lincoln County District Court. His next court hearing is Dec. 19. A conviction on either offense could result in a maximum sentence of 10 years in the Montana State Prison. According to the charging document filed by Lincoln County Attorney...
Libby, Troy plan for Halloween events
Whether they are tricks or treats, there are plenty of Halloween events in southern Lincoln County. Among them are the store to store event on Mineral Avenue in Libby and a Trunk or Treat in Troy. To celebrate the holiday the City of Libby will close Mineral Avenue and welcome trick-or-treaters from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m on Monday, Oct. 31. The event is free to attend. The trick-or-treat store to store event is long-running and planned by the Libby Area Business Association. Initially it was started by Mark and Amber Managhan. Now, it’s been going “at least seven years, if not...
Eureka man pleads guilty to meth possession
A Eureka man recently pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession in Lincoln County District Court. Dom L. Tumlin, 55, appeared in court on Oct. 17 with his public defender, Scott B. Johnson. Tumlin’s deal with Lincoln County Deputy Attorney Jeff Zwang called for a misdemeanor charge of drug paraphernalia possession to be dropped. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 5. The agreement also calls for a 3-year suspended sentence. According to the probable cause statement filed by Zwang, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Clint Heintz wrote that he was asked by Probation Officer Steve Watson to help him do probation checks in the Eureka area....
Fall sports season ends for Libby, Troy squads
The fall sports season concluded for three southern Lincoln County varsity teams last week. The Libby Loggers football team finished 4-6 after a 45-6 defeat at Laurel in the first round of the state Class A playoffs. Cy Stevenson ran 17 times for 53 yards and scored the Logger’s lone touchdown on a 4-yard run in the second quarter. Stevenson also caught four passes for 20 yards. Quarterback Trevor Collins was 10 of 18 passing for 99 yards with one interception. Jace DeShazer ran eight times for 21 yards and had two catches for 25 yards. The Lady Loggers volleyball team lost to Browning in a play-in match and the Troy Lady Trojans lost in the District 7B playoffs in Thompson Falls. Troy, which won two matches, fell to Mission in four sets and Eureka in three.
Montana woman accused of stealing truck pleads guilty
A woman doing time in the Montana Women’s Prison on unrelated charges recently pleaded guilty to stealing a local man’s truck in 2019. Jessie Louise Burns, 34, struck a deal with Lincoln County Attorney Marcia Boris in which she agreed to plead to felony theft in exchange for dismissal of a felony burglary charge. On Oct. 17, Burns, appearing on video from the prison in Billings, entered her plea while defense attorney Scott B. Johnson appeared on her behalf in Lincoln County District Court. The plea agreement calls for a 3-year sentence to a state Department of Corrections facility. No time would be...
Sign in window irks Libby resident
It is WRONG to use our children as pawns in politics! Everyone wants our children protected and nurtured. We all want the best for our children by promoting the best childcare (both physical and mental), the best funded public education for all, best safety for children at school, home and throughout our community. It takes a village to raise a child and that includes everyone (red and blue and independent). For the sake of our children, please take down that sign that seeks to divide us about the one thing we can all agree on: we all want the best for all our children. Thank you. Jane Maahs, Libby
Legals for October, 21 2022
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE To be sold for cash at a Trustee's Sale on December 5, 2022, at 02:00 PM outside the North door steps at the Lincoln County Courthouse located at 512 California Avenue, Libby, MT 59923, the following described real property situated in Lincoln County, State of Montana: Lots 5 and 6 of Block 25, Second Addition to Eureka, Montana, according to the plat thereof on file in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Lincoln County, Montana. More commonly known as 509 1st Ave E, Eureka, MT 59917. Richard J. Hoffmaster, as Grantor, conveyed said...
Libby city officials talk growth
Growth and its effects were part of a recent Libby City Council meeting. During the Oct. 3 meeting, council approved an extension for the first phase of a 20-lot residential development. Plans for the Creek View Estates subdivision include two cul de sacs, both supporting mostly single-family-home sized lots. The proposal had already been approved by the council, but after it changed ownership the timeline for the first phase had expired. Phase two will have to be approved by the council at a later date. The new owners of the subdivision are Levi and Riki Thompson. The city attached several conditions to...
James Marion Orr
James Marion Orr, 92, formerly of Libby, died on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. He was born May 29, 1930, to James M. and Anna (Porter) Orr, in McGinnis Meadows, Montana. Due to rain and high waters that washed out the bridge to town, the doctor’s arrival was delayed until May 31. Marion attended a one-room schoolhouse in the Meadows through the eighth grade. He moved into Libby, Montana, to finish schooling, graduating from Libby High School in 1948. This was an answer to his mother’s request, as none of his seven older siblings had...
Libby man accused of burglarizing family member's home
A Libby man is accused of burglarizing his sister-in-law’s home earlier this year. Kevin Paul Burke, 45, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of burglary and theft on Monday, Oct. 17, in Lincoln County District Court. If convicted of burglary, Burke faces a maximum term of 20 years in the Montana State Prison. For theft, the maximum sentence is three years in prison. According to the charging document filed by county Attorney Marcia Boris, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kirk Kraft wrote in his report that he received a call on July 1 about a theft at a Collins Avenue residence. The alleged victim,...
County chooses architect for Troy Library project
Lincoln County officials and county Library staff have chosen Mosiac Architecture of Helena, Montana, to complete the preliminary architect report and feasibility study for the Troy Library and Opportunity Center (TLOC) Project. The TLOC project focuses on transforming the Troy Branch of Lincoln County Library into an expanded library and community center space, utilizing vacant space from the former Troy Volunteer Ambulance building and by pooling resources and programs from multiple community partner agencies. Project partner agencies include Zero to Five Lincoln County, Spring Up Troy, Lincoln County Unite for Youth, Western Montana Mental Health Center, Libby Job Service, Lincoln...
